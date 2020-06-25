Verstappen has to wait as Red Bull runs at Silverstone

Red Bull elected to use up one of its filming days with its 2020 F1 car to get it drivers and staff up to speed again.

As well as giving the drivers a refresher in the cockpit, such tests have been valuable in helping teams better understand the protocols that will be in place for the closed-door events at the start of the season.

While in an ideal world Red Bull would have had both it drivers present, instead Alex Albon will run alone for the day because the UK’s mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone arriving from abroad meant that it was too hard to arrange for Verstappen to fly in from his home in Monaco.

For Verstappen to have joined the test, he would have needed to arrive in the UK in the first week of the quarantine in early June – with sports stars currently not exempt from the restriction that forces people to self-isolate for two weeks after their arrival.

Both team and driver therefore agreed that the test went ahead without him.