Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Race in
20 Hours
:
42 Minutes
:
12 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Emilia-Romagna GP / Breaking news

Verstappen: Q2 power issue "ruined" Imola F1 qualifying rhythm

shares
comments
Verstappen: Q2 power issue "ruined" Imola F1 qualifying rhythm
By:

Max Verstappen felt a suspected spark plug failure on his Red Bull Formula 1 car “ruined” his qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Saturday.

Verstappen reported a loss of power on his Red Bull car during his first run on the medium tyres in Q2, forcing him to return to the pits for repairs.

Red Bull reported that it was a suspected spark plug failure that had caused the loss of power, but the mechanics were able to complete the repairs in time to get Verstappen back out before the end of the session.

Verstappen made it through to Q3 on the medium tyres, but struggled to match the Mercedes drivers for pace in the final stage of qualifying, finishing half a second off polesitter Valtteri Bottas’s lap time in third place.

Verstappen felt the loss of running in Q2 led to his struggles in Q3 as he lacked rhythm in the final stages of qualifying.

“I don’t know exactly what it was,” Verstappen said of the issue.

“The bodywork had to go off, and the mechanics did a very good job to fix my car. But it basically ruined a bit my qualifying, because you have to go out on the medium, and try to nail the lap.

“We managed to get through on that, but the reference was a bit off. The first lap then in Q3, the tyres were too cold because I was in the middle of the train. I never really got into a nice rhythm where you know I’ve got a bit of time left there, I can push a bit harder. It was a bit messy.

“Even in Q3, the last lap, I was like well, I think we could have done quite a bit better here if we’d just had a smoother qualifying. But if you have that in Q2, and then you have to qualify on a different tyre as well midway through, it’s not great.

“I didn't expect of course to beat [Mercedes] in qualifying, but I wanted to be a bit closer and make it a bit more exciting.

“Today it was just very tricky, and I never really found that rhythm throughout qualifying where you know you can put a new tyre set on and know where to find lap time.

“A bit of a shame, but still P3, so back in my seat.”

Read Also:

Verstappen was initially told to keep going when he reported the loss of power, but dived into the pits at the end of an attempted push lap so the issue could be fixed.

“I had power, then not, then it kicked in again, then not,” Verstappen explained.

“They told me keep going but I said guys, I’m losing quite a bit of lap time here on the straight.

“At one point I aborted because it didn’t make sense to continue. We’ll have a more detailed look what exactly went wrong. It’s not so lovely, but luckily we’re still here.”

Verstappen was hopeful that Red Bull’s race pace would give him a chance to challenge Mercedes, but feared it would be difficult to overtake due to the narrow nature of the track at Imola.

“The long run was alright, so hopefully it will be a bit similar tomorrow,” Verstappen said. “Let’s hope that top-speed wise, we are in a good position tomorrow.

“I don’t think it’s going to be very easy to pass anyway, but we’ll see what we can do.”

Related video

Bottas "had the shakes" after Imola pole lap

Previous article

Bottas "had the shakes" after Imola pole lap

Next article

Hamilton blames "piss poor lap" for missing pole

Hamilton blames "piss poor lap" for missing pole
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Emilia-Romagna GP
Drivers Max Verstappen
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Verstappen: Q2 power issue "ruined" Imola F1 qualifying rhythm
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Q2 power issue "ruined" Imola F1 qualifying rhythm

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Drivers hurt in huge Bentley and Aston Martin sportscar crash
SRO America SRO America / Breaking news

Drivers hurt in huge Bentley and Aston Martin sportscar crash

MRN Radio affiliate list
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

MRN Radio affiliate list

Kansas: News of note, schedule
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Kansas: News of note, schedule

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set

Le Mans legends: Watch how Graham Hill completed the Triple Crown
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

Le Mans legends: Watch how Graham Hill completed the Triple Crown

Latest news

Mongolian government wants FIA to act on Verstappen comments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mongolian government wants FIA to act on Verstappen comments

Hamilton blames "piss poor lap" for missing pole
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton blames "piss poor lap" for missing pole

Verstappen: Q2 power issue "ruined" Imola F1 qualifying rhythm
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Q2 power issue "ruined" Imola F1 qualifying rhythm

Bottas "had the shakes" after Imola pole lap
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas "had the shakes" after Imola pole lap

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

1h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen: Q2 power issue "ruined" Imola F1 qualifying rhythm

44m
3
WEC

Ferrari "still open" to building Le Mans Hypercar

4
NASCAR Cup

Record Purse Up for Grabs at Martinsville

5
NASCAR Cup

Hall of Fame Racing signs Yeley

Latest news

Mongolian government wants FIA to act on Verstappen comments
Formula 1

Mongolian government wants FIA to act on Verstappen comments

Hamilton blames "piss poor lap" for missing pole
Formula 1

Hamilton blames "piss poor lap" for missing pole

Verstappen: Q2 power issue "ruined" Imola F1 qualifying rhythm
Formula 1

Verstappen: Q2 power issue "ruined" Imola F1 qualifying rhythm

Bottas "had the shakes" after Imola pole lap
Formula 1

Bottas "had the shakes" after Imola pole lap

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Latest videos

5 Takeaways From Imola on Friday 03:21
Formula 1

5 Takeaways From Imola on Friday

Everything You Need To Know About The Imola F1 Circuit 06:56
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About The Imola F1 Circuit

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments 05:33
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments

How F1 Teams Are Preparing For 2021 07:22
Formula 1

How F1 Teams Are Preparing For 2021

Tricky Starts, Tyre Choices & More | 2020 Portuguese GP F1 Race Debrief 19:08
Formula 1

Tricky Starts, Tyre Choices & More | 2020 Portuguese GP F1 Race Debrief

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.