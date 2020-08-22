Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
97 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Nine races in 11 weeks the "limit" for F1

shares
comments
Verstappen: Nine races in 11 weeks the "limit" for F1
By:

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen thinks Formula 1’s current stretch of nine races in 11 weekends in “the limit” and hopes the sport will return to a more regular schedule in 2020.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic the first half of the 2020 Formula 1 schedule either had to be cancelled or postponed. The season finally started in early July with a triple-header in Austria and Hungary.

After a weekend off, the teams embarked on another stretch of three consecutive races at Silverstone and Barcelona, with one more triple-header to come in order to get as many races in as possible.

The teams all understand the commercial and contractual needs to salvage a season of at least 15 races. A planned calendar extension, which is set to include a return to Turkey and two races in Bahrain, will bring the total to 17 grands prix.

Last month, McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl said the concept of a triple header "cannot be the new standard going forward” because of the strains it puts on race teams.

Red Bull driver Verstappen acknowledged the sport “needs to get the races in”, but agreed that three triple-headers are “a bit too much”.

"I think for the moment, it's fine. We had a long break before,” Verstappen said at last weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.  

"I don’t see this happening - well hopefully - next year where you keep doing triple-headers. I think that’s a bit