Verstappen: "Little tickles" to car the key to F1 Australian GP pole
Max Verstappen has credited his Australian Grand Prix pole to "little tickles" that improved the efficacy of his Red Bull car throughout the Formula 1 qualifying sessions in Melbourne.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
The championship leader bagged his third pole of the season, denying Ferrari and Carlos Sainz a chance to lead the field away on Sunday despite the Spaniard heading both Q1 and Q2.
Verstappen had struggled with the balance of his RB20 throughout the weekend so far, but incrementally drew closer to the front as Red Bull dialled the car in to the peculiarities of the Albert Park circuit.
Continuous set-up tweaks ensured that by the time Q3 had rolled around, Verstappen was able to deliver a hammer blow to Ferrari's hopes of securing a first pole position of 2024 - and ended the day with a 1m15.915s that Sainz was unable to beat.
"I think so far this weekend, it has been a bit tough to find a good balance in the car - and even throughout qualifying, Q1, Q2, I didn't really feel like fighting for pole," Verstappen explained.
"But then we made some little tickles on the car, and that seemed to help me in Q3 to really push it to the limit. And both of my laps, I felt quite happy with it.
"There's always things that you can improve, but overall, I'm very satisfied with the performance."
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Asked if he was chasing the car more than usual, Verstappen responded in the affirmative and reiterated that it was only through fine-tuning the machine that Red Bull had been able to ensure he continued its 100% record of poles this season.
He added that there had been "more to come" from the car, but that the challenging nature of the Australian circuit meant that it was difficult to hook every single corner up perfectly.
"I tried to do the best I could - I mean, I think if you go corner after corner, maybe there are a few things that you can do better," he said.
"It is always when you're under pressure, flat out around this track, it's very hard to nail every single corner like on any other track.
"But, in general, I was very pleased with the laps that we did."
Verstappen faced a disrupted Friday practice, going through a delay to the start of FP2 when Red Bull made fixes to his floor and chassis after a kerb strike in first practice.
However, he did not expect that disruption to affect his performance in the race, and he had been able to collect more race-relevant data during Saturday's FP3 session.
"We did quite a bit even this morning so, from that side, I don't think [it has hurt us]," he explained. "It's just that it was a bit harder to find a good balance in the car.
'We'll find out tomorrow if it's going to be good enough. It looks like Ferrari is also very fast and quite comfortable the whole weekend already. Hopefully, it will be an interesting race tomorrow."
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?
Red Bull left chasing gains after Ferrari’s “very impressive” race runs
How Ricciardo's 2024 task for Red Bull F1 promotion is now much harder
Tsunoda wants to 'increase his value' to other F1 teams if he misses Red Bull seat
Perez handed Australia F1 grid drop for impeding Hulkenberg
The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading
Latest news
Ilott leads third test session plagued by red flags at Thermal
Bagnaia “f****d up” by not considering fuel load in Portugal MotoGP sprint error
Vinales "closes the circle" with first Aprilia win in Portugal MotoGP sprint
Marquez now “has the speed” on Ducati MotoGP bike after maiden podium
Prime
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time
Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments