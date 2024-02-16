Verstappen would “never say never” to Hamilton-style Ferrari F1 move
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen would never rule out a move to Ferrari and hopes the “cool” shock switch made by main Formula 1 rival Lewis Hamilton will be a “success”.
Hamilton will conclude his long-term relationship with Mercedes at the end of this season to partner Charles Leclerc at Ferrari from 2025 on a multi-year deal to fulfil a “childhood dream”.
Triple world champion Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028 but repeatedly stated last year that he could be ready to walk away from F1 thereafter amid the expanding calendar. He has also talked about a desire to race outside of F1 in endurance events.
Asked by Autosport/Motorsport.com whether a Ferrari switch was also on his list to tick off, he replied: “I don't want to sound disrespectful or whatever. I have a lot of respect for the brand Ferrari, but I'm very happy where I am at the moment.
“I'm comfortable in the environment that I'm in, so for me, it's not something that I'm looking for, to change.
“But again, in my life also, I know from what I've experienced so far, I never say never with things. But for me now, it's not even in my in my head.
“But again, it's only Formula 1. I want to do more things than Formula 1 as well.”
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
Photo by: Erik Junius
Despite an at-times bitter rivalry with Hamilton, which most notably peaked with their 2021 grudge match for the drivers’ championship, Verstappen seemed happy for the Brit to be making the move.
He continued: "At the end of the day, if someone wants to drive a Ferrari and especially someone like Lewis, having achieved so much, if that's his dream and goal, and again, we don't know the talks that they had right at Mercedes, at Ferrari, what has been promised, what they think is coming… so you can't give an honest assessment from our side why you make that decision.
“But if he's happy with that move, then he should go, I think it will look cool. And of course, I hope for them that it's going to be success. But you don't know at the moment."
Team-mate Sergio Perez was similarly intrigued, highlighting how the relationship between Hamilton and Mercedes might become more reserved as he gets closer to leaving.
“I think the dynamic is going to be interesting to watch from the outside, having a driver that is moving teams,” said Perez.
“We all know how jealous the teams are on sharing information, because Lewis has been many years there, and he will be taking a lot of knowledge to another team.”
