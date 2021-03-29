Verstappen: Red Bull didn't have flexibility it needed on tyres

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
89 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
110 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
152 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
159 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
166 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
180 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
184 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
194 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
209 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
216 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
223 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
236 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
251 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
257 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / How track limits became the talk of the Bahrain GP Next / How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Breaking news

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't have flexibility it needed on tyres

By:

Max Verstappen thinks Red Bull could have done a better job with its strategy options for the Bahrain Grand Prix, after boxing itself in with its tyre usage in practice.

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't have flexibility it needed on tyres

The Dutchman had headed into the Bahrain race as favourite for the victory, but ended up losing out to rival Lewis Hamilton after the world champion's Mercedes team went aggressive with its strategy.

But Red Bull's ability to respond to what Mercedes was doing was hampered by it not having the same number of tyre sets available.

While both Mercedes drivers had two sets of new hard tyres available to make a two-stop strategy work best, Verstappen had just one set on call – having used an extra one in practice.

Reflecting on how the race panned out, Verstappen reckoned that Red Bull would have to look at how it handled its use of tyres throughout the weekend.

"I think, strategy-wise, we'll have to analyse what we could have done better, maybe," said Verstappen. "But also, we didn't have the tyres like they had.

"We didn't really have a lot of flexibility in the strategy. So maybe also there we could have done better in choosing our tyres throughout the practice."

Read Also:

Red Bull boss Christian Horner doesn't think that the Bahrain GP was lost on strategy, though, as he suggests Mercedes had a much quicker car in the race than in qualifying.

"Mercedes had very strong pace at the beginning of the race and we couldn't break [away], and create a gap to cover them," he said. "Their degradation looked impressive.

"So Max could never get more than two seconds clear of Lewis. They obviously pitted early for the undercut, we then conceded track position. And going into the race we very much fixed our strategy on a two stop.

"They obviously went early again on their last stop. We stayed out 10 laps longer, so we had a better tyre for the final stint, but, unfortunately, Lewis had just enough to be able to hold on.

"It's obviously tough to lose a close race like that, but we have to take a lot of positives out of the weekend."

Despite being frustrated at not having delivered the victory in Bahrain, Verstappen said it was actually a good sign for Red Bull that it wasn't happy with a result that in 2020 would have been welcomed.

"Last year we would have been super-happy with this result and now we are disappointed," he said. "So we definitely made a good step forward and of course it is still a very long season. So… yeah… we just have to get on with it and try to do better."

shares
comments

Related video

How track limits became the talk of the Bahrain GP

Previous article

How track limits became the talk of the Bahrain GP

Next article

How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown

How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Drivers Max Verstappen
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Stock car

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

2
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

3
Formula 1

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

4
Formula 1

How track limits became the talk of the Bahrain GP

1h
5
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Latest news
How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown Prime
Formula 1

How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown

10m
Verstappen: Red Bull didn't have flexibility it needed on tyres
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't have flexibility it needed on tyres

50m
How track limits became the talk of the Bahrain GP
Formula 1

How track limits became the talk of the Bahrain GP

1h
Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings Prime
Formula 1

Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings

3h
How Perez saved his Red Bull F1 debut in Bahrain
Formula 1

How Perez saved his Red Bull F1 debut in Bahrain

4h
Latest videos
2021 Bahrain Grand Prix best photos 02:14
Formula 1
7h

2021 Bahrain Grand Prix best photos

Starting Grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
Mar 27, 2021

Starting Grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 Records That Could Be Broken In 2021 07:09
Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021

F1 Records That Could Be Broken In 2021

Why Sauber Ended Up With Too Many Drivers In 2015 | Formula One 07:13
Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021

Why Sauber Ended Up With Too Many Drivers In 2015 | Formula One

McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes 01:00
Formula 1
Mar 25, 2021

McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes has "no strengths" over Red Bull in F1 2021 Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes has "no strengths" over Red Bull in F1 2021

Sandwich wrapper caused Alonso's retirement
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sandwich wrapper caused Alonso's retirement

Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams Prime
Formula 1 / Opinion

Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams

More from
Max Verstappen
The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle

Horner: Verstappen letting Hamilton past was "the right thing" Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Verstappen letting Hamilton past was "the right thing"

Verstappen explains why he could not re-attack Hamilton Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen explains why he could not re-attack Hamilton

More from
Red Bull Racing
How Perez saved his Red Bull F1 debut in Bahrain Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

How Perez saved his Red Bull F1 debut in Bahrain

The rear end overhaul that has transformed Red Bull Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Analysis

The rear end overhaul that has transformed Red Bull

Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes? Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown Prime

How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown

For the 2021 F1 season, the battle of Red Bull vs Mercedes looks set to be captured in the high-rake vs low-rake philosophy clash due to this year's technical rule tweaks. While bringing the grid closer together in terms of performance, it could be the deciding factor in the race for the world title

Formula 1
10m
Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings Prime

Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings

The eagerly-anticipated first race of 2021 produced a surprise winner and plenty of stellar performances throughout the field. But only one driver took a maximum score in our driver ratings under the Bahrain floodlights.

Formula 1
3h
The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle Prime

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle

Fastest in every session, all signs pointed towards Red Bull and Max Verstappen starting the 2021 F1 season with a victory. That it didn't pan out that way, and Lewis Hamilton scored a surprising win, owes much to an aggressive Mercedes strategy and a pre-race tyre selection that Verstappen would later question

Formula 1
5h
How F1 launch season heightened anticipation for racing Prime

How F1 launch season heightened anticipation for racing

When the flag drops, you know what stops... And it's about time, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2021
The data that shows F1 is much closer in 2021 - with Red Bull ahead Prime

The data that shows F1 is much closer in 2021 - with Red Bull ahead

Formula 1's pre-season test at Bahrain hinted at a much closer competition for 2021 - but as ever, reading too deeply into testing is often folly. However, the opening pair of practice sessions for the Bahrain GP also suggested that this season could be impossible to call....

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021
Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams Prime

Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams

The appointment of Francois-Xavier Demaison as the Williams F1 team's new technical director is the latest manifestation of new CEO Jost Capito's mission to preserve the team's 'family' feel. It will take time before it can take effect, but he is confident it is the correct approach

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021
Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize  Prime

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize 

Fernando Alonso has put his ‘triple crown’ quest on hold as he returns to Formula 1 with Alpine. Despite needing further surgery on the jaw fracture he sustained pre-season, he reckons he’s driving better than ever.

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021
Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes? Prime

Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes?

If the winner of pre-season testing can turn its early form into a season-long challenge, then the hegemony of F1’s top team could genuinely be under threat. Both teams are talking up the other as the 2021 season approaches its start, which could mean everything - and nothing

Formula 1
Mar 25, 2021

Trending Today

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

How track limits became the talk of the Bahrain GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How track limits became the talk of the Bahrain GP

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Bristol dirt heat races canceled, Truck race postponed
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Bristol dirt heat races canceled, Truck race postponed

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Latest news

How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't have flexibility it needed on tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't have flexibility it needed on tyres

How track limits became the talk of the Bahrain GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How track limits became the talk of the Bahrain GP

Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.