Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
09 Oct
FP1 in
17 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
23 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen "could feel" Honda's F1 exit was coming

shares
comments
Verstappen "could feel" Honda's F1 exit was coming
By:

Max Verstappen says Honda’s exit from Formula 1 did not take him too much by surprise, and he could "feel it coming" prior to the announcement.

The Dutchman’s Red Bull team has been left hunting a new engine supplier from 2022 after current power unit partner Honda announced at the end of last week that it was to quit F1 at the end of next year.

But Verstappen said that even before Honda formally notified him and Red Bull of its plans, he sensed that they were not going to stick around.

“I mean you could feel it coming,” he said ahead of the Eifel Grand Prix. “Of course, you don't show it, but of course I also knew a little bit earlier than the announcement. But I guess it's just a shame, but understandable from their side.”

Verstappen said his suspicions about Honda’s departure came after he had committed to Red Bull until 2023, but he was aware that their future presence was never guaranteed.

“It definitely came after I signed the deal,” he said. “But they never committed a lot longer, so you could expect something like this.

“You're never sure, and that's the same for teams as well. I mean you sign a deal with them, but who knows what is happening in five years’ time, right?

“So, yeah, it is what it is. To be honest, like I said, you could feel it coming. I mean, I guess the whole situation in the whole wide world is definitely not helping.”

Read Also:

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said earlier this week that alarm bells about Honda’s future starting ringing in September when the team was notified that the Japanese car manufacturer was bringing forward its 2022 engine design by one year.

“At the end of last month we were informed that they wanted to bring forward their engine for the 2022 season to 2021,” Horner wrote in his regular Red Bull column.

“At the time, one could see that either as a good sign or a bad sign, but following our many discussions it did not come as any surprise when they clarified their intention to withdraw from Formula 1.

“Honda have been thoroughly courteous and open with Red Bull and very correct with how they have done things, which has also provided us with time.”

Verstappen said that while Honda’s decision had left Red Bull’s long term plans up in the air, he said that the short-term focus on winning would not be impacted.

“I mean it's a shame,” added Verstappen. “But, yeah, you have to understand them, the reasons, and we just keep on pushing. That's also what they said.

“Of course they're going to pull out, but they're not just going to back off now. We just keep working together, because we have a great relationship. So it's really enjoyable to work with the guys.

“For the rest of the year we just keep on going and also for next year, introducing the new engine. You know, I'm very much looking forward to that as well, to just bring it to a good end and basically push until the last race.”

Red Bull and Renault could work together again - Ricciardo

Previous article

Red Bull and Renault could work together again - Ricciardo
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Max Verstappen
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Raikkonen says new Alfa F1 deal not signed yet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Raikkonen says new Alfa F1 deal not signed yet

Verstappen "could feel" Honda's F1 exit was coming
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen "could feel" Honda's F1 exit was coming

Mercedes F1 team member tests positive for COVID-19
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes F1 team member tests positive for COVID-19

Jim Nace battles cancer
Sprint Sprint / News

Jim Nace battles cancer

RACE: National Runoffs: H Production race report
SCCA SCCA / News

RACE: National Runoffs: H Production race report

Hailie Deegan to make NASCAR Truck Series debut at Kansas
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Hailie Deegan to make NASCAR Truck Series debut at Kansas

David Wilson: Toyota's eight Cup wins in 2020 "unacceptable"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

David Wilson: Toyota's eight Cup wins in 2020 "unacceptable"

Rusty Wallace's "Last Call" in 2005
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Rusty Wallace's "Last Call" in 2005

Latest news

Verstappen "could feel" Honda's F1 exit was coming
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen "could feel" Honda's F1 exit was coming

Red Bull and Renault could work together again - Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull and Renault could work together again - Ricciardo

Raikkonen says new Alfa F1 deal not signed yet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Raikkonen says new Alfa F1 deal not signed yet

Mercedes F1 team member tests positive for COVID-19
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes F1 team member tests positive for COVID-19

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

2
Formula 1

Ilott not on Haas shortlist for 2021 F1 seat

3
Formula 1

Raikkonen says new Alfa F1 deal not signed yet

1h
4
USAC

Lawrenceburg results 2010-04-17

5
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Latest news

Verstappen "could feel" Honda's F1 exit was coming
Formula 1

Verstappen "could feel" Honda's F1 exit was coming

Red Bull and Renault could work together again - Ricciardo
Formula 1

Red Bull and Renault could work together again - Ricciardo

Raikkonen says new Alfa F1 deal not signed yet
Formula 1

Raikkonen says new Alfa F1 deal not signed yet

Mercedes F1 team member tests positive for COVID-19
Formula 1

Mercedes F1 team member tests positive for COVID-19

Albon: Benefits to having super fast teammate like Verstappen
Formula 1

Albon: Benefits to having super fast teammate like Verstappen

Latest videos

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned 08:28
Formula 1

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned

Grand Prix Greats – Nurburgring’s greatest F1 moments 06:29
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Nurburgring’s greatest F1 moments

#ThinkingForward with Bob Bell 27:51
Formula 1

#ThinkingForward with Bob Bell

Grand Prix Greats – Honda’s shock F1 pullout 06:09
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Honda’s shock F1 pullout

Rating Every F1 Driver From The 2020 Russian GP 13:37
Formula 1

Rating Every F1 Driver From The 2020 Russian GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.