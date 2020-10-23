Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
FP3 in
17 Hours
:
17 Minutes
:
15 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Portuguese GP / Breaking news

Verstappen: 'Not my problem' if people offended by radio slurs

shares
comments
Verstappen: 'Not my problem' if people offended by radio slurs
By:

Max Verstappen said it was "not my problem" if people took offence to the language used in his radio rant following his crash with Lance Stroll in FP2 at Portimao.

Verstappen and Stroll crashed at Turn 1 during second practice for the Portuguese Grand Prix on Friday afternoon after going side-by-side into the corner.

Verstappen was left fuming over team radio by the incident, sparking an angry response from the Red Bull driver.

Verstappen said: "Is this f***ing guy blind? What the f**k is wrong with him? Jesus Christ. What a retard. I have damage. What a mongol. I swear."

The use of the slurs received criticism from Formula 1 fans across social media in the wake of the incident.

Asked about his choice of words that people may have taken offence to, Verstappen replied: "Not my problem."

It is not the first time Verstappen has attracted criticism for his language, having previously referred to an FIA steward a "mongol" at the 2017 United States Grand Prix.

Verstappen later said he "didn't mean anything bad" through his comment and that he "didn't mean to hurt anyone", having targeted his rant at Garry Connelly after losing a podium due to a penalty.

Verstappen's radio in full

Verstappen: "Is this f***ing guy blind? What the f**k is wrong with him? Jesus Christ. What a retard. I have damage. What a mongol. I swear."

Engineer: "OK box. Red flags and recharge on, please."

Verstappen: "He f***s his lap, I'm trying to prepare my lap, and he just f***s my lap by just opening DRS and staying on the normal line. No respect. But yeah, doesn't matter."

Verstappen and Stroll are currently with the FIA stewards to discuss the incident, with both drivers placing blame with each other.

"To be honest, I don't want to talk about it too much because I was so surprised," Verstappen said.

"He just turned in while I was coming up to him. I don't know where I had to go.

"I was starting my lap, and he just finished his lap. We'll see what happens. It's FP2 and it's just a shame that we touch. It was very unnecessary."

Related video

Verstappen and Stroll summoned over FP2 crash

Previous article

Verstappen and Stroll summoned over FP2 crash
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Portuguese GP
Drivers Max Verstappen
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Verstappen: 'Not my problem' if people offended by radio slurs
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: 'Not my problem' if people offended by radio slurs

Racing Point lacked transparency over Stroll COVID case - Brown
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point lacked transparency over Stroll COVID case - Brown

Verstappen and Stroll summoned over FP2 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen and Stroll summoned over FP2 crash

Portuguese GP: Bottas tops FP2 as Verstappen, Stroll clash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Portuguese GP: Bottas tops FP2 as Verstappen, Stroll clash

LGBTQ+ movement criticises appointment of Petrov as F1 steward
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

LGBTQ+ movement criticises appointment of Petrov as F1 steward

Dann Young killed at Knoxville
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws / News

Dann Young killed at Knoxville

Shanghai WEC: Rebellion beats the Toyotas to win
Video Inside
WEC WEC / Race report

Shanghai WEC: Rebellion beats the Toyotas to win

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news

Verstappen: 'Not my problem' if people offended by radio slurs
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: 'Not my problem' if people offended by radio slurs

Verstappen and Stroll summoned over FP2 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen and Stroll summoned over FP2 crash

Portuguese GP: Bottas tops FP2 as Verstappen, Stroll clash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Portuguese GP: Bottas tops FP2 as Verstappen, Stroll clash

2020 F1 Portuguese GP Friday practice results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Portuguese GP Friday practice results

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Portuguese GP Friday practice results

1h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen and Stroll summoned over FP2 crash

42m
3
Formula 1

Verstappen: 'Not my problem' if people offended by radio slurs

11m
4
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Bottas tops FP2 as Verstappen, Stroll clash

57m
5
World of Outlaws

Dann Young killed at Knoxville

Latest news

Verstappen: 'Not my problem' if people offended by radio slurs
Formula 1

Verstappen: 'Not my problem' if people offended by radio slurs

Verstappen and Stroll summoned over FP2 crash
Formula 1

Verstappen and Stroll summoned over FP2 crash

Portuguese GP: Bottas tops FP2 as Verstappen, Stroll clash
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Bottas tops FP2 as Verstappen, Stroll clash

2020 F1 Portuguese GP Friday practice results
Formula 1

2020 F1 Portuguese GP Friday practice results

LGBTQ+ movement criticises appointment of Petrov as F1 steward
Formula 1

LGBTQ+ movement criticises appointment of Petrov as F1 steward

Latest videos

How will the Haas vacancies affect the F1 2021 Driver Market? 07:46
Formula 1

How will the Haas vacancies affect the F1 2021 Driver Market?

Grosjean and Magnussen dropped by Haas F1 02:39
Formula 1

Grosjean and Magnussen dropped by Haas F1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s youngest-ever winners 02:53
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s youngest-ever winners

Red Bull RB16 front wing 00:55
Formula 1

Red Bull RB16 front wing

Grand Prix Greats – Portuguese GP greatest F1 moments 04:56
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Portuguese GP greatest F1 moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.