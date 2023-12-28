Subscribe
Formula 1 Bahrain GP
News

Verstappen: Red Bull still needs to improve on street circuits and kerbs

World champion Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s technical director, Pierre Wache, are clear where Formula 1’s current dominant team needs to improve for 2024: on low-speed corners and kerbs.

Alex Kalinauckas
Author Alex Kalinauckas
Updated
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

The RB19’s only defeat in the 2023 season came at a venue where those two elements combined with Red Bull making mistakes on its efforts to adjust its ride height settings among its typical event set-up work, which contributed to Carlos Sainz’s win for Ferrari in Singapore.

Speaking to Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview, Verstappen said for his team “it helps if we know what direction we are working in” when discussing the “not ideal” impact of Red Bull’s reduced development time for most of 2023 as a result of its penalty for breaching the 2021 cost cap.

When asked where Red Bull is therefore concentrating its efforts in refining and improving the RB19 – statistically F1’s most dominant car ever – Verstappen replied: “Mainly I think just street circuits and low-speed, kerbing.

“These kind of things, I think we are not the best at the moment.”

Motorsport.com then put these comments to Wache at the 2023 season finale in Abu Dhabi, where the Frenchman confirmed Verstappen’s assessment.

But he also suggested Red Bull would have to be careful not to sacrifice the RB19’s best qualities when it came to trying to address those few areas where the team felt it did struggle this year.

“The team sees that same weakness, maybe in a different perspective than Max because Max is [a driver], but it’s more or less summarised quite well where we have to work for next year,” said Wache.

Pierre Wache, Race Engineer, Red Bull Racing, in the Team Principals Press Conference

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Pierre Wache, Race Engineer, Red Bull Racing, in the Team Principals Press Conference

“Low-speed is clearly [one area]. 90-degree corners we are not the best, as you could see in quali in Baku and a different track [type there]. Singapore also was not a fantastic one.

“And also, our capacity to ride the kerbs and the bumpy tracks is also not perfect and we have to improve this area.

“In our system and in this business, you never have nothing for free.

“You can improve the overall potential of something, but most of the time it’s also affecting some other aspect of the car.

“[So], we have to be very careful not to destroy what we built in terms of strengths.

“It’s what we are trying to do – improve our weaknesses without compromising too much the strengths we have.”

shares
comments

Related video

Previous article Wolff: Mercedes must not "give up" on recovery before F1 2026 rules reset
Next article How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season
Alex Kalinauckas
More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Norris: F1 2023 has "been my best year"

Norris: F1 2023 has "been my best year"

Formula 1

Norris: F1 2023 has "been my best year" Norris: F1 2023 has "been my best year"

Verstappen needed "fire" of Lambiase's messages to reach best F1 levels

Verstappen needed "fire" of Lambiase's messages to reach best F1 levels

Formula 1

Verstappen needed "fire" of Lambiase's messages to reach best F1 levels Verstappen needed "fire" of Lambiase's messages to reach best F1 levels

How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023

How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023 How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023

Max Verstappen
More from
Max Verstappen
How F1's Verstappen era compares to Schumacher's early 2000s dominance

How F1's Verstappen era compares to Schumacher's early 2000s dominance

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How F1's Verstappen era compares to Schumacher's early 2000s dominance How F1's Verstappen era compares to Schumacher's early 2000s dominance

Vasseur: Verstappen mistakes will come if he’s put under pressure in F1

Vasseur: Verstappen mistakes will come if he’s put under pressure in F1

Formula 1

Vasseur: Verstappen mistakes will come if he’s put under pressure in F1 Vasseur: Verstappen mistakes will come if he’s put under pressure in F1

The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record

The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record

Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Newey not planning on walking away from Red Bull F1

Newey not planning on walking away from Red Bull F1

Formula 1

Newey not planning on walking away from Red Bull F1 Newey not planning on walking away from Red Bull F1

Vasseur: "More aggressive" mentality the biggest Ferrari improvement in F1 2023

Vasseur: "More aggressive" mentality the biggest Ferrari improvement in F1 2023

Formula 1

Vasseur: "More aggressive" mentality the biggest Ferrari improvement in F1 2023 Vasseur: "More aggressive" mentality the biggest Ferrari improvement in F1 2023

The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart

The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart

Latest news

IndyCar 2023 season review: Andretti Autosport

IndyCar 2023 season review: Andretti Autosport

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca

IndyCar 2023 season review: Andretti Autosport IndyCar 2023 season review: Andretti Autosport

Which country has hosted the most F1 races? Tracks with the most grands prix

Which country has hosted the most F1 races? Tracks with the most grands prix

F1 Formula 1

Which country has hosted the most F1 races? Tracks with the most grands prix Which country has hosted the most F1 races? Tracks with the most grands prix

IndyCar 2023 season review: Ed Carpenter Racing

IndyCar 2023 season review: Ed Carpenter Racing

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca

IndyCar 2023 season review: Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar 2023 season review: Ed Carpenter Racing

F1 tech review: How Haas placed last despite upgrade push

F1 tech review: How Haas placed last despite upgrade push

F1 Formula 1

F1 tech review: How Haas placed last despite upgrade push F1 tech review: How Haas placed last despite upgrade push

How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season

How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season

Inside the quirks of photographing F1 in Las Vegas

Inside the quirks of photographing F1 in Las Vegas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Inside the quirks of photographing F1 in Las Vegas Inside the quirks of photographing F1 in Las Vegas

The champions Verstappen faces comparison with on his quest for F1 greatness

The champions Verstappen faces comparison with on his quest for F1 greatness

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP

The champions Verstappen faces comparison with on his quest for F1 greatness The champions Verstappen faces comparison with on his quest for F1 greatness

How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023

How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023 How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe