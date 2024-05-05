All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Miami GP

Verstappen: Norris’s F1 Miami GP win won’t be his last

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen believes that Lando Norris’s maiden Formula 1 victory in Miami ‘won’t be his last’ after the McLaren star inflicted the world champion’s second defeat of 2024.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:

Norris beat Verstappen by 7s, after benefiting from making his single pitstop under a safety car – unlike his rivals – for a clash between Kevin Magnussen and Logan Sargeant.

Read Also:

Verstappen had won both previous Miami GPs but had already made his pitstop when the safety car was required. He earlier caused a virtual safety car of his own by hitting and dislodging the bollard at Turn 15, and admitted he struggled to get his car to turn.

It was just the second time Verstappen had been beaten in 2024, having retired from the Australian GP won by Carlos Sainz due to a brake problem.

“I mean, you win, you lose,” Verstappen told Sky. “I think we're all used to that in racing, right?

“Today was just a bit tricky. I think already on the mediums, I didn't feel fantastic. We were pulling away but not like it should be.

“And then once we made the pitstop and I heard what lap times that McLaren were doing I thought, ‘Wow, that's pretty quick.’ Once they also switched on to the hard tyre, they just had more pace, and especially Lando, he was flying. It was incredibly difficult for us on that stint.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, with a bollard in his suspension

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, with a bollard in his suspension

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“But if a bad day is P2, I take it. And I'm very happy for Lando. It's been a long time coming. And it's not going to be his last one so yeah, he definitely deserves it today.”

When asked if McLaren’s updated car was reflective of its true pace, he replied: “I hope not!

“I mean, they came with an upgrade. Yeah, for sure, it looks like it works. So, we have a bit of work to do from our side.

“Definitely, it wasn't our strongest weekend in terms of race pace, but we'll analyze it all and we'll try to come back.”

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who finished 2s behind Verstappen in third, also praised Norris for an “incredible job”.

“I'm really happy for Lando,” said Leclerc. “He deserves it. Often, he arrived very close to it but for one reason or another he didn't make it, but today he did an incredible job.

“The whole weekend he has been on it and already in Q2, I think there was a lap where I was like, 'OK, they are very, very strong'.

“And we were expecting them to be strong, maybe not as strong as what they've shown today. But he fully deserves it.”

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Norris drops F-bomb after “about time” maiden F1 win in Miami
Next article Our writers rate the 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
2024 F1 Miami GP results: Lando Norris wins for McLaren

2024 F1 Miami GP results: Lando Norris wins for McLaren

Formula 1
Miami GP
2024 F1 Miami GP results: Lando Norris wins for McLaren
Sainz wants Pirelli to be more aggressive with future Miami F1 tyre choices

Sainz wants Pirelli to be more aggressive with future Miami F1 tyre choices

Formula 1
Miami GP
Sainz wants Pirelli to be more aggressive with future Miami F1 tyre choices
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss
Lando Norris
More from
Lando Norris
Norris pleased to prove doubters wrong after maiden F1 win

Norris pleased to prove doubters wrong after maiden F1 win

Formula 1
Miami GP
Norris pleased to prove doubters wrong after maiden F1 win
Who is Lando Norris, F1's newest grand prix winner?

Who is Lando Norris, F1's newest grand prix winner?

Formula 1
Miami GP
Who is Lando Norris, F1's newest grand prix winner?
The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke

The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke

Latest news

Norris pleased to prove doubters wrong after maiden F1 win

Norris pleased to prove doubters wrong after maiden F1 win

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Norris pleased to prove doubters wrong after maiden F1 win
Truex "in position to steal one" until late caution at Kansas

Truex "in position to steal one" until late caution at Kansas

NAS NASCAR Cup
Kansas
Truex "in position to steal one" until late caution at Kansas
Who is Lando Norris, F1's newest grand prix winner?

Who is Lando Norris, F1's newest grand prix winner?

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Who is Lando Norris, F1's newest grand prix winner?
Wolff sees “no relevance” to Mintzlaff’s Verstappen pursuit criticisms

Wolff sees “no relevance” to Mintzlaff’s Verstappen pursuit criticisms

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Wolff sees “no relevance” to Mintzlaff’s Verstappen pursuit criticisms

Prime

Discover prime content
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke

The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1
The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most

The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By James Allen
The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA