Verstappen: "Nothing to prove" by having Hamilton as future F1 team-mate
Max Verstappen says he would have “nothing to prove” by taking on Lewis Hamilton as his Red Bull Formula 1 team-mate at some point in the future.
The prospect has become a topic of conversation after Hamilton revealed that Red Bull boss Christian Horner had made contact with him earlier this year, while noting that he’d missed the message at the time, and nothing came of it.
Hamilton subsequently signed a new deal with Mercedes, while Sergio Perez’s ongoing contract means he will undertake another season with Red Bull in 2024.
Asked in an FIA press conference about the theoretical prospect of one day having Hamilton as his team-mate, Verstappen made it clear that he wasn’t interested in such a discussion.
“What would it add to know?” said Verstappen. “Because it's not happening. So there's no point to make up stories if it's not happening.”
Pressed on whether he would like it to happen, he said: “I wouldn't mind, it doesn't matter. Anyone. I don't want to put it like now particularly on Lewis. There are so many great drivers as well. Sometimes it just doesn't work out like that.”
Later, in a session with Dutch media, Verstappen was asked once again about the subject.
“It doesn't interest me at all,” he said. “I didn't even know about those stories when I was asked during the press conference. But I don't care either. We don't even need to talk about it, because it's just never going to happen.”
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing at the post race press conference
Faced with the suggestion that beating Hamilton in equal machinery would be a statement, Verstappen questioned: “But what do I need to prove? I've got nothing to prove, I think.”
He also downplayed the prospect of an intra-team battle with Hamilton being good for F1 fans.
“Then there will always be excuses if one driver is faster than the other,” he said. “Like 'Yeah, but he's too old now and that kind of stuff'. They [fans] always come up with something. It's the same now.
“Nowadays people say that I win too much. But if you don't win, they will say, 'The team has to do a better job'. There are always some stories to create to talk about something else.”
Told that his former Toro Rosso boss Franz Tost has said he can beat any team-mate he's given, Verstappen added: “Well, I believe in myself of course. If you don't have that self-confidence, then it's better to quit.”
Additional reporting by Ronald Vording
Related video
Hamilton claims Horner texted first over possible 2024 Red Bull F1 seat
Hamilton claims Horner texted first over possible 2024 Red Bull F1 seat Hamilton claims Horner texted first over possible 2024 Red Bull F1 seat
Hamilton dismisses Vegas F1 criticism after "better race than most"
Hamilton dismisses Vegas F1 criticism after "better race than most" Hamilton dismisses Vegas F1 criticism after "better race than most"
The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold
The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold
Verstappen blames slow rivals for "silly" F1 pitlane antics in Abu Dhabi practice
Verstappen blames slow rivals for "silly" F1 pitlane antics in Abu Dhabi practice Verstappen blames slow rivals for "silly" F1 pitlane antics in Abu Dhabi practice
Perez's form "transformed completely" after post-Qatar F1 sim brainstorm
Perez's form "transformed completely" after post-Qatar F1 sim brainstorm Perez's form "transformed completely" after post-Qatar F1 sim brainstorm
The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart
The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart
Latest news
Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team
Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team
MotoGP Valencia GP: Vinales tops second practice, Bagnaia in Q1 for finale
MotoGP Valencia GP: Vinales tops second practice, Bagnaia in Q1 for finale MotoGP Valencia GP: Vinales tops second practice, Bagnaia in Q1 for finale
Verstappen blames slow rivals for "silly" F1 pitlane antics in Abu Dhabi practice
Verstappen blames slow rivals for "silly" F1 pitlane antics in Abu Dhabi practice Verstappen blames slow rivals for "silly" F1 pitlane antics in Abu Dhabi practice
2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP results: Leclerc fastest in crash-filled practice
2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP results: Leclerc fastest in crash-filled practice 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP results: Leclerc fastest in crash-filled practice
Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team
Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team
How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1
How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1 How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1
The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale
The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale
What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better
What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.