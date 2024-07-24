All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA USA
Formula 1 Belgian GP

Verstappen set for Belgian GP grid penalty for F1 engine change

Max Verstappen is braced for a third consecutive Spa grid drop for taking new combustion engine

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen is set for a 10-place grid penalty at this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix for exceeding his engine allowance, Motorsport.com has learned.

Verstappen had been on the cusp of a grid penalty for a while after losing a power unit in practice for June's Canadian Grand Prix.

That meant Red Bull had to introduce the Dutchman's fourth Honda power unit in Spain, the maximum number allowed per year, with over half the season left to run.

Red Bull had therefore been braced for a grid drop for some time, and Motorsport.com understands it has now strategically picked this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix as the best opportunity to take a fifth combustion engine and incur a 10-place grid penalty.

The race at Spa-Francorchamps, where overtaking is less difficult than at most other venues, has historically been a prime opportunity to take grid penalties with minimal consequences.

In 2022, Verstappen won the race from 14th on the grid as one of eight drivers to take engine-related grid drops, and last year the world champion also overcame an engine penalty to win from sixth.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Erik Junius

It is unlikely that Verstappen will have such a straightforward romp through the order this time, with Red Bull having been caught by McLaren and Mercedes in recent weeks.

McLaren took a 1-2 victory at least week's Hungarian Grand Prix on merit, although Red Bull is expecting to be stronger at Spa than at the Hungaroring.

Team-mate Sergio Perez is in the same boat as Verstappen, but has already taken his fifth power unit at the British Grand Prix when a disastrous qualifying session meant he was due to start from the rear of the field anyway.

Verstappen is currently also on his final turbocharger, battery, control electronics and electric motors, meaning he will likely take another grid drop further down the road.

Red Bull is set to revert the specification of its RB20 after introducing a barrage of upgrades in Budapest, as Spa is placing a much higher emphasis on aerodynamic efficiency than ultimate downforce generation.

"It was a big effort to bring this upgrade for this race," team boss Christian Horner said.

"I think we've got more performance to bring from them and there are some positives from that.

"The car is a different specification again next weekend."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Ferrari to unveil revamped technical structure after F1 summer break
Next article Hamilton against F1 cars being fitted with aircon units

Top Comments

Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Leclerc: Ferrari bouncing issue to be "most visible" in Spa

Leclerc: Ferrari bouncing issue to be "most visible" in Spa

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Leclerc: Ferrari bouncing issue to be "most visible" in Spa
Alpine to race with Deadpool & Wolverine livery in latest F1 movie tie-up

Alpine to race with Deadpool & Wolverine livery in latest F1 movie tie-up

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alpine to race with Deadpool & Wolverine livery in latest F1 movie tie-up
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Max Verstappen
More from
Max Verstappen
Albon: Verstappen and Hamilton both “aggressive” in Hungary collision

Albon: Verstappen and Hamilton both “aggressive” in Hungary collision

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Albon: Verstappen and Hamilton both “aggressive” in Hungary collision
Red Bull: “Rubbish” to link Verstappen’s F1 radio anger to 3am sim racing antics

Red Bull: “Rubbish” to link Verstappen’s F1 radio anger to 3am sim racing antics

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Red Bull: “Rubbish” to link Verstappen’s F1 radio anger to 3am sim racing antics
Why Verstappen should get comfortable with finishing second

Why Verstappen should get comfortable with finishing second

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Why Verstappen should get comfortable with finishing second
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Why Perez’s F1 seat isn’t safe yet despite return to points in Hungary

Why Perez’s F1 seat isn’t safe yet despite return to points in Hungary

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Why Perez’s F1 seat isn’t safe yet despite return to points in Hungary
Verstappen tells critics to “f*** off” after Hungarian GP

Verstappen tells critics to “f*** off” after Hungarian GP

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Verstappen tells critics to “f*** off” after Hungarian GP
Exclusive interview: Adrian Newey explains his last Red Bull "work of art"

Exclusive interview: Adrian Newey explains his last Red Bull "work of art"

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Exclusive interview: Adrian Newey explains his last Red Bull "work of art"

Latest news

Albon: Verstappen and Hamilton both “aggressive” in Hungary collision

Albon: Verstappen and Hamilton both “aggressive” in Hungary collision

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Albon: Verstappen and Hamilton both “aggressive” in Hungary collision
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?
Hyundai WRC status to be clarified “in very near future”

Hyundai WRC status to be clarified “in very near future”

WRC WRC
Rally Latvia
Hyundai WRC status to be clarified “in very near future”
Hulkenberg in "a bit of a shock" about Audi's F1 management shake-up

Hulkenberg in "a bit of a shock" about Audi's F1 management shake-up

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Hulkenberg in "a bit of a shock" about Audi's F1 management shake-up

Prime

Discover prime content
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Jonathan Noble
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?
The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough

The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing

The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA USA