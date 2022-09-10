Overview: Which drivers have a grid penalty for the Italian GP F1?

Listen to this article

With Monza seen as a prime opportunity to take a grid penalty, because its long straights should make moving up the field much easier than at the next races in Singapore and Japan, several teams have decided to introduce new power units and gearboxes. Below is an updated lsit of who is moving back on the grid.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull: 5

Two weeks after taking a fully new power unit in Belgium, Red Bull has decided to add a new internal combustion engine to Verstappen's engine pool, incurring a five-place penalty for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.

Therefore, Verstappen will add a fresh fifth ICE to his pool while taking a minimal hit.

On Saturday it was announced Alpine's Esteban Ocon would also add a new internal combustion engine, giving up a potential front row start given penalties for other frontrunners.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull: 10

As widely expected, Verstappen's teammate Perez has also had a fresh V6 engine installed.

As it is the first time Perez has exceeded his allowance of three ICEs, he will take a 10-place grid penalty. Perez has also taken his fourth gearbox, which is still within limits.

Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas has also turned F1's wheel of fortune and came away with a 15-place grid drop for taking a new ICE, turbocharger and MGU-H from Ferrari.

Mick Schumacher, Haas: 15

Mick Schumacher received a new V6 engine from Ferrari, which is hoped will see him through to the end of the season. The German also had a new gearbox fitted, taking his punishment up to 15 places.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas: 15

The other Haas car of Kevin Magnussen was fitted with a new ICE, turbo and MGU-H, with the Dane docked 15 places.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari: Back of the grid

On Friday it was initially revealed that Ferrari driver Sainz would take a new energy store, MGU-K and gearbox, which would cost him 25 places on the grid.

Ahead of FP2 Sainz also took new control electronics, which triggered a back-of-the-grid start for the Spaniard.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes: Back of the grid

Either way Sainz will be joined at the rear by Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, who has also taken a fourth power unit of the season, as was announced on Thursday.

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri: Back of the grid

Yuki Tsunoda will start at the back of the grid as well. The AlphaTauri driver had been slapped with a 10-place grid penalty for receiving a fifth reprimand of the season in Zandvoort last week, where he was penalised for driving to the pits with his seatbelts loosened after he stopped on track.

With Tsunoda taking a penalty anyway, AlphaTauri has taken the opportunity to give him new power unit.

Grid penalties for the 2022 Italian Grand Prix Formula 1

Driver Team Elements Penalty Max Verstappen Red Bull ICE 5 places Esteban Ocon Alpine ICE 5 places Sergio Perez Red Bull ICE (first breach) 10 places Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo ICE, turbo, MGU-H 15 places Mick Schumacher Haas Gearbox, ICE 15 places Kevin Magnussen Haas ICE, turbo, MGU-H 15 places Carlos Sainz Ferrari Gearbox, MGU-K, CE, ES Back of the grid Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Full power unit Back of the grid Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Full power unit + sporting penalty Back of the grid

Tsunoda's day got worse when he copped a three-place grid penalty for failing to slow down sufficiently for yellow flags in FP2, which were caused by Schumacher's stricken Haas. The Japanse driver also received two penalty points, taking his total up to eight for the past 12 months.

With his immediate rivals taking a grid penalty, Charles Leclerc's chances of winning his second Italian Grand Prix on Ferrari's home soil have received a boost, although the penalties for Sainz, Perez and Hamilton have afforded Verstappen an easier path to the front.