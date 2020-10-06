Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
09 Oct
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
65 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: No engine-related clause in Verstappen's contract

shares
comments
Horner: No engine-related clause in Verstappen's contract
By:
Co-author: Markus Lüttgens

Red Bull has dismissed any talk that Honda's decision to quit Formula 1 at the end of 2021 means that Max Verstappen can trigger an exit clause in his contract.

Verstappen has pledged his future to Red Bull until the end of 2023, having originally joined the team in 2016 and winning his first race with the outfit at the Spanish GP that year.

But Honda's shock withdrawal fuelled speculation that it could give Red Bull a tough time in holding on to the Dutchman, with some claiming that the youngster could even have break clauses in his contract that are dependent on engine suppliers.

But team boss Christian Horner has rubbished any suggestion that Verstappen is questioning his future at the outfit, and says Honda's decision to bring forward plans for a new engine to the start of next year have actually increased optimism for the future.

"There is no such clause in his contract," Horner told Red Bull's ServusTV about the possibility of Verstappen walking.

"The contracts between the driver and the team are private, but there is definitely no engine-related clause in Max's contract.

"He is competitive. He feels very comfortable in the team and believes strongly in the Honda program. I think he also sees that Honda has brought forward the engine from 2022 to 2021. That is encouraging, of course.

"So we will take another step forward next year. He's excited about this, and he still has a long way to go until 2022."

Read Also:

While Red Bull has been aware of Honda's decision for some time, it has not yet opened any serious discussions with potential future engine suppliers.

The most likely avenue for the outfit is to renew a partnership with Renault, even though relations with the French car manufacturer in the past have been quite tense at times.

However, the arrival of new CEO Luca de Meo has triggered a change of atmosphere at the car maker and Horner has suggested his views of the company have changed.

"We must now start thinking about an engine partner for 2022," he said. "We need clarity by the end of the year.

"Of course we have to consider all possibilities, all options. But in the end, Mr.[Dietrich] Mateschitz must decide how to proceed. But it is important for us to have enough power to challenge Mercedes in the coming years.

"Of course I understand why people assume that we will talk to Renault. Since the separation, Renault has changed. The new board brings a lot of fresh wind and some changes. Things are moving forward."

While one avenue could be for Honda to provide the IP of its engine to Red Bull or another manufacturer, Horner is sceptical about that happening, or anyone else new coming in to F1.

"The cost of getting a new manufacturer on board under the current regulations is simply far too high," he said. "So there will be no new manufacturer until a new engine - possibly 2026 - comes on the market. The costs for development are enormously high.

"The FIA and Liberty have to get a grip on this. They have done a good job on the chassis. Now we need homologated engines and we also need budget caps for the power units."

Related video

F1 will soon be “the best it’s ever been”, says ex-Renault boss Bob Bell

Previous article

F1 will soon be “the best it’s ever been”, says ex-Renault boss Bob Bell
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Max Verstappen
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Horner: No engine-related clause in Verstappen's contract
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: No engine-related clause in Verstappen's contract

Nurburgring weather could throw up "crazy" race - Ricciardo
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Nurburgring weather could throw up "crazy" race - Ricciardo

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

Rea explains Magny-Cours pace dip that delayed title triumph
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Rea explains Magny-Cours pace dip that delayed title triumph

WEC reveals smallest-ever entry list for Bahrain
WEC WEC / Breaking news

WEC reveals smallest-ever entry list for Bahrain

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news

Horner: No engine-related clause in Verstappen's contract
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: No engine-related clause in Verstappen's contract

F1 will soon be “the best it’s ever been”, says ex-Renault boss Bob Bell
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 will soon be “the best it’s ever been”, says ex-Renault boss Bob Bell

Nurburgring weather could throw up "crazy" race - Ricciardo
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Nurburgring weather could throw up "crazy" race - Ricciardo

Hamilton no match for Fangio, Clark – Stewart
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton no match for Fangio, Clark – Stewart

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner: No engine-related clause in Verstappen's contract

50m
2
Formula 1

Nurburgring weather could throw up "crazy" race - Ricciardo

3h
3
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

4
Formula 1

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

5
World Superbike

Rea explains Magny-Cours pace dip that delayed title triumph

Latest news

Horner: No engine-related clause in Verstappen's contract
Formula 1

Horner: No engine-related clause in Verstappen's contract

F1 will soon be “the best it’s ever been”, says ex-Renault boss Bob Bell
Formula 1

F1 will soon be “the best it’s ever been”, says ex-Renault boss Bob Bell

Nurburgring weather could throw up "crazy" race - Ricciardo
Formula 1

Nurburgring weather could throw up "crazy" race - Ricciardo

Hamilton no match for Fangio, Clark – Stewart
Formula 1

Hamilton no match for Fangio, Clark – Stewart

Albon needs more confidence "hustling" Red Bull car
Formula 1

Albon needs more confidence "hustling" Red Bull car

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Nurburgring’s greatest F1 moments 06:29
Formula 1
2h

Grand Prix Greats – Nurburgring’s greatest F1 moments

#ThinkingForward with Bob Bell 27:51
Formula 1

#ThinkingForward with Bob Bell

Grand Prix Greats – Honda’s shock F1 pullout 06:09
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Honda’s shock F1 pullout

Rating Every F1 Driver From The 2020 Russian GP 13:37
Formula 1

Rating Every F1 Driver From The 2020 Russian GP

F1 Grid Trolleys Explained! 02:08
Formula 1

F1 Grid Trolleys Explained!

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.