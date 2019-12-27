Verstappen: Inconsistent F1 stewards like football referees

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
131 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
145 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
159 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
166 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
180 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
187 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
201 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
215 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
243 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
250 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
264 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
271 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
285 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
299 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
306 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
320 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
334 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Inconsistent F1 stewards like football referees

shares
comments
Verstappen: Inconsistent F1 stewards like football referees
By:
Dec 27, 2019, 9:09 AM

Max Verstappen says stewarding in Formula 1 is the same as refereeing in football, because personal interpretation will always play a key role in decision-making.

Verstappen was at the centre of a clear shift in policy from the FIA this season, after his aggressive last-gasp overtake on Charles Leclerc to win the Austrian Grand Prix was investigated without punishment.

At the next race in Britain, Verstappen and Leclerc went wheel-to-wheel again in another fierce fight that ended without either driver being penalised, as the governing body and its stewards began to set new precedents within the rules to allow for harder racing.

Verstappen told Motorsport.com: "The thing is, it's the same in football, isn't it? You have different refs and some give a yellow card easier than others. It's the same like that.

"Of course, you know, it's a rulebook. But then still the stewards have a little bit of a say of what you're actually going to apply.

"When you go into like a Champions League match or a Premier League match, the ref can be different.

"Sometimes you can get away with a yellow card and then the other ref gives you a red, and you're like 'What was going on?'. It's exactly the same, I think, in Formula 1."

Read Also:

The new racing rules policy that started to be implemented this year was at the behest of new race director Michael Masi, who replaced the late Charlie Whiting on the eve of the season.

Masi also reintroduced the black-and-white flag as a 'yellow card' warning, but this was only used once – on Leclerc for the defensive block that pushed Lewis Hamilton off-track and helped the Ferrari driver win the Italian Grand Prix.

However, towards the end of the season, some decisions were made that seemed to clash with verdicts from similar incidents, particularly those that seemed to go against the Verstappen/Leclerc verdict in Austria – which put greater emphasis on the driver on the outside to avoid a collision, not just the aggressor on the inside.

However, as there is no fixed panel of stewards in F1 – like the rotating cast of referees used in football – the influence of personal interpretation is still significant, and Verstappen said such inconsistency is "fine".

"That's also fine," he said. "When you're on the wrong side of the penalty it's always bad, unless you really did something bad and you can accept it.

"But when it's like 50/50 and you get the penalty, you're always gonna question.

"It's very hard for them [the officials]. I mean, I've been in the room [at the Marrakech Formula E round as 'community service' punishment] and experienced them handing penalties out.

"It's not easy for them. They also don't want to give penalties. Sometimes they just have to, the way the rules are written as well.

"We can maybe look into easing some of the penalties, or just write them in a different way into the rulebook."

Next article
2019 tech verdict: McLaren on the road to recovery

Previous article

2019 tech verdict: McLaren on the road to recovery

Next article

The real step that ended McLaren’s F1 nightmare

The real step that ended McLaren’s F1 nightmare
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Score

Primm: Jones Motorsports event report

2
NASCAR XFINITY

Could NASCAR oval tracks be next for Katherine Legge?

3
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

4
General

Mike Magill passed away

5
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest videos

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08 01:23
Formula 1

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1 01:51
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers 04:09
Formula 1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day 03:17
Formula 1

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day

Autosport picks the best F1 helmet designs in history 15:16
Formula 1

Autosport picks the best F1 helmet designs in history

Latest news

The real step that ended McLaren’s F1 nightmare
F1

The real step that ended McLaren’s F1 nightmare

Verstappen: Inconsistent F1 stewards like football referees
F1

Verstappen: Inconsistent F1 stewards like football referees

2019 tech verdict: McLaren on the road to recovery
F1

2019 tech verdict: McLaren on the road to recovery

Ferrari: Letting Vettel win in Singapore was "key"
F1

Ferrari: Letting Vettel win in Singapore was "key"

Albon was "almost back at square one" after Red Bull call-up
F1

Albon was "almost back at square one" after Red Bull call-up

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.