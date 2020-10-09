Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
FP1 in progress . . .
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Eifel GP / Breaking news

Verstappen: "No sense" in pondering F1 future after Honda

shares
comments
Verstappen: "No sense" in pondering F1 future after Honda
By:

Max Verstappen says it makes "no sense" to think about the impact of Honda’s Formula 1 departure on his long-term future, as the Japanese manufacturer is not leaving until the end of next year.

The Dutchman has a contract with Red Bull that runs until the end of 2023, and Honda’s decision to leave F1 has fuelled speculation that it could prompt Verstappen to look elsewhere.

But while there is uncertainty about what Red Bull’s engine plans are from the start of 2022, Verstappen said it would be foolish to start worrying about what he should do so far in advance.

“I just focus on this season and next season, I think that's the most important,” said Verstappen. “What happens after that is anyway so far that it doesn't make sense to think about that yet.”

While Honda’s exit has left question marks about Red Bull’s ability to become a long-term challenger to Mercedes, Verstappen says he still has full faith in what can be done before the end of 2021.

Asked if the decision had impacted his confidence in Red Bull, Verstappen said: “It doesn't at the moment. I mean we're still driving with them for another one and a half years, and also after that we have got the new regulations of the cars coming in.

“So there are so many unknowns on that at the moment, it doesn't make sense to think about that. Anyway, I'm just focused on what I have to do and that's try and drive the car as fast as I can with an engine in the back.

“I hope I'm not going to end up like Fred Flintstone that I have to pedal it myself. It's quite physically demanding I think! And then we'll see again, you know, after next year.”

Read Also:

While a switch of power unit suppliers for 2022 is not ideal for Red Bull as it seeks the opportunities available from F1’s new rules package, Verstappen says the team should not be hindered too much because it has experience of changing engine partners.

“We don't know at the moment how it is going to look like,” he said. “But I don't necessarily see it as a negative. Let's find out.

“We learned a lot from the different engine manufacturers we've had so far. And at the moment I think it's all a bit unknown of what we're going to do. Are we going to take another engine? I don't know.”

Related video

Live: Follow Eifel GP practice as it happens

Previous article

Live: Follow Eifel GP practice as it happens

Next article

Poor weather forces Nurburgring FP1 cancellation

Poor weather forces Nurburgring FP1 cancellation
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Eifel GP
Drivers Max Verstappen
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Vettel acquires shares in Aston Martin ahead of 2021 move
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel acquires shares in Aston Martin ahead of 2021 move

Westbrook rejoins Aston Martin WEC squad for Bahrain
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Westbrook rejoins Aston Martin WEC squad for Bahrain

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Opinion

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs

Le Mans MotoGP: Smith quickest for Aprilia in wet FP1
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Le Mans MotoGP: Smith quickest for Aprilia in wet FP1

Quartararo relishing title battle with former teammate Mir
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo relishing title battle with former teammate Mir

Portuguese GP: Yamaha Friday quotes
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Portuguese GP: Yamaha Friday quotes

Honda looking forward to reset for 2020 IndyCar engine  
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Honda looking forward to reset for 2020 IndyCar engine  

Gallery: Fernando Alonso's 32 F1 wins in pictures
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Gallery: Fernando Alonso's 32 F1 wins in pictures

Latest news

Poor weather forces Nurburgring FP1 cancellation
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Poor weather forces Nurburgring FP1 cancellation

Verstappen: "No sense" in pondering F1 future after Honda
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: "No sense" in pondering F1 future after Honda

Vettel acquires shares in Aston Martin ahead of 2021 move
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel acquires shares in Aston Martin ahead of 2021 move

Eifel GP: Latest F1 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Eifel GP: Latest F1 technical developments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel acquires shares in Aston Martin ahead of 2021 move

2h
2
WEC

Westbrook rejoins Aston Martin WEC squad for Bahrain

12m
3
NASCAR Cup

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs

4
MotoGP

Le Mans MotoGP: Smith quickest for Aprilia in wet FP1

1h
5
MotoGP

Quartararo relishing title battle with former teammate Mir

1h

Latest news

Poor weather forces Nurburgring FP1 cancellation
Formula 1

Poor weather forces Nurburgring FP1 cancellation

Verstappen: "No sense" in pondering F1 future after Honda
Formula 1

Verstappen: "No sense" in pondering F1 future after Honda

Vettel acquires shares in Aston Martin ahead of 2021 move
Formula 1

Vettel acquires shares in Aston Martin ahead of 2021 move

Eifel GP: Latest F1 technical developments
Formula 1

Eifel GP: Latest F1 technical developments

Mercedes will need adjustments after F1 COVID positive - Hamilton
Formula 1

Mercedes will need adjustments after F1 COVID positive - Hamilton

Latest videos

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit 07:02
Formula 1
2h

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned 08:28
Formula 1

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned

Grand Prix Greats – Nurburgring’s greatest F1 moments 06:29
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Nurburgring’s greatest F1 moments

#ThinkingForward with Bob Bell 27:51
Formula 1

#ThinkingForward with Bob Bell

Grand Prix Greats – Honda’s shock F1 pullout 06:09
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Honda’s shock F1 pullout

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.