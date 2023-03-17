Subscribe
Previous / Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen pips Alonso by 0.2s in second F1 practice Next / What we learned from Friday practice for F1's Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Verstappen: Red Bull F1's advantage in Saudi not like Bahrain

Max Verstappen reckons he is not set for a repeat of his Bahrain Grand Prix dominance, with the field looking closer on the opening day of Formula 1 action in Saudi Arabia.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Verstappen: Red Bull F1's advantage in Saudi not like Bahrain
Listen to this article

Although the Dutchman led the way in both sessions around the Jeddah circuit, he said that the early long-run pace pointed to things being much closer this weekend.

In particular he reckoned the different nature of the track, and especially the fact that it was not so punishing on tyres, allowed Red Bull’s rivals to pose a much bigger threat.

Speaking at the end of the day, Verstappen said: “We had a positive day, but there's still quite a few things that we can do better.

“We are closer to each other but it's more because of just managing the tyres. They don't really let you push here at the moment, so with a low-deg circuit then I think the lap times are all very close. So, it's definitely not like Bahrain.”

Fernando Alonso had emerged as Verstappen’s closest challenger in both practices, as he ended up 0.2 seconds behind in the more representative evening session.

Alonso himself downplayed the significance of being so near to Verstappen on the timesheets though, with him having looked equally strong in Friday practice in Bahrain only to fall away in qualifying.

“I think Friday is always not very representative," said the Aston Martin driver. "In Bahrain we were okay, like P1 on Friday, and then we were P5, nearly P6, in qualifying.

“So, you never know until we go to qualifying. But we tested what we wanted to test in the car.

“I think it is still not an ideal balance, so we still need to chase a little bit of grip tonight. But yeah, so far so good. It's another good start."

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Third fastest Sergio Perez said his running for Red Bull had been compromised by an unspecified mechanical problem that held back his full potential.

“We had a bit of an issue with the car mechanically,” explained the Mexican. “Hopefully we are able to sort it out for tomorrow and it will bring us a bit more pace and at least we can have a better idea of where the car is.

“There was a bit of inconsistency, and it was difficult to get the proper read today, but overall, we seem to be strong. But the competition is there as expected.”

Although Red Bull appeared to be well clear of Ferrari and Mercedes, Perez anticipated that other teams would show more pace when qualifying began.

“I do expect a few of the rival teams to step up tomorrow,” he said.

Read Also:

Additional reporting by Adam Cooper

shares
comments

Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen pips Alonso by 0.2s in second F1 practice

What we learned from Friday practice for F1's Saudi Arabian GP
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes W14 will still be “mighty” at some F1 tracks, predicts Vowles

Mercedes W14 will still be “mighty” at some F1 tracks, predicts Vowles

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Mercedes W14 will still be “mighty” at some F1 tracks, predicts Vowles Mercedes W14 will still be “mighty” at some F1 tracks, predicts Vowles

Saudi Arabia eyes late 2024 slot if it doesn’t secure F1 season opener

Saudi Arabia eyes late 2024 slot if it doesn’t secure F1 season opener

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Saudi Arabia eyes late 2024 slot if it doesn’t secure F1 season opener Saudi Arabia eyes late 2024 slot if it doesn’t secure F1 season opener

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Latest news

Lappi rates Mexico drive among the best of his WRC career

Lappi rates Mexico drive among the best of his WRC career

WRC WRC
Rally Mexico

Lappi rates Mexico drive among the best of his WRC career Lappi rates Mexico drive among the best of his WRC career

Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen

Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen

Mercedes W14 will still be “mighty” at some F1 tracks, predicts Vowles

Mercedes W14 will still be “mighty” at some F1 tracks, predicts Vowles

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Mercedes W14 will still be “mighty” at some F1 tracks, predicts Vowles Mercedes W14 will still be “mighty” at some F1 tracks, predicts Vowles

Saudi Arabian GP tech: F1 teams unveil their low drag solutions

Saudi Arabian GP tech: F1 teams unveil their low drag solutions

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Saudi Arabian GP tech: F1 teams unveil their low drag solutions Saudi Arabian GP tech: F1 teams unveil their low drag solutions

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Adam Cooper

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain? How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.