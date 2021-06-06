Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Gasly worried engine problem could cost him podium finish Next / Pirelli believes Baku tyre blowouts were caused by debris
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Verstappen: Pirelli will blame debris for Baku F1 tyre blowouts

By:
Co-author:
Mark Bremer

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has hit out at Pirelli after the tyre blowout which cost him the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix win, suggesting the manufacturer will blame debris.

Verstappen dominated the race after taking the lead from title rival Lewis Hamilton during the pitstops. The Dutchman looked on course for a certain win until his left-rear tyre failed with five laps ago and he suffered a massive shunt on Baku's long start-finish straight.

Verstappen was the second driver to have a left-rear medium tyre fail, with Aston Martin's Lance Stroll subjected to a similar fate earlier in the race.

Speaking straight after the race, Verstappen said he was "pissed off" because of what happened, suggesting that Pirelli would blame debris for the two blowouts rather than take responsibility.

"I didn't feel anything up until the moment that I suddenly went to the right, the tyre just blew off the rim and it's not a nice impact to have, it's quite a dangerous place to have a tyre blowout at that speed," he told TV crews.

"For sure [there will be talks with Pirelli] but we know the result from that conversation already and that's a bit hard to accept.

"It will be related to debris, it's like that. I'm sure there will be talks, Pirelli isn't happy with what happened here today, but it doesn't change anything to the race and the result I got here.

"Of course I'm pissed off because of what happened today. It was a fairly easy race for me.

"Sometimes this sport is very harsh when things like this happen, it's shit."

Damage on the car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B after retiring

Damage on the car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B after retiring

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Verstappen, who also suffered a tyre failure at Imola's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, said he doubted debris could have been a factor given that cars were following the same line every lap to get a tow from the car in front, and explained he didn't wear out the tyres too much.

Read Also:

"I don't think so, I wasn't stressing the tyres. It felt comfortable and I didn't feel any vibrations before it let go," he explained.

"[Debris] is difficult. We're doing the same line every lap because everyone wants to be in the slipstream. It's very weird that it happens to me.

"I think they cleaned the track [after the Stroll crash] but Pirelli is probably going to say it was carbon debris on track.

"It was like that in Imola, so that's something you can't say anything about. The fact is another tyre exploded, not only for me but also for Stroll.

"It's very frustrating, with a bit of luck we're still in the lead of the championship but the gap could have been much bigger and that was much more important."

shares
comments

Related video

Gasly worried engine problem could cost him podium finish

Previous article

Gasly worried engine problem could cost him podium finish

Next article

Pirelli believes Baku tyre blowouts were caused by debris

Pirelli believes Baku tyre blowouts were caused by debris
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Drivers Max Verstappen
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
Formula 1

Haas: Mazepin move on Schumacher at finish line a ‘misunderstanding’

22h
2
Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

1h
3
Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

4h
4
IndyCar

Frye: IndyCar’s blue-flag procedure “being looked at”

5
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Latest news
10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

4m
Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers
Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

1h
Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races
Formula 1

Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races

1h
Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start"
Video Inside
Formula 1

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start"

3h
What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Video Inside
Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

4h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Pirelli expected to investigate blowouts 01:08
Formula 1
2h

Formula 1: Pirelli expected to investigate blowouts

Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
2h

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

Formula 1: Perez wins after drama for Verstappen, Hamilton 06:41
Formula 1
23h

Formula 1: Perez wins after drama for Verstappen, Hamilton

Formula 1: McLaren mourns the loss of shareholder Mansour Ojjeh 00:53
Formula 1
Jun 6, 2021

Formula 1: McLaren mourns the loss of shareholder Mansour Ojjeh

Formula 1 calendar changes due to COVID-19 03:12
Formula 1
Jun 5, 2021

Formula 1 calendar changes due to COVID-19

More from
Filip Cleeren
Spa circuit damaged after being hit by heavy floods
General

Spa circuit damaged after being hit by heavy floods

Leclerc didn't expect Baku F1 pole after "shit lap" Azerbaijan GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Leclerc didn't expect Baku F1 pole after "shit lap"

Azerbaijan GP: Gasly tops FP3 as Verstappen crashes Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Azerbaijan GP: Gasly tops FP3 as Verstappen crashes

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen rues "stupid qualifying" after missing Baku pole Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Verstappen rues "stupid qualifying" after missing Baku pole

Vettel: Verstappen’s peace of mind more important than F1 lead
Formula 1

Vettel: Verstappen’s peace of mind more important than F1 lead

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Perez "very pissed off" to miss out on Baku front row start Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Perez "very pissed off" to miss out on Baku front row start

Perez says he "finally understands" Red Bull's F1 car Azerbaijan GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Perez says he "finally understands" Red Bull's F1 car

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors Prime
Formula 1

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An eventful weekend in Baku full of incident and drama lent the race result an unusual feel, as three drivers scored their first podiums of the year. But it wasn't the eventual race winner who scored top marks in our driver ratings

Formula 1
5h
How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP Prime

How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1's return to Baku after a year away had thrown up an eventful qualifying marred by four red flags, but the race appeared to be running to a familiar Red Bull vs Mercedes template entering the closing stages. That is, until a dramatic conclusion where victory was snatched away from two drivers, before landing in the lap of Sergio Perez

Formula 1
7h
The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push Prime

The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push

Racing drivers tend to have deep pockets and short arms, but not Riccardo Patrese, who used to treat his mechanics to sumptuous post-season dinners. NIGEL ROEBUCK looks at the career of a true gentleman

Formula 1
Jun 6, 2021
How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever Prime

How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever

Gamers today are spoiled for choice with the array of titles on offer that allow them to experience hyper-realistic representations of cars and tracks in the virtual world. Much of the credit for this should go to two 1996 titles that paved the way for what was to come

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2021
Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku Prime

Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku

As Red Bull looked in dominant form during Friday practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday, title rival Mercedes was left with a lot of head scratching to do after finding itself behind a number of other teams on one-lap pace – which could have big ramifications come raceday

Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021
Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Prime

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

The FIA is set to crack down on 'flexi-wings' in Formula 1, drawing criticism from many of the teams that will have to change their designs as a result at considerable expense. But our columnist argues that shutting down such avenues may not be in F1's interest when one byproduct would be a reduction in efficiency

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2021
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Prime

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

OPINION: The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has captivated Formula 1 fans this year, while McLaren and Ferrari drivers have also made it onto the podium. But look a little further back in the pack and you'll find a driver who has really shone in the first five races - even though he only has one result to show for it.

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2021
The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era Prime

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era

Hampered by troubled development and Maranello politics, the F1-87 remains a landmark car. Stuart Codling examines the last Ferrari to win a grand prix during Enzo Ferrari’s lifetime.

Formula 1
May 29, 2021

Trending Today

Haas: Mazepin move on Schumacher at finish line a ‘misunderstanding’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas: Mazepin move on Schumacher at finish line a ‘misunderstanding’

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

Frye: IndyCar’s blue-flag procedure “being looked at”
IndyCar IndyCar

Frye: IndyCar’s blue-flag procedure “being looked at”

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

Past Baja overall champions
Score Score

Past Baja overall champions

Latest news

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.