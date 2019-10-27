Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Mexican GP / Breaking news

Verstappen "annoyed" Hamilton wasn't penalised too

shares
comments
Verstappen "annoyed" Hamilton wasn't penalised too
By:
Co-author: Edd Straw
Oct 27, 2019, 10:04 PM

Red Bull Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen says he understands the penalty that cost him Mexican Grand Prix pole, but feels it's "annoying" Lewis Hamilton wasn't penalised as well.

Verstappen was stripped of his pole at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez after receiving a three-place grid penalty for failing to slow sufficiently in response to a yellow flag thrown out for a crash for Valtteri Bottas at the final corner.

Two other drivers besides Verstappen passed the site of Bottas' crash on late flying laps in Q3, and while Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel lifted off the throttle, Hamilton - who ran immediately behind his teammate - did not appear to lift, albeit did not improve in that sector, unlike Verstappen.

Speaking after the Mexican Grand Prix a day on, Verstappen accepted the penalty but questioned why Hamilton - who joined him on the second row and would go on to win the race - didn't receive the same treatment.

"The rule is very clear. The only thing I want to say about it from my side is, because there were a lot of comments about it, and looking back, for sure I should've lifted - but then everybody should do the same.

"And I know Seb did the same, but one silver [Mercedes] car didn't. And then he doesn't get a penalty, and that annoys me as well. But it is what it is. I can't decide for other drivers about the rules."

Read Also:

Hamilton had called on the FIA to be "very strict" in regards to Verstappen's infraction - although the reigning champion was under the impression the Red Bull driver had ignored double-waved yellow flags, which would've been a more severe wrongdoing.

While Bottas had crashed right ahead of Hamilton, the yellow flags were seemingly not being flown yet by the time the Briton had arrived at the scene.

"Valtteri was just ahead of me and I saw bits on the ground, there was no flag at the time," Hamilton has said after qualifying.

"I was quite hesitant because obviously something had happened ahead. I hesitated getting back on power. By the time I’d realised there was a crash I was basically past it."

Despite the penalty, Verstappen believed a victory challenge was "still on" from fourth on the grid, but his race unravelled during early battles with Hamilton and Bottas - the former costing him track position and the latter yielding a right-rear puncture.

"The start itself was good and then he [Hamilton] came back around the outside, he braked very deep into Turn 2, I had to go off the track - but okay, that can happen.

"Afterwards with Valtteri I went up the inside and when I was alongside him, I guess he didn't see me, he was already turning in and then he clipped me on my right rear.

"I had to do a whole lap with a puncture. From there I had to do a one-stop, of course it was a very bad one-stop but it was our only option to come back to P6. The pace was good, the car was good - it's a shame to not finish higher up."

Next article
Floor damage made Hamilton's race a "struggle"

Previous article

Floor damage made Hamilton's race a "struggle"

Next article

Hamilton says Vettel risked "big collision" at start

Hamilton says Vettel risked "big collision" at start
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Mexican GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now , Mercedes Shop Now
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

3h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

3
Formula 1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

2h
4
World Superbike

Argentina replaces Qatar as WSBK finale host

3h
5
NHRA

Beckman, Grubnic and Johnson at Heartland Park Topeka

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1
F1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach
F1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.