Subscribe
Previous / F1 Japanese GP: Verstappen quickest again as Gasly crash ends FP2 early Next / Qatar is Aiming High as it Prepares to Welcome Back F1
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car "enjoyable to drive again" after Singapore struggle

Max Verstappen says his Red Bull Formula 1 car is "enjoyable to drive again" as he bounced back from a difficult Singapore weekend by topping practice in Suzuka.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Verstappen led both of Friday's free practice sessions for the Japanese Grand Prix, ending the day 0.320 seconds clear of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and nearly half a second up on McLaren's Lando Norris.

The Dutchman came out of the gates strong in FP1 as he recovered from an off-kilter weekend at last week's Singapore GP, where he struggled to make Q3 and then finished fifth, consigning Red Bull to its first defeat of the 2023 season.

Read Also:

But on Friday Red Bull quickly allayed any fears that its Singapore struggles had carried over to the vastly different Suzuka layout.

"It felt really good today. From lap one the car was enjoyable to drive again," Verstappen said.

"It seems like we had a strong day, on short runs, long runs... There's a lot of degradation on this track, so it will be quite tough on tyres in the race. But so far we had a good start to the weekend."

Before the weekend, both Verstappen and Mercedes' George Russell had singled out McLaren as Red Bull's biggest threat, but Ferrari also appeared to be competitive again following Sainz's breakthrough Singapore win.

"It looks like it's all a bit tight behind me. Ferrari and McLaren are close, so we'll have a look," Verstappen offered.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"But I think at the end of the day, we just focus on ourselves and try to optimise our performance. And then if we do that, then I'm confident that we can fight for pole."

In the second Red Bull, Sergio Perez had a less straightforward day after balance problems in FP1 were only partially addressed in FP2, as the Mexican finished ninth and a full second down on his team-mate.

"We had problems with the balance of the car in FP1, we tried to improve it a bit in FP2," Perez said.

"I think we have some pretty good understanding of the direction we need to take.

"Certainly, things are looking a lot better than they were last weekend which is positive.

"I look forward to qualifying well tomorrow because the degradation seems to be quite high around this place, especially with the hot temperatures we are expecting.

"I do believe that we were going to be strong tomorrow and also on Sunday."

shares
comments

F1 Japanese GP: Verstappen quickest again as Gasly crash ends FP2 early

Qatar is Aiming High as it Prepares to Welcome Back F1
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Harmony between factories key to Alpine F1 fortunes - Famin

Harmony between factories key to Alpine F1 fortunes - Famin

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Harmony between factories key to Alpine F1 fortunes - Famin Harmony between factories key to Alpine F1 fortunes - Famin

McLaren signs Le Mans winner Hirakawa as F1 reserve driver

McLaren signs Le Mans winner Hirakawa as F1 reserve driver

Formula 1

McLaren signs Le Mans winner Hirakawa as F1 reserve driver McLaren signs Le Mans winner Hirakawa as F1 reserve driver

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
FIA admits Verstappen should have been penalised in F1 Singapore GP

FIA admits Verstappen should have been penalised in F1 Singapore GP

Formula 1
Japanese GP

FIA admits Verstappen should have been penalised in F1 Singapore GP FIA admits Verstappen should have been penalised in F1 Singapore GP

Vettel: Wrong to dismiss Verstappen's brilliance in F1 2023

Vettel: Wrong to dismiss Verstappen's brilliance in F1 2023

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Vettel: Wrong to dismiss Verstappen's brilliance in F1 2023 Vettel: Wrong to dismiss Verstappen's brilliance in F1 2023

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

Formula 1
Japanese GP

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

Lawson set for Red Bull F1 role despite imminent Tsunoda deal

Lawson set for Red Bull F1 role despite imminent Tsunoda deal

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Lawson set for Red Bull F1 role despite imminent Tsunoda deal Lawson set for Red Bull F1 role despite imminent Tsunoda deal

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

Latest news

Rasmussen braces for upcoming Barber test with Ed Carpenter Racing

Rasmussen braces for upcoming Barber test with Ed Carpenter Racing

Indy IndyCar

Rasmussen braces for upcoming Barber test with Ed Carpenter Racing Rasmussen braces for upcoming Barber test with Ed Carpenter Racing

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’ Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday ‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

Denny Hamlin Q&A: The view from the 'dark side'

Denny Hamlin Q&A: The view from the 'dark side'

NAS NASCAR Cup

Denny Hamlin Q&A: The view from the 'dark side' Denny Hamlin Q&A: The view from the 'dark side'

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe