Verstappen doesn't see himself as 2021 F1 title favourite

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
176 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
193 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
232 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
245 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
260 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
267 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Vettel: Pride not important in pink helmet switch
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen doesn't see himself as 2021 F1 title favourite

By:
Co-author:
Erwin Jaeggi

Max Verstappen still believes Mercedes is the favourite heading into the new Formula 1 season, downplaying his rivals’ struggles through testing in Bahrain last week.

Verstappen doesn't see himself as 2021 F1 title favourite

Verstappen led Red Bull to the top of the timesheets as the team enjoyed a smooth three days of running in Bahrain with the updated RB16B.

Contrasting Red Bull’s strong showing was defending champion team Mercedes, as both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas reported issues with the rear end of the W12, causing instability on-track.

Mercedes says it is yet to fully understand what was causing its car to have such a weak rear end, and has talked up Red Bull’s showing, making Verstappen appear like a tentative favourite for next week’s season-opener in Bahrain.

But Verstappen does not believe Mercedes has lost its favourite tag, saying the data Red Bull had from the test showed there was still plenty of pace to come from the black cars.

“You can see on the data, of course, what they are doing,” Verstappen said in an interview on Ziggo Sport.

“They did their fastest lap with less power, and then two laps taking it easy. And then the next lap with half a second more power from the engine. So they are fast, no doubt.

“But now that things have been a little bit more difficult in the beginning, of course they try to push us into the favourites role. And then when they are up there again, it's all genius.

“They did the same last year at some of the races. On Friday they said: 'Yes, Red Bull looks very strong'.

"But deep down I knew that wasn't the case. And then on Saturday, they’re there again and it's like: 'Oh, wonderful!’

“I don't see myself as the favourite at all. If you have been so dominant in the last seven years and you have such a dominant car, even if you have the worst floor under your car, you are still good.

“So I still see Mercedes as the favourite.”

Read Also:

Asked if he was applying the exact same strategy by naming Mercedes as favourite, Verstappen replied: “But it is also normal that they’re the favourites, isn't it?

“For seven years in a row they’ve won everything. So I don't see myself as the favourite at all.

“But I am happy with what we did during testing and I am happy with the balance of the car. Whether it is good enough? No idea. We'll see in Q3.”

Red Bull enters the 2021 season looking to fight for its first F1 title since 2013, when it last won the drivers’ and constructors’ championships.

The team has changed its line-up for the fourth year in a row as Sergio Perez joins Verstappen, bringing greater experience to the squad after it dropped Alexander Albon.

shares
comments

Related video

Vettel: Pride not important in pink helmet switch

Previous article

Vettel: Pride not important in pink helmet switch
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Max Verstappen
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
WEC

Glickenhaus can't rule out skipping Spa WEC opener

2
NASCAR Cup

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs

3
IndyCar

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

4
IndyCar

IndyCar reduces road course events to two days

5
Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't see himself as 2021 F1 title favourite

30min
Latest news
Verstappen doesn't see himself as 2021 F1 title favourite
Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't see himself as 2021 F1 title favourite

30m
Vettel: Pride not important in pink helmet switch
Formula 1

Vettel: Pride not important in pink helmet switch

2h
Ex-Minardi racer Marques 'thought I would die' from COVID-19
Formula 1

Ex-Minardi racer Marques 'thought I would die' from COVID-19

14h
Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again? Prime
Formula 1

Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again?

15h
Steiner: No issues over representation in Netflix F1 series
Formula 1

Steiner: No issues over representation in Netflix F1 series

18h
Latest videos
10 Things We Learned From F1 2021 Pre-Season Testing 08:16
Formula 1
Mar 18, 2021

10 Things We Learned From F1 2021 Pre-Season Testing

Sandstorms, Car Handling & More | 2021 F1 Test Debrief 10:14
Formula 1
Mar 18, 2021

Sandstorms, Car Handling & More | 2021 F1 Test Debrief

Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Unveils Jeddah Street Circuit 00:55
Formula 1
Mar 18, 2021

Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Unveils Jeddah Street Circuit

Formula 1's Most Interesting Testing Tech: McLaren's Diffuser, Mercedes' Scalloped Floor + More 06:30
Formula 1
Mar 17, 2021

Formula 1's Most Interesting Testing Tech: McLaren's Diffuser, Mercedes' Scalloped Floor + More

The 2021 Mercedes F1 Car EXPLAINED! 08:03
Formula 1
Mar 15, 2021

The 2021 Mercedes F1 Car EXPLAINED!

