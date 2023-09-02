Subscribe
Previous / Ferrari explains why Sainz, Leclerc escaped FIA F1 sanction Next / Perez went “blind” into Monza F1 qualifying after Friday crash
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Verstappen: Red Bull wing set-up should be better for Monza F1 race

Max Verstappen says he "can't complain" with second in qualifying for Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix as he believes Red Bull's rear wing set-up will pay dividends in Sunday's race.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Verstappen lost out on pole by 0.013s to Carlos Sainz, who sent the Ferrari tifosi into raptures with his fourth career pole and his first on the Scuderia's home soil.

Ferrari brought a bespoke low-drag rear wing to its home track as it was keen to put on a strong display in front of its demanding fans, while Red Bull took a different approach with some Monza-specific tweaks that still prioritise strong race pace.

In fuel and tyre-adjusted race pace data from Friday Red Bull still appeared superior on longer stints, and Verstappen is confident that he is still well positioned to win his 10th consecutive grand prix on Sunday.

"It was not really surprising, they were quick also last year," Verstappen said about Ferrari's one-lap pace, with Charles Leclerc a close third.

"Also, when you look at their rear wing it seems like it's quite well optimised for Monza, whereas our wing - especially for one lap - is maybe not the best optimisation.

"But the race normally should be better, so nothing too shocking to be honest.

"You could see in Q1, Q2, Q3... every run you could see that it was very closely matched.

"From my side, Friday was a little more tricky, but I think we can't really complain."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Expanding on why his Friday practice sessions weren't as straightforward as, for example, those at his home race in Zandvoort last week, Verstappen explained that finding the right trade-off between top speed and downforce was a challenge this weekend.

"Here it was a bit more difficult to find the right trade-off with the downforce for us," the Dutchman added.

"But I was very happy this morning. I thought the car was working well on one lap and on the long run as well.

"So yeah, I'm happy with second. You know at Monza it's always very tight. Sometimes you might jump ahead, sometimes you're just behind, but I'm confident for tomorrow."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Ferrari explains why Sainz, Leclerc escaped FIA F1 sanction

Perez went “blind” into Monza F1 qualifying after Friday crash
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Why Monza F1 qualifying has moved away from chaotic slipstream bonanza

Why Monza F1 qualifying has moved away from chaotic slipstream bonanza

Formula 1
Italian GP

Why Monza F1 qualifying has moved away from chaotic slipstream bonanza Why Monza F1 qualifying has moved away from chaotic slipstream bonanza

F1 Italian GP: Sainz remains in front in final practice

F1 Italian GP: Sainz remains in front in final practice

Formula 1
Italian GP

F1 Italian GP: Sainz remains in front in final practice F1 Italian GP: Sainz remains in front in final practice

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: Hamilton remarks suggest he is "jealous" of Red Bull F1 success

Verstappen: Hamilton remarks suggest he is "jealous" of Red Bull F1 success

Formula 1
Italian GP

Verstappen: Hamilton remarks suggest he is "jealous" of Red Bull F1 success Verstappen: Hamilton remarks suggest he is "jealous" of Red Bull F1 success

Monza could be "trickiest" race for Verstappen in F1 2023 - Gasly

Monza could be "trickiest" race for Verstappen in F1 2023 - Gasly

Formula 1
Italian GP

Monza could be "trickiest" race for Verstappen in F1 2023 - Gasly Monza could be "trickiest" race for Verstappen in F1 2023 - Gasly

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
McLaren pours cold water on Norris Red Bull F1 switch talk

McLaren pours cold water on Norris Red Bull F1 switch talk

Formula 1

McLaren pours cold water on Norris Red Bull F1 switch talk McLaren pours cold water on Norris Red Bull F1 switch talk

Perez not adapting "as quickly as I should" to Red Bull F1 upgrades

Perez not adapting "as quickly as I should" to Red Bull F1 upgrades

Formula 1
Italian GP

Perez not adapting "as quickly as I should" to Red Bull F1 upgrades Perez not adapting "as quickly as I should" to Red Bull F1 upgrades

Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?

Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance? Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?

Latest news

Why Monza F1 qualifying has moved away from chaotic slipstream bonanza

Why Monza F1 qualifying has moved away from chaotic slipstream bonanza

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Why Monza F1 qualifying has moved away from chaotic slipstream bonanza Why Monza F1 qualifying has moved away from chaotic slipstream bonanza

Alonso: Aston F1 must learn lessons from “outstanding” Williams

Alonso: Aston F1 must learn lessons from “outstanding” Williams

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Alonso: Aston F1 must learn lessons from “outstanding” Williams Alonso: Aston F1 must learn lessons from “outstanding” Williams

F2 Monza: Bearman wins hectic feature race, Pourchaire closes in on title

F2 Monza: Bearman wins hectic feature race, Pourchaire closes in on title

F2 FIA F2
Monza

F2 Monza: Bearman wins hectic feature race, Pourchaire closes in on title F2 Monza: Bearman wins hectic feature race, Pourchaire closes in on title

Wolff: Mercedes will wait until after FRECA to decide Antonelli F2 move

Wolff: Mercedes will wait until after FRECA to decide Antonelli F2 move

F2 FIA F2
Monza

Wolff: Mercedes will wait until after FRECA to decide Antonelli F2 move Wolff: Mercedes will wait until after FRECA to decide Antonelli F2 move

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe