Subscribe
Previous / Leclerc reveals reason for late F1 Bahrain GP Q3 absence Next / Alonso eyeing podium after "amazing" Bahrain F1 qualifying
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Verstappen "positively surprised" by pole as Red Bull warns of better race pace

Max Verstappen was "positively surprised" to have landed pole for the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix as Red Bull warned Formula 1 rivals that its race pace will be even stronger.

Matt Kew
By:
Listen to this article

After Red Bull appeared to be the strongest team by some margin during pre-season testing last week, Verstappen had to persevere with more understeer during Friday practice as a result of Red Bull electing to raise the ride height of its RB19.

That left team-mate Sergio Perez - more comfortable with a lazy front axle - to top FP1 before Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso ran fastest in FP2 and FP3.

But then two-time world champion Verstappen stormed to his 21st F1 pole position by 0.138s over Perez.

Charles Leclerc, who missed the final shootout as part of a deliberate move to carry over an extra set of soft tyres for the race, led an all-Ferrari second row ahead of Alonso in fifth.

The Dutch racer said: "I was actually positively surprised being on pole after the struggles I had in practice. So that's positive and, normally, our race car is better. I think it's been a bit of a tough start to the weekend yesterday and today.

"Not really finding my rhythm. But luckily, in qualifying, I think we managed to put the best pieces together.

"Compared to last year, I think everyone knows a bit more what they're doing with the car. So naturally, I think you already start off better and more competitive.

"The changes I think slowed down the car a bit, but we are still going faster.

"So that's, of course, a great thing to see. I think again, throughout the year, you will see that everyone is increasing their performance again a lot."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The top seven cars were split by under 0.7s in Q3 while less than 1.2s spanned the entire field in Q1.

Perez, who was still not entirely happy with the RB19's balance, reckoned he could not recall a tighter qualifying session.

Read Also:

However, he warned rivals that Red Bull still had the capacity to pull clear in the grand prix as a result of the team being much better prepared for the race and having compromised car set-up for qualifying.

The Mexican said: "I wasn't totally comfortable with the balance. I believe certainly, you can always improve a tenth on your lap.

"But I think to get this start for the team is really special.

"If anything, we prepared much more to the race. We have more of a Sunday race car at the moment underneath us. We knew we had to do some compromises for quali, which we ended up doing.

"They were not ideal. But hopefully tomorrow it pays out and we can have a very strong race."

shares
comments

Leclerc reveals reason for late F1 Bahrain GP Q3 absence

Alonso eyeing podium after "amazing" Bahrain F1 qualifying
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
McLaren explains Norris and Piastri reliability issues in Bahrain GP

McLaren explains Norris and Piastri reliability issues in Bahrain GP

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

McLaren explains Norris and Piastri reliability issues in Bahrain GP McLaren explains Norris and Piastri reliability issues in Bahrain GP

Sainz: Aston Martin F1 pace in Bahrain GP "very concerning"

Sainz: Aston Martin F1 pace in Bahrain GP "very concerning"

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Sainz: Aston Martin F1 pace in Bahrain GP "very concerning" Sainz: Aston Martin F1 pace in Bahrain GP "very concerning"

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Latest news

Why Oyu spurned established teams for TGM Super Formula tie-up

Why Oyu spurned established teams for TGM Super Formula tie-up

Super Formula

Why Oyu spurned established teams for TGM Super Formula tie-up Why Oyu spurned established teams for TGM Super Formula tie-up

Russell: Red Bull will win every single race in 2023 F1 season

Russell: Red Bull will win every single race in 2023 F1 season

Formula 1

Russell: Red Bull will win every single race in 2023 F1 season Russell: Red Bull will win every single race in 2023 F1 season

Wallace and Reddick "finally able to finish a race" at Vegas

Wallace and Reddick "finally able to finish a race" at Vegas

NAS NASCAR Cup

Wallace and Reddick "finally able to finish a race" at Vegas Wallace and Reddick "finally able to finish a race" at Vegas

Truex gambles big in Vegas, but comes up short of the win

Truex gambles big in Vegas, but comes up short of the win

NAS NASCAR Cup

Truex gambles big in Vegas, but comes up short of the win Truex gambles big in Vegas, but comes up short of the win

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
GP Racing

Evaluating F1's new rules Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Jonathan Noble

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Stuart Codling

The rookie crop of F1 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Luke Smith

Has Alonso chosen the right team? Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.