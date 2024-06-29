Verstappen says latest Red Bull row "could have been avoided"

Max Verstappen says the latest row between his father Jos and Red Bull Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner was unnecessary.

Jos Verstappen had accused Horner of blocking his appearance in a parade before the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.

While the F1 team says it did not try to stop him from appearing in the event, which is organised by Red Bull's Austrian HQ, it did not want to use the imagery or footage on its social channels.

Verstappen Sr was left furious and has since withdrawn from driving in the Legends Parade in protest but not without taking aim at Horner.

In an interview with Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Verstappen said: "Over the past few days, I have heard from several people that Christian Horner did everything he could to make sure I didn't drive.

"And to otherwise make sure nothing would be filmed. Then I think: say it to my face. This way I don't want to do it anymore, I find it very disappointing."

The comment has increased tensions within the team and again pulls Max Verstappen into the firing line.

He had only just pledged to stay with Red Bull on Thursday after ongoing question marks about his future at the team, despite his long-term deal that runs until 2028.

Jos Verstappen, Dr. Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

But after being questioned about the latest in the long-running saga, the Red Bull driver said he is siding with his father which is set to increase tensions once again.

He said: "Naturally, of course, it is not nice, for myself, for my dad, for Christian or the team. Of course, I don't want these things to happen.

"My dad has been quite clear about the reasons behind it and of course, I can understand his opinion on that because, at the end of the day, he gets asked to drive the car and finds out he is not wanted to drive the car.

"Well, my dad actually doesn't care, but he was asked to drive it for the Dutch fans. Red Bull - we have a great relationship with the whole track.

"And I understand the other end is to focus on performance that it takes, so I want a good relationship with everyone, but of course, this scenario could have been avoided."

It comes on a weekend when Red Bull was due to celebrate its 20th anniversary in Formula 1 and again puts the strained relationship between Verstappen and Red Bull Racing under the microscope.