Onboard video: Verstappen samples revamped Zandvoort
shares
comments
Mar 4, 2020, 3:56 PM
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen on Wednesday completed his first laps on the renewed Zandvoort circuit that will host this year's Dutch GP.
Together with two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Arie Luyendyk, Verstappen was part of the formal re-opening of the circuit, which will host the F1 race during the first weekend of May.
The Dutchman drove a Red Bull RB8 from 2012, although his laps were not timed, and got the chequered flag waved by Dutch Grand Prix sporting director Jan Lammers.
Formula 1 will return to the Netherlands after a 35-year absence.
See Verstappen in F1 action at Zandvoort - ticket and hotel packages from Motorsport Tickets
Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB8
Photo by: Tim Biesbrouck / Motorsport.com
Next article
Previous article
The rules behind the Ferrari F1 settlement that enraged rivals
Next article
Australia tightens Italy travel restrictions, resists ban
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Drivers
|Max Verstappen Shop Now
|Teams
|Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Onboard video: Verstappen samples revamped Zandvoort
shares
comments
Race hub
30 Apr - 3 May
FP1 Starts in
43 days
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
|
02:00
11:00
|
|FP2
|
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
|
06:00
15:00
|
|FP3
|
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
|
03:00
12:00
|
|QU
|
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
|
06:00
15:00
|
|Race
|
Sun 3 May
Sun 3 May
|
06:10
15:10
|
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
30 Apr - 3 MayTickets
|
7 May - 10 MayTickets
|
21 May - 24 MayTickets
|
4 Jun - 7 JunTickets
|
11 Jun - 14 JunTickets
|
25 Jun - 28 JunTickets