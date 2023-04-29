Subscribe
Previous / Leclerc chose not to fight Perez in Baku F1 sprint Next / Russell hopes Verstappen "learned the risk" in wheel-to-wheel battles
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Verstappen rages at Russell after Baku F1 sprint contact

A furious Max Verstappen says he's puzzled about George Russell taking "so much risk" as the pair clashed in F1's Azerbaijan Grand Prix sprint, calling the Mercedes driver a d***head.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Verstappen rages at Russell after Baku F1 sprint contact

Third-starting Verstappen was hounded by fast-starting Russell into the first sequence of 90-degree left-handers of the Baku City Circuit.

An aggressive Russell tapped Verstappen's sidepod into Turn 2 and caused the Dutchman to slide, which gave Russell momentum on the stretch towards Turn 3. Verstappen then had to cede the position when he nudged Turn 3's outside wall.

The Red Bull driver raged on the team radio about the incident which left him with sidepod damage. “I don’t understand how he can keep the position and he is damaging my car. It's kinda ridiculous," he fumed at his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase.

With the incident left alone by the FIA stewards, Verstappen then repassed the Briton after an early safety car to seal third behind team-mate Sergio Perez and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

In parc ferme Verstappen confronted Russell about the contact, with Russell pointing to a lack of grip in the first few corners as the cause of their contact.

In what became a heated exchange Verstappen clearly didn't accept Russell's explanation and went on to call him a d***head as the Mercedes driver walked off.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

When asked about whether he had been able to clarify the incident with Russell, Verstappen said: "It's not clarified... I just don't understand why you need to take so much risk on Lap 1. He understeered into my sidepod, created a hole. We all have cold tyres, it's all easy to lock up."

Referring to Russell's apology, Verstappen said: "In his beautiful way of explaining 'Ah mate, I locked up, look at the on-board' ... it doesn't make sense. But it's fine, we still got into P3, got some good points, but it is what it is. There's a hole in the sidepod, it doesn't look that great, but it is what it is and we'll focus on tomorrow."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Leclerc chose not to fight Perez in Baku F1 sprint

Russell hopes Verstappen "learned the risk" in wheel-to-wheel battles
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Red Bull "never expected" safety car during Verstappen F1 pitstop call

Red Bull "never expected" safety car during Verstappen F1 pitstop call

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Red Bull "never expected" safety car during Verstappen F1 pitstop call Red Bull "never expected" safety car during Verstappen F1 pitstop call

FIA investigating "crazy" Ocon near-miss in Baku F1 pitlane

FIA investigating "crazy" Ocon near-miss in Baku F1 pitlane

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

FIA investigating "crazy" Ocon near-miss in Baku F1 pitlane FIA investigating "crazy" Ocon near-miss in Baku F1 pitlane

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen wants Red Bull "review" of Azerbaijan F1 call that cost him lead

Verstappen wants Red Bull "review" of Azerbaijan F1 call that cost him lead

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Verstappen wants Red Bull "review" of Azerbaijan F1 call that cost him lead Verstappen wants Red Bull "review" of Azerbaijan F1 call that cost him lead

Wolff: Verstappen only races Hamilton, not Mercedes, differently

Wolff: Verstappen only races Hamilton, not Mercedes, differently

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Wolff: Verstappen only races Hamilton, not Mercedes, differently Wolff: Verstappen only races Hamilton, not Mercedes, differently

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Leclerc: Red Bull in "another league" with Baku F1 1-2

Leclerc: Red Bull in "another league" with Baku F1 1-2

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Leclerc: Red Bull in "another league" with Baku F1 1-2 Leclerc: Red Bull in "another league" with Baku F1 1-2

Verstappen "tried something different" on Baku F1 qualifying out-lap

Verstappen "tried something different" on Baku F1 qualifying out-lap

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Verstappen "tried something different" on Baku F1 qualifying out-lap Verstappen "tried something different" on Baku F1 qualifying out-lap

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

Latest news

Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win

Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win

MGP MotoGP
Spanish GP

Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win

IndyCar to remain racing at Barber until at least 2027

IndyCar to remain racing at Barber until at least 2027

Indy IndyCar
Birmingham

IndyCar to remain racing at Barber until at least 2027 IndyCar to remain racing at Barber until at least 2027

Red Bull "never expected" safety car during Verstappen F1 pitstop call

Red Bull "never expected" safety car during Verstappen F1 pitstop call

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Red Bull "never expected" safety car during Verstappen F1 pitstop call Red Bull "never expected" safety car during Verstappen F1 pitstop call

Thunderstorms postpone Dover NASCAR Cup race until Monday

Thunderstorms postpone Dover NASCAR Cup race until Monday

NAS NASCAR Cup
Dover

Thunderstorms postpone Dover NASCAR Cup race until Monday Thunderstorms postpone Dover NASCAR Cup race until Monday

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe