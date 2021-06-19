Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for French GP
Formula 1 / French GP News

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't expect to be this good at Paul Ricard

By:

French Grand Prix polesitter Max Verstappen did not expect Red Bull to score such a strong Formula 1 qualifying result at Paul Ricard, where it has "traditionally" struggled against Mercedes.

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't expect to be this good at Paul Ricard

Verstappen picked up his second pole of the 2021 season by edging out Lewis Hamilton for the top spot in qualifying at Paul Ricard on Saturday, ending Mercedes' dominance in the sessions that matter at the French GP since it returned to the F1 calendar in 2018.

He claimed his fifth F1 career pole by 0.258s and later explained that "from FP2 I think we made a good step forwards and basically that continued today".

He added: "Of course, the conditions in FP3 were initially a little bit different [cooler and overcast], but then again it showed in qualifying that we had good pace.

"So, of course [I'm] very pleased with that. This has traditionally not been an amazing track for us, but to be able to put it on pole here of course we're super happy about that.

"I knew it was going to be better than the last time we were here, but this good? I didn't expect [that].

"So, that's of course very promising for us and we just have to keep on going, keep on pushing to try and make it better."

Read Also:

When asked about Red Bull's chances of inflicting a first Mercedes race defeat at Paul Ricard since it re-joined the F1 calendar, Verstappen said of his practice long-run pace: "It felt good yesterday in FP2."

"But, of course, we have to wait and see what the weather will do in the morning [rain has been predicted pre-race]. But I'm quite confident."

The F1 timing screens indicated that Verstappen had gone off track and continued at Turn 2 on both his Q3 runs.

Here, the exit of the track that is not policed for track limits, but does have several large kerbs running almost perpendicular to the circuit behind the normal red/white kerbs at the exit of the corner, which caused damage to the Verstappen's car in FP2 when he ran across the raised kerbs and did likewise to Valtteri Bottas in FP1.

Verstappen was heard asking Red Bull to check his front wing between his Q3 runs, which he said was "just to double check" and was something "I do quite often".

"But I think it was fine," he said of his Turn 2 line in qualifying.

"As long as you don't hit those yellow sausages then you're fine. I knew I didn't touch them and just straightaway knew the front wing should be fine."

Verstappen improved by 0.335s on his final Q3 lap, having led the top 10 shootout session after the opening runs.

He said the gain was down to "just general understanding of the track".

"And of course," he added. "We did two runs with the medium in Q2, so then you go out in Q3 on the soft and you're always a tiny bit under the potential in your first run.

"And then on the second run, you know where you left a bit of laptime, so you're just gaining more or less every corner – just a tiny bit. And I think that's where the laptime comes from."

shares
comments

Related video

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for French GP

Previous article

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for French GP
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for French GP

11min
2
IndyCar

IndyCar at Road America: REV Group GP weekend schedule

3
Formula 1

Mercedes may wait until winter to make Bottas/Russell decision

20h
4
Formula 1

French Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

10h
5
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Latest news
Verstappen: Red Bull didn't expect to be this good at Paul Ricard
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't expect to be this good at Paul Ricard

4m
Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for French GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for French GP

11m
Mercedes: Low-downforce choice would have been slower for us
Formula 1

Mercedes: Low-downforce choice would have been slower for us

13m
Hamilton happy to prove ‘myth’ about Mercedes chassis swap wrong
Formula 1

Hamilton happy to prove ‘myth’ about Mercedes chassis swap wrong

58m
French GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton, Bottas to pole
Video Inside
Formula 1

French GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton, Bottas to pole

1h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the French Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
40m

Starting Grid for the French Grand Prix

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021 04:35
Formula 1
20h

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021

What Makes A Track Worthy Enough For Formula 1? - FIA Track Grades Explained 06:12
Formula 1
20h

What Makes A Track Worthy Enough For Formula 1? - FIA Track Grades Explained

Formula 1: Verstappen pips Bottas by 0.008s in FP2 at the French Grand Prix 00:44
Formula 1
22h

Formula 1: Verstappen pips Bottas by 0.008s in FP2 at the French Grand Prix

Formula 1: Pirelli claims Aston Martin and Red Bull were running lower pressures 01:11
Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021

Formula 1: Pirelli claims Aston Martin and Red Bull were running lower pressures

Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
French GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton, Bottas to pole French GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

French GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton, Bottas to pole

French GP: Verstappen fastest by 0.7s in final practice French GP
Formula 1

French GP: Verstappen fastest by 0.7s in final practice

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge French GP Prime
Formula 1

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: Pirelli will blame debris for Baku F1 tyre blowouts Azerbaijan GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen: Pirelli will blame debris for Baku F1 tyre blowouts

Verstappen rues "stupid qualifying" after missing Baku pole Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Verstappen rues "stupid qualifying" after missing Baku pole

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback
Formula 1

Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback

Horner: Perez "ahead of expectation", but no rush for new deal
Video Inside
Formula 1

Horner: Perez "ahead of expectation", but no rush for new deal

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Prime
Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge Prime

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past.

Formula 1
8h
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Prime

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again Prime

The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021
Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future Prime

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Two tenth places in recent races have lifted Alfa Romeo to the head of Formula 1's 'Class C' battle in 2021, but longer-term the Swiss-based squad has far loftier ambitions. With the new 2022 rules set to level out the playing field, team boss Frederic Vasseur has good reason to be optimistic, as he explained to Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Prime

How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

The MP4/1 was pioneering by choice, but a McLaren by chance. STUART CODLING relates the tangled (carbon fibre) weaves which led to the creation of one of motor racing’s defining cars

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Prime

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

Wind tunnel work forms the bedrock of aerodynamic development in Formula 1. But as Pat Symonds explains, advances in virtual research are signalling the end of these expensive and complicated relics.

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2021
Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Prime

Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

The newspapers, naturally, lingered over Max Mosley’s tainted family history and niche sexual practices. But this is to trivialise the legacy of a big beast of motor racing politics. Stuart Codling weighs the life of a man whose work for safety on both road and track has saved hundreds of thousands of lives, but whose penchant for cruelty remains problematic and polarising.

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2021

Trending Today

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for French GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for French GP

IndyCar at Road America: REV Group GP weekend schedule
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar at Road America: REV Group GP weekend schedule

Mercedes may wait until winter to make Bottas/Russell decision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes may wait until winter to make Bottas/Russell decision

French Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

French Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

German MotoGP: Zarco takes pole from Quartararo, Marquez fifth
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

German MotoGP: Zarco takes pole from Quartararo, Marquez fifth

Dann Young killed at Knoxville
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws

Dann Young killed at Knoxville

Latest news

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't expect to be this good at Paul Ricard
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't expect to be this good at Paul Ricard

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for French GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for French GP

Mercedes: Low-downforce choice would have been slower for us
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Low-downforce choice would have been slower for us

Hamilton happy to prove ‘myth’ about Mercedes chassis swap wrong
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton happy to prove ‘myth’ about Mercedes chassis swap wrong

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.