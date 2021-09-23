Tickets Subscribe
Miami confirms May date for inaugural F1 grand prix in 2022 Next / Hamilton: Pressure of first F1 title shot may be impacting Verstappen
Formula 1 / Russian GP News

Verstappen: People 'hypocritical' over Monza F1 crash walkaway

By:
Co-author:
Alex Kalinauckas

Max Verstappen thinks people were 'hypocritical' to lambast him for walking away from his crash with Lewis Hamilton at Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix without checking on his rival.

Verstappen: People 'hypocritical' over Monza F1 crash walkaway

Hamilton was one of those who expressed his surprise after their incident at Monza that Verstappen left the scene without ensuring that the Mercedes driver was uninjured.

That response came a few weeks after Verstappen had hit out at Hamilton for celebrating his victory in the British Grand Prix while the Dutchman was in hospital undergoing medical checks following their opening lap crash.

Verstappen does not think there are any grounds to suggest he did anything wrong in Italy, as he knew Hamilton was fine because the Briton was trying to reverse out of the gravel trap.

He also says the fact that Hamilton flew the day after Monza to attend the Met Gala in New York showed that there was little wrong with his rival.

"There are a lot of hypocrites in the world, that's for sure," said Verstappen, when asked about the criticisms for what he had done after the crash.

"I mean, I jumped out of the car and I looked to the left. And he's of course still trying to reverse, shaking the wheel, trying to get away under my car. So I think he was absolutely fine.

"Also flying on Monday or Tuesday to America to attend a gala, I think you only do that if you feel fine. So I think already there, everything was all under control."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull

Max Verstappen, Red Bull

Verstappen was handed a three-place grid penalty for this weekend's Russian Grand Prix by the race stewards at Monza for being predominantly to blame for the crash with Hamilton.

Having found out about the punishment as he travelled home, the Red Bull driver has suggested that he has a different view on who was to blame for what happened at the first chicane.

"I was a bit surprised to hear the three-place grid penalty myself, but at the end of the day, it's what they decided," he said. "I don't need to agree with it.

"I have my own views, of course. But we just move on and make the best of it. It is of course, not ideal. But it's not the end of the world."

Read Also:

And while outsiders have suggested that there is a high likelihood of the title contenders having further collisions as the championship battle nears its end, Verstappen says he has no worries about things escalating from here.

"Not from my side," he said. "I'm pretty calm and chilled about everything. It's more the questions I keep getting about it.

"We're all professional enough to leave this behind at Monza, and let's continue again here in Sochi and the races after that."

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1 Prime

Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1

OPINION: With its days apparently numbered, the MGU-H looks set to be dropped from Formula 1’s future engine rules in order to entice new manufacturers in. While it may appear a change of direction, the benefits for teams and fans could make the decision a worthwhile call

Formula 1
5 h
The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Prime

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

Team Lotus ceased to exist in 1994 - and yet various parties have been trying to resurrect the hallowed name, in increasingly unrecognisable forms, ever since. Damien Smith brings GP Racing’s history of the legendary team to an end with a look at those who sought to keep the flame alive in Formula 1.

Formula 1
22 h
Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background Prime

Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background

OPINION: Formula 1 reconvenes for the Russian Grand Prix two weeks after the latest blow in ‘Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton’. While the Silverstone and Monza incidents were controversial, they thankfully lacked one element that so far separates the 2021 title fight from the worst examples of ugly championship battles

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus Prime

How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus

Mika Hakkinen became Michael Schumacher’s biggest rival in Formula 1 in the late-90s and early 2000s, having also made his F1 debut in 1991. But as MARK GALLAGHER recalls, while Schumacher wowed the world with a car that was eminently capable, Hakkinen was fighting to make his mark with a famous team in terminal decline

Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021
The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey  Prime

The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey 

Before Michael Schumacher – or anyone else – had driven the 191 (or 911 as it was initially called), Eddie Jordan turned to a fellow Irishman to test his new Formula 1 car. JOHN WATSON, a grand prix winner for Penske and McLaren, recalls his role in the birth of a legend…

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2021
The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog Prime

The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog

A podium finisher in its first outing but then never again, the BRM P201 was a classic case of an opportunity squandered by disorganisation and complacency, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Sep 18, 2021
The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from Prime

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from

OPINION: The headlines were dominated by the Italian Grand Prix clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who had the halo to thank for avoiding potentially serious injury. But two days earlier, Formula 1 had a lucky escape with a Monza pitlane incident that could also have had grave consequences.

Formula 1
Sep 17, 2021
How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum Prime

How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum

With two sprint races under its belt, Formula 1 must now consider its options for them going forward. While they've helped deliver exciting racing on Sundays, the sprints themselves have been somewhat lacking - creating yet another conundrum for F1 to solve...

Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021

