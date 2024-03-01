All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Bahrain GP

Verstappen: Red Bull continuous gains key to beating Ferrari to Bahrain F1 pole

Bahrain Grand Prix polesitter Max Verstappen says Red Bull's continual improvements to its RB20 Formula 1 car rather than a sudden performance breakthrough yielded the fastest time in qualifying.

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Although Red Bull had been predicted to resume its 2023 dominance after testing, Verstappen had not headlined any of the sessions leading up to the final stage of qualifying as Ferrari and Mercedes largely took the limelight.
Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc headed Q1 and Q2 respectively, but the Ferrari duo could not beat Verstappen in the top 10 shootout, although Leclerc's Q2 lap had been faster than the Dutchman's pole time.
Verstappen says that the circuit conditions had ensured that Red Bull had its work cut out pulling together a good set-up for qualifying, but incremental improvements throughout Thursday and Friday were the key to the team's build-up to pole.
"I think if you look at the weekend so far, it didn't come easily to us," Verstappen explained. 
"Testing was very good, but then it was very windy so far this weekend and it was just, I think, a bit more difficult to get the balance of the car together.  
"It was just continuous work all the way to qualifying, and I do think that we made some good improvements over the car, and I think that made us then do the lap for pole."
Sparks fly from Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Sparks fly from Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Asked where the leap in time over qualifying had come from, Verstappen could not pinpoint a particular reason and stated, "I just had a bit more grip somehow. On the first run, it just didn't really feel that great and the car never really switched on."
The three-time champion reckoned that the 0.3s gap masked the closeness of the first qualifying session of 2024, and that it had not been clear who was going to secure pole position for the season opener.
He added that the breezy conditions present around the Sakhir circuit had ensured that it was tricky to stitch a cohesive lap together and that it placed greater value on gaining time in the corners.
"I think it was just a very tight qualifying, and with very tricky conditions with the wind. If you can get the la- together, maybe you can find one, one-and-a-half tenths in one corner," he said. 
"It was good for us in Q2, Q3, especially in Q3, I would say as we just improved a little bit more. I think throughout the whole qualifying, you can see the gaps were super close, and we never really knew who was going to be on pole heading into Q3.
"That was very exciting to see."
Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Alonso: Aston Martin's F1 qualifying pace a "massive surprise"
Next article Ocon: Alpine must keep chin up through tough F1 2024 start

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

What we learned from Thursday F1 Bahrain GP practice

What we learned from Thursday F1 Bahrain GP practice

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

What we learned from Thursday F1 Bahrain GP practice What we learned from Thursday F1 Bahrain GP practice

Hamilton faced "difficult winter" amid F1 management upheaval for 2024

Hamilton faced "difficult winter" amid F1 management upheaval for 2024

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Hamilton faced "difficult winter" amid F1 management upheaval for 2024 Hamilton faced "difficult winter" amid F1 management upheaval for 2024

Max Verstappen
More from
Max Verstappen
Engine mode hid Red Bull's real pace in Bahrain F1 practice

Engine mode hid Red Bull's real pace in Bahrain F1 practice

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Engine mode hid Red Bull's real pace in Bahrain F1 practice Engine mode hid Red Bull's real pace in Bahrain F1 practice

Hamilton: Horner investigation "a really important moment for F1"

Hamilton: Horner investigation "a really important moment for F1"

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Hamilton: Horner investigation "a really important moment for F1" Hamilton: Horner investigation "a really important moment for F1"

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Jos Verstappen: Red Bull F1 team risks being “torn apart” if Horner stays

Jos Verstappen: Red Bull F1 team risks being “torn apart” if Horner stays

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Jos Verstappen: Red Bull F1 team risks being “torn apart” if Horner stays Jos Verstappen: Red Bull F1 team risks being “torn apart” if Horner stays

Christian Horner has no doubts over Red Bull F1 job security

Christian Horner has no doubts over Red Bull F1 job security

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Christian Horner has no doubts over Red Bull F1 job security Christian Horner has no doubts over Red Bull F1 job security

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

Latest news

Nemechek cruises to dominant NASCAR Xfinity win at Las Vegas

Nemechek cruises to dominant NASCAR Xfinity win at Las Vegas

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Las Vegas

Nemechek cruises to dominant NASCAR Xfinity win at Las Vegas Nemechek cruises to dominant NASCAR Xfinity win at Las Vegas

Jos Verstappen: Red Bull F1 team risks being “torn apart” if Horner stays

Jos Verstappen: Red Bull F1 team risks being “torn apart” if Horner stays

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Jos Verstappen: Red Bull F1 team risks being “torn apart” if Horner stays Jos Verstappen: Red Bull F1 team risks being “torn apart” if Horner stays

#93 Peugeot disqualified from Qatar WEC opener after fuel drama

#93 Peugeot disqualified from Qatar WEC opener after fuel drama

WEC WEC
Losail

#93 Peugeot disqualified from Qatar WEC opener after fuel drama #93 Peugeot disqualified from Qatar WEC opener after fuel drama

Joey Logano earns third straight front row start with Vegas pole

Joey Logano earns third straight front row start with Vegas pole

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas

Joey Logano earns third straight front row start with Vegas pole Joey Logano earns third straight front row start with Vegas pole

Prime

Discover prime content
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Matt Kew

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?

What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble

What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool? What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA