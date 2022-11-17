Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Schumacher wants to "prove everyone wrong" after losing Haas F1 seat Next / Perez: Monaco Q3 F1 crash was “not done on purpose”
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

Verstappen slams "disgusting" and "unacceptable" abuse after F1 team orders row

Max Verstappen has slammed “bullshit” media reports, as well as “sickening” and “unacceptable” social media abuse, regarding Red Bull’s Formula 1 team orders controversy in Brazil.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Verstappen slams "disgusting" and "unacceptable" abuse after F1 team orders row
Listen to this article

A week on from the Interlagos event, where Verstappen refused to move aside late on the final lap to boost teammate Sergio Perez one spot in his championship battle with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, the world champion appeared in the pre-event press conference for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after his Red Bull squad released a statement condemning “abusive online behaviour” towards Verstappen and his family.

Verstappen explained that his decision not to move aside “wasn’t about the position” – the Dutchman, running sixth with his 2022 championship triumph already secured, was a focus on questions about why he had not helped Perez – but instead said it came about because of “a bit of a miscommunication” with Red Bull.

“It was about something that happened earlier in the season and I already explained that [to Red Bull] in Mexico,” Verstappen said, as media speculation linked tension within the Red Bull camp to Perez’s crash in qualifying for the Monaco GP back in May.

“The team understood and agreed. We went to Brazil and I just thought: ‘We’re just going to race, try to get the best possible result’.

“And we had a bit of a miscommunication on the Saturday and Sunday – nothing had been said to me about a potential swap or whatever.

“It only came into that last lap that it was said on the radio. They should’ve known my response already from what I said the week before.

“After that race [in Brazil], we had some good discussions – we put everything on the table and everything has been solved.

“In hindsight, we should’ve had that conversation earlier because I have never been a bad teammate to anyone.

“I’ve always been very helpful and the team knows that. I always put the team up front because at the end of the day it is a team effort.

“I think what we learned from that is we have to be a little bit more open and we just have to communicate better to each other.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“But, after that race, I looked very bad in the media. They didn’t have the clear picture. But to immediately put me down like that is pretty ridiculous to be honest.

“Because they don’t know how I work within the team. And what the team appreciates about me. So, all the things that I’ve read are pretty disgusting.

“And also, even more than that, they started attacking my family, they were threatening my sister and my mum, my girlfriend, my Dad – and for me, that goes way too far when you don’t have the facts of what actually was going on. And that definitely has to stop.

“If you have a problem with me, that’s fine, but don’t go after my family because that is just unacceptable.

“But, we move on. Honestly I have a great relationship with Checo.

“But I don’t understand when people don’t have the full picture to immediately start attacking me like that. But, yeah, I hope one day they actually understand what was going on because it’s just unacceptable behaviour [from] so many people.

“Also, in this paddock to be honest, it’s not only fans, but a lot of people what they have been writing about me is just ridiculous.”

When asked by Motorsport.com to explain what had occurred earlier in the season that had left him so upset given his additional concerns about media accuracy, Verstappen replied: “I’m not going to go into detail what that was because that will stay between myself and the team.

“But it’s just incredibly disappointing that while you’re not knowing the full facts that people write so many bad things straightaway.

“I don’t know why that is, but at the end of the day, you contribute to all the problems social media has by writing these kind of things.

“So, like I said before, it’s just incredibly disappointing as well to read these kind of things.

“Because I know how I am. The team knows how I work with them. And I’ve always been good to the team.”

Read Also:

Verstappen was later asked again why he would not set the record straight given his concerns about the media, to which he replied again, “We keep it between the team and myself”.

He added: “But I mean, you don’t know the real story. So, you don’t need to write the story.

“I’m just a bit fed up with all this bullshit just going around all the time. As soon as something negative [happens], it needs to be highlighted.

“It’s pretty sickening to be honest, being part of all that while at the end of the day I haven’t even done anything wrong. It’s just people misunderstood what was actually going on.”

In the same press conference, Verstappen said social media abuse “does get to me” because “you cannot attack my family”.

He added: “When your own sister writes you that it’s getting way too much and you have to do something about it, I think that says enough.”

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Schumacher wants to "prove everyone wrong" after losing Haas F1 seat
Previous article

Schumacher wants to "prove everyone wrong" after losing Haas F1 seat
Next article

Perez: Monaco Q3 F1 crash was “not done on purpose”

Perez: Monaco Q3 F1 crash was “not done on purpose”
Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch São Paulo GP Prime
Formula 1

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

Ten things we learned at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Ten things we learned at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix

Brazilian GP: Perez pips Leclerc by 0.004s in opening F1 practice São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Brazilian GP: Perez pips Leclerc by 0.004s in opening F1 practice

Latest news

Sainz: Drivers who create F1 qualifying red flags should be penalised
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Drivers who create F1 qualifying red flags should be penalised

Carlos Sainz has called for penalties for drivers who disrupt Formula 1 qualifying by triggering red or yellow flags.

Hamilton predicts Vettel will make F1 comeback
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton predicts Vettel will make F1 comeback

Lewis Hamilton thinks Sebastian Vettel will one day make a comeback to Formula 1 after retiring following this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

2023 Porsche 911 Dakar debuts with three-inch lift, 473hp
Automotive Automotive

2023 Porsche 911 Dakar debuts with three-inch lift, 473hp

It has the ground clearance of many SUVs with the power of a 911 Carrera 4 GTS.

Mercedes F1 team left in "disbelief" over FTX collapse
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes F1 team left in "disbelief" over FTX collapse

Mercedes says it has been left in "disbelief" over the collapse of its Formula 1 sponsor, the crypto exchange FTX, last week.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx Prime

The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx

It’s been an unlucky 13 for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi since the first Formula 1 race was held there in 2009. But if the Scuderia can finally win at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2022, then BEN EDWARDS feels this could bode well for even greater success in 2023

Formula 1
5 h
Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype Prime

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

OPINION: The Brazilian Grand Prix proved to be one of Formula 1's most thrilling weekends of the entire 2022 season, as a mixed up grid led to the series' best sprint contest to date, which helped set up a drama-filled grand prix. But, there were more factors at play that could make Brazil's thrills more common - going beyond the hype around sprint races

Formula 1
12 h
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Prime

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2022
How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Prime

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull Prime

What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull

OPINION: Max Verstappen's defiance of team orders in the Brazilian Grand Prix has led to an unnecessary rift between himself and Sergio Perez in the Red Bull camp. While the team is no stranger to controversies within its own borders, the Brazil fallout highlights the world champion's pulling power

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Prime

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet Prime

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Losing out on last year's Formula 1 drivers' title in Abu Dhabi, and the circumstances surrounding it, cast a shadow over the winter months for Lewis Hamilton. Yet despite that, and the challenges of the troubled Mercedes W13 this season, the seven-time champion is determined to keep going as he approaches his forties...

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.