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Steiner: No issues over representation in Netflix F1 series
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Steiner: No issues over representation in Netflix F1 series

Action not slogans will define anti-racism push in 2021, says Hamilton
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Action not slogans will define anti-racism push in 2021, says Hamilton

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy Prime
WEC / Opinion

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: No guarantees despite "best" Red Bull pre-season Bahrain March testing
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: No guarantees despite "best" Red Bull pre-season

Verstappen: Red Bull not favourite despite Mercedes troubles Bahrain March testing
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Red Bull not favourite despite Mercedes troubles

Why Verstappen isn't interested in the hype game Prime
Formula 1 / Commentary

Why Verstappen isn't interested in the hype game

More from
Red Bull Racing
Perez recalls being "kicked out" of Red Bull junior test
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez recalls being "kicked out" of Red Bull junior test

2021 pre-season 'the best since Red Bull exists' - Marko Bahrain March testing
Formula 1 / Breaking news

2021 pre-season 'the best since Red Bull exists' - Marko

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch Prime
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Analysis

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again? Prime

Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again?

With the Formula 1 pack edging tighter together under stable rules for 2021, due to the delay on the introduction of the regulations overhaul, it will underline how the incoming rules must get the fundamentals right or risk history repeating itself.

Formula 1
15h
The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The job of a Formula 1 race engineer requires in equal parts engineering skill and acute sensitivity – not an easy combination when the pressure is on, as Fernando Alonso's Alpine F1 engineer explains.

Formula 1
23h
The forgotten member of F1's greatest rookie crop Prime

The forgotten member of F1's greatest rookie crop

The 2001 Formula 1 season unveiled three shining lights who would take the challenge to Michael Schumacher – but also delivered a harsh lesson in F1’s cut-throat nature to the fourth member, Arrows driver Enrique Bernoldi

Formula 1
Mar 18, 2021
Jordan 191 to 'Pink Mercedes' - Aston's F1 forebearers Prime

Jordan 191 to 'Pink Mercedes' - Aston's F1 forebearers

It's 30 years since the Aston Martin Formula 1 team was originally founded as Jordan in 1991, and in that time it's competitiveness has fluctuated significantly. Here are the benchmarks that the current iteration of 'Team Silverstone' should aim to exceed in it's latest guise.

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2021
The trackside verdict on F1 2021 testing Prime

The trackside verdict on F1 2021 testing

There was a sense of urgency about Formula 1 pre-season testing, with teams permitted just three days of running to get acquainted with their 2021 cars. Away from confusing laptime data, the view from trackside tells a clear story

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2021
10 things we learned from F1 testing 2021 Prime

10 things we learned from F1 testing 2021

The condensed nature of F1's 2021 test schedule meant teams were under pressure to hit the ground running in Bahrain. While some delivered, others were left scratching their heads. Here are our key impressions.

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2021
How Red Bull 'won' the F1 2021 winter testing war Prime

How Red Bull 'won' the F1 2021 winter testing war

With Formula 1 pre-season testing drawing to a close there is one clear winner in Red Bull, while title rivals Mercedes has plenty of work to do after a surprising few days. But after crunching the numbers, the full story is revealed...

Formula 1
Mar 14, 2021
What we learned from F1's first full race simulations Prime

What we learned from F1's first full race simulations

The leaderboard at the end of F1's second day of pre-season testing had a familiar feel about it but, despite Mercedes topping the charts, it still has some catching up to do against teams that ran full race distances. Here's what the data shows...

Formula 1
Mar 13, 2021

Trending Today

Glickenhaus can't rule out skipping Spa WEC opener
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Glickenhaus can't rule out skipping Spa WEC opener

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Opinion

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

IndyCar reduces road course events to two days
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar reduces road course events to two days

Verstappen doesn't see himself as 2021 F1 title favourite
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen doesn't see himself as 2021 F1 title favourite

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

Rebranded Aston Martin F1 team launches 2021 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Rebranded Aston Martin F1 team launches 2021 car

My job in F1: The head of communications
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

My job in F1: The head of communications

Latest news

Verstappen doesn't see himself as 2021 F1 title favourite
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen doesn't see himself as 2021 F1 title favourite

Vettel: Pride not important in pink helmet switch
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Pride not important in pink helmet switch

Ex-Minardi racer Marques 'thought I would die' from COVID-19
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ex-Minardi racer Marques 'thought I would die' from COVID-19

Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again? Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.