Verstappen to make Goodwood Festival of Speed debut with big Red Bull F1 presence

Reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen will make his Goodwood Festival of Speed debut next month as part of a major Red Bull presence at the event.

Verstappen is due to drive the RB16B, in which he claimed the first of his F1 titles in 2021, up the famous hill at Goodwood on the Sunday of the 11-14 July event - and this car is one of seven Red Bull F1 models scheduled to be in action.

This will also be the first time in the event's history that the current F1 world champion will be in attendance.

The Dutchman's current team-mate Sergio Perez is down to drive an RB19 from 2023, while team boss Christian Horner - a Formula 3000 competitor in the 1990s - is also due to get back behind the wheel, in an RB8 from 2012.

Former Red Bull drivers Daniel Ricciardo, David Coulthard, Mark Webber and Christian Klien are slated to pilot the other cars up the hill, including the RB1 with which the team made its F1 debut 20 seasons ago.

Christian Klien, Red Bull Racing RB1 Photo by: Sutton Images

The extensive Red Bull line-up will follow the world debut of its new, Adrian Newey-penned RB17 Hypercar on the Friday of the festival.

"In its 31-year history, this is the first time that the Festival of Speed has celebrated a Formula 1 team on this scale," said event founder the Duke of Richmond.

"To have both the current drivers – not to mention the reigning world champion – the CEO and team principal, as well as so many team icons is fantastic.

"Goodwood's motorsport events have always prided themselves on the access that they offer fans and I am delighted that Red Bull Racing has fulfilled our ambition by bringing together such an illustrious and outstanding group of drivers and cars."

Current F1 teams are a regular feature of the event and Goodwood previously revealed that six squads would have a presence in 2024.

Joining Red Bull will be Ferrari, Mercedes, McLaren, Alpine and Williams - the latter having confirmed that its 2024 drivers Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant, along with team boss James Vowles, will be taking to the hill during the fixture.

McLaren has also announced that Emerson Fittipaldi will drive the M23 design with which he won the 1974 F1 world title and Bruno Senna will drive his uncle Ayrton's 1991 championship-winning MP4/6.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Ayrton Senna's death at Imola in 1994, while it is also 50 years since McLaren secured its first F1 world title, as well as the 1974 Indianapolis 500.

The car that won that race - Johnny Rutherford's M16C/D - will be displayed at the McLaren garage during the Goodwood weekend.