Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Italian GP: Sainz quickest from Verstappen in second F1 practice Next / Mercedes rules out "high risk, high reward" F1 tow tactics
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Verstappen "not worried" by Ferrari’s pace through F1 Italian GP practice

Max Verstappen was unconcerned to see Ferrari lead Friday’s Formula 1 practice running for the Italian Grand Prix, believing Red Bull looks “quite good” over the long runs at Monza.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Ronald Vording
, Writer
Verstappen "not worried" by Ferrari’s pace through F1 Italian GP practice
Listen to this article

Red Bull heads into this weekend tipped for victory thanks to its impressive straight-line speed and form at low downforce tracks so far this season.

Although Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez will serve grid penalties due to engine changes, Red Bull will look to repeat its form from Spa two weeks ago, where Verstappen charged from 14th on the grid to score a dominant win. 

Charles Leclerc led a 1-2 finish for Ferrari in FP1 at Monza on Friday before teammate Carlos Sainz set the pace in FP2, finishing 0.143 seconds clear of Verstappen in second place.

“The car was quite good,” said Verstappen after second practice. “I was just trying a few things from the car from FP1 to FP2 to understand if you could do things better.

“Some worked, some didn’t. And yeah, just general long-run practice of course with the little penalty we have. Everything seems to work quite well.”

Asked if he was worried about Ferrari’s pace on Friday, Verstappen replied: “They look good. I’m not worried about it, but we still have a few things to finalise.

“If you look at the long runs, I think we look quite good, and that’s of course the most important for the race.”

Verstappen has taken a fresh engine for this weekend, incurring a five-place grid penalty that will drop him down the field for Sunday’s race, while Perez has a 10-place grid drop as it is his first engine outside the season limit.

Read Also:
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sainz will fall to the back of the field for Ferrari following a raft of changes on his power unit, leaving Leclerc as the only driver from the leading two teams heading into Sunday without a grid drop.

Even with his penalty, Verstappen is expected to be in contention for victory at Monza after the dominance displayed by Red Bull at Spa, where its straight-line speed allowed him to take an easy win despite starting so far back.

Verstappen was wary of drawing any firm comparisons between the two circuits, but hoped he could retain even a portion of the advantage seen at Spa.

“There’s still a few things we can do better, but of course Monza is not like Spa in terms of track layout,” said Verstappen.

“It’s low downforce, but we never expected it to be like Spa. But if we can find a way, even if it’s halfway of Spa, then I think we have a good chance.”

shares
comments
Italian GP: Sainz quickest from Verstappen in second F1 practice
Previous article

Italian GP: Sainz quickest from Verstappen in second F1 practice
Next article

Mercedes rules out "high risk, high reward" F1 tow tactics

Mercedes rules out "high risk, high reward" F1 tow tactics
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Marko: Red Bull already attracting interest after ending Porsche F1 talks
Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull already attracting interest after ending Porsche F1 talks

Porsche officially calls off F1 entry plans with Red Bull
Formula 1

Porsche officially calls off F1 entry plans with Red Bull

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

FIA "won't be pressured" as Herta F1 superlicence claim set to fail
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA "won't be pressured" as Herta F1 superlicence claim set to fail

The FIA says "it won't be pressured" by any Formula 1 teams on matters such as superlicence points, and the indications are that Colton Herta's claim will be rejected.

Russell feels he "doesn’t deserve" P2 on Italian GP grid
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell feels he "doesn’t deserve" P2 on Italian GP grid

Mercedes driver George Russell says "we don't deserve to be starting P2" for the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix after a "frustrating" qualifying.

Verstappen: "Good chance" of beating Leclerc despite penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: "Good chance" of beating Leclerc despite penalty

Max Verstappen believes Red Bull's set-up compromises for the Italian Grand Prix leave him with a "good chance" of overcoming a grid penalty to beat polesitter Charles Leclerc for victory.

Leclerc: Monza F1 pole "a great surprise" after recent struggles
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Monza F1 pole "a great surprise" after recent struggles

Charles Leclerc said his pole on Ferrari's home soil at Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix was a "great surprise" after struggling to match Red Bull in previous races.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Prime

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages...

Formula 1
21 h
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season? Prime

Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season?

OPINION: With a 109-point lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Prime

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Prime

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Prime

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2022
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Prime

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.