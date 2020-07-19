Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
116 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
130 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Breaking news

Verstappen: "Second like a victory" after pre-race crash

shares
comments
Verstappen: "Second like a victory" after pre-race crash
By:
Jul 19, 2020, 3:25 PM

Max Verstappen felt second place in Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix was “like a victory” after fearing he would miss the Formula 1 race following a crash on his way to the grid.

Verstappen crashed his car in damp conditions on the reconnaissance lap ahead of the race, causing damage to the front-end of the Red Bull RB16.

The Red Bull mechanics were forced to hurriedly fix Verstappen’s car in the build-up to lights out, but managed to complete the repairs to the front wing, nose and suspension with seconds to spare before the five-minute warning cut-off.

Verstappen led after four laps before pitting for dry tyres, and spent the remainder of the race running second behind Lewis Hamilton, fending off a late challenge from Valtteri Bottas.

“It was not how I wanted it in the beginning of course, ending up in the barriers on the laps to the grid,” Verstappen said.

“But the mechanics did amazing job to fix the car. I don't know how they did it, but incredible. To pay them back with the second place, I was very pleased with that.

“The first half was very crucial and from there on, I think we had the right calls, and we had good pace. We just kept doing our own thing and of course to be able to split the two Mercedes cars is good for us.”

Read Also:

Verstappen had feared his suspension was damaged in the immediate aftermath of the crash, but said it felt “good” and “like new” once the fixes were completed.

Verstappen added: “I thought I was not going to race, so to be second is like a victory today.”

A late pit stop from Bottas with 20 laps to go saw him close up on Verstappen at a rate of almost two seconds per lap at points, only for the Finn to fall 0.750 seconds shy of P2 at the flag.

“I was just trying to do my own pace, and of course I could see he was catching at like a second lap,” Verstappen said.

“Following here is quite tricky, so as soon as he was within 1.5 seconds, it was a bit more difficult for him.

“On the last lap we had also traffic in front, which didn't make it easier for me on all those old tyres. But we managed to hang on and I am very happy with second.”

Next article
Hungarian GP: Hamilton cruises to eighth Hungaroring win

Previous article

Hungarian GP: Hamilton cruises to eighth Hungaroring win

Next article

Bottas explains Hungarian GP start incident

Bottas explains Hungarian GP start incident

Trending Today

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 / Formula 1
33m

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix race results

Red Bull summoned for drying Albon’s grid slot in Hungary
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Red Bull summoned for drying Albon’s grid slot in Hungary

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR / NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Marquez breaks arm in Jerez crash, set for surgery
MotoGP / MotoGP
2h

Marquez breaks arm in Jerez crash, set for surgery

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?
MotoGP / MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?

2020 F1 World Championship points after Hungarian Grand Prix
Formula 1 / Formula 1
43m

2020 F1 World Championship points after Hungarian Grand Prix

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Bottas explains Hungarian GP start incident
Formula 1 / Formula 1
50m

Bottas explains Hungarian GP start incident

Latest news

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 / Formula 1
33m

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix race results

2020 F1 World Championship points after Hungarian Grand Prix
Formula 1 / Formula 1
43m

2020 F1 World Championship points after Hungarian Grand Prix

Bottas explains Hungarian GP start incident
Formula 1 / Formula 1
50m

Bottas explains Hungarian GP start incident

Verstappen: "Second like a victory" after pre-race crash
Formula 1 / Formula 1
54m

Verstappen: "Second like a victory" after pre-race crash

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Hungarian GP
Drivers Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix race results

33m
2
Formula 1

Red Bull summoned for drying Albon’s grid slot in Hungary

1h
3
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

4
MotoGP

Marquez breaks arm in Jerez crash, set for surgery

2h
5
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Hungarian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Hungarian GP

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments 05:48
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1 03:54
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted? 05:55
Formula 1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted?

Max Verstappen Fan Village - Motorsport Tickets 01:10
Formula 1

Max Verstappen Fan Village - Motorsport Tickets

Latest news

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix race results
Formula 1

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix race results

2020 F1 World Championship points after Hungarian Grand Prix
Formula 1

2020 F1 World Championship points after Hungarian Grand Prix

Bottas explains Hungarian GP start incident
Formula 1

Bottas explains Hungarian GP start incident

Verstappen: "Second like a victory" after pre-race crash
Formula 1

Verstappen: "Second like a victory" after pre-race crash

Hungarian GP: Hamilton cruises to eighth Hungaroring win
Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Hamilton cruises to eighth Hungaroring win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.