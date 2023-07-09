Subscribe
Previous / British GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained Next / Police deploy facial recognition tech as Just Stop Oil prepared to put 'bodies on the line'
Formula 1 / British GP News

Verstappen has been nursing hand injury at F1 British GP

Max Verstappen has revealed that he has been nursing a hand injury over Formula 1’s British Grand Prix weekend.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Erwin Jaeggi
Lando Norris, McLaren, pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, talk in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

The world championship leader was spotted with a bandage on his right hand after securing pole position at Silverstone on Saturday.

Speaking about what had happened, the Dutchman said he had somehow managed to hurt a finger on the day before track action began.

“I just sprained my finger a little bit,” he explained after qualifying. “My hand has been bothering me a little bit. Today it was better, but I couldn't quite squeeze it properly at first. But that's totally okay now.”

Verstappen said he was unsure about what had caused the injury in the first place as there was no obvious cause.

“I don't know exactly,” he said. “It was on Thursday morning. Maybe I just placed my hand in a wrong way or pushed in a wrong way. Very weird.”

While the pain had been noticeable out on track on the opening day of action, Verstappen said that there was no impact on his performance in the car – and was sure everything would be okay for the British GP race itself.

“The adrenaline kicks in then, anyway,” he said about the race. “When I'm driving, I don't think about it too much either. Yesterday it was a little harder, but today was pretty okay.”

Pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren, talk in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren, talk in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Verstappen will start the British GP ahead of McLaren driver Lando Norris, with whom he is good friends.

And having been clearly delighted to have seen Norris produce his best qualifying performance of the season so far, Verstappen explained how close the links are to the Briton.

Read Also:

Asked about why he was so happy to see Norris there, Verstappen said: “It’s because we get along well. Oscar, of course, I don't know very well yet. He’s like the next generation. We never came across each other in karting too.

“But with Lando, I have got along very well for a while already. Also because we have more or less the same attitude to life, which is just very relaxed.

“He's also just really nice. And I just know how good he is. So yeah, nice to see him qualify like that.”

shares
comments

Related video

British GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

Police deploy facial recognition tech as Just Stop Oil prepared to put 'bodies on the line'
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
McLaren: Red Bull F1 car copycat claims are unfair

McLaren: Red Bull F1 car copycat claims are unfair

Formula 1
British GP

McLaren: Red Bull F1 car copycat claims are unfair McLaren: Red Bull F1 car copycat claims are unfair

Mercedes hints at rethink over Red Bull F1 copy

Mercedes hints at rethink over Red Bull F1 copy

Formula 1
British GP

Mercedes hints at rethink over Red Bull F1 copy Mercedes hints at rethink over Red Bull F1 copy

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Latest news

F1 live: The British GP as it happens

F1 live: The British GP as it happens

F1 Formula 1
British GP

F1 live: The British GP as it happens F1 live: The British GP as it happens

DTM Norisring: Preining passes Rast to win, reclaim points lead

DTM Norisring: Preining passes Rast to win, reclaim points lead

DTM DTM
Norisring

DTM Norisring: Preining passes Rast to win, reclaim points lead DTM Norisring: Preining passes Rast to win, reclaim points lead

Brad Pitt appearance made F1 drivers' briefing "best ever"

Brad Pitt appearance made F1 drivers' briefing "best ever"

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Brad Pitt appearance made F1 drivers' briefing "best ever" Brad Pitt appearance made F1 drivers' briefing "best ever"

Martins: F2 engineer initially gave cryptic message about Silverstone penalty

Martins: F2 engineer initially gave cryptic message about Silverstone penalty

F2 FIA F2
Silverstone

Martins: F2 engineer initially gave cryptic message about Silverstone penalty Martins: F2 engineer initially gave cryptic message about Silverstone penalty

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe