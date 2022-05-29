Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Video: When F1 conquered the Indy 500 Next / The five factors that will decide Monaco’s F1 fate
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Verstappen rues F1’s ‘irritating’ red flag rules

Max Verstappen thinks that Formula 1’s red flag rules tempt drivers to take too many risks on final runs in Monaco Grand Prix qualifying.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Erwin Jaeggi
Verstappen rues F1’s ‘irritating’ red flag rules
Listen to this article

For the second year running, Verstappen saw his hopes of a top grid slot dashed by someone else’s mistake bringing out a red flag and stopping the qualifying session.

Last year, pole position man Charles Leclerc crashed at the Swimming Pool exit chicane and brought out the red flags, while this time it was a spin from Red Bull’s Sergio Perez that brought things to a halt.

A frustrated Verstappen admitted that it ‘sucks’ that drivers who take things too far and crash get away with keeping their grid positions.

“It is irritating and a pity of course that the one who put it in the wall was my teammate,” he said.

“But in the end you don't get a penalty for that. So if you know you have a good first run, then you can think: ‘ah well, you know what, I'll park it and tactically send it into the wall.’ You could do that.”

Leclerc's crash last year prompted some debate about whether or not F1 should adopt red flag rules used in other categories – where drivers who stop sessions lose their best laps.

In the end, the discussions did not move forward and right now there is no downside to a driver bringing out a red flag.

Asked if the rules needed to change, Verstappen said: “That's something we've been working on for a while.

“It's nice for the person who hangs it in the wall. But for me it's a bummer, of course.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Lack of front end

Verstappen has had a weekend where he hasn’t appeared to be as comfortable with the Red Bull as teammate Perez.

The world champion will start fourth on the grid, one place behind his Mexican teammate.

Reflecting on what has happened, Verstappen thinks set-up choices have not given him the sharp front end that he likes in a car – although he believes a front row slot was potentially still on the cards.

“We tried a few things with the car in practice and not all of those things worked out well,” he said.

“Then we changed a few things for qualifying, which I think made it a bit better.

“I just didn't have enough grip the whole time, at the front. And here in Monaco it is very important that the car turns very quickly and I didn't have that. And then you just lose a lot of time because you can’t attack the corners.

“He [Perez] is just feeling a bit more comfortable. He had the balance more how he wanted it. He can drive with a bit more understeer, he likes that. But for me the car has to be very strong at the front.”

shares
comments

Related video

Video: When F1 conquered the Indy 500
Previous article

Video: When F1 conquered the Indy 500
Next article

The five factors that will decide Monaco’s F1 fate

The five factors that will decide Monaco’s F1 fate
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari protests Red Bull's Monaco GP result for crossing pit exit Monaco GP
Formula 1

Ferrari protests Red Bull's Monaco GP result for crossing pit exit

The five factors that will decide Monaco’s F1 fate Monaco GP
Formula 1

The five factors that will decide Monaco’s F1 fate

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom Prime
Formula 1

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom

Latest news

FIA dismisses Ferrari protest against Red Bull in Monaco GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA dismisses Ferrari protest against Red Bull in Monaco GP

Power outage delayed Monaco start, prevented standing restarts
Formula 1 Formula 1

Power outage delayed Monaco start, prevented standing restarts

Alonso: ‘Not my problem’ slow driving frustrated Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: ‘Not my problem’ slow driving frustrated Hamilton

Schumacher: Huge Monaco GP crash felt "super weird"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher: Huge Monaco GP crash felt "super weird"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why 2022 could be Leclerc's best chance to end his Monaco F1 curse Prime

Why 2022 could be Leclerc's best chance to end his Monaco F1 curse

Charles Leclerc's ill-fortune at his home Formula 1 race is well-established. But his single lap pace and over longer runs during Friday practice will leave the Ferrari driver upbeat that he can make up for his Barcelona disappointment by finally recording a finish and perhaps even banking 25 world championship points in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix...

Formula 1
May 27, 2022
The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom Prime

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom

Sell out crowds at Formula 1 races are the norm rather than the exception these days, as grand prix racing is enjoying a massive boom under Liberty Media. But the Spanish Grand Prix highlighted numerous issues some circuits may face as demand for F1 soars

Formula 1
May 26, 2022
The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice Prime

The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice

OPINION: Red Bull walked into a team orders saga on its way to taking a Spanish Grand Prix 1-2 last weekend, where it took the lead of the 2022 Formula 1 world championships for the first time. But its decisions have added an element of risk to later races.

Formula 1
May 25, 2022
Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed Prime

Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed

Mercedes' strong showing in last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix prompted team boss Toto Wolff to say it had halved its deficit to the leaders and its Formula 1 title chances were back on after a rocky start to the 2022 campaign. But a closer inspection of the team's performance suggests its gains aren't as grand as they first appeared

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy? Prime

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy?

From the 'pink Mercedes' to the 'Green Red Bull', the Silverstone-based team has received suspicious glares from up and down the Formula 1 paddock over its car design exploits. But after being cleared by the FIA over its Spanish Grand Prix updates amid a backdrop of cries of foul play, what's next in this saga?

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In an unusually hectic Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was denied a dominant performance by his Ferrari engine letting go which allowed Max Verstappen to pick up the pieces. But numerous flashpoints kept the race twisting and turning throughout, with one perfect score from an emerging contender

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain Prime

How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari engine disaster offered an open goal for Max Verstappen and Red Bull to strike, but the reigning Formula 1 world champion still had to solve multiple errors and profit from a begrudged assist from team-mate Sergio Perez, which created an unexpectedly eventful Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari Prime

Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari

Formula 1's return to Spain on Friday ended with Ferrari leading the way from Mercedes, while Red Bull could only manage third fastest overall courtesy of Max Verstappen. But its chances of victory are far from remote with a deeper dig into the times despite Ferrari's strong start...

Formula 1
May 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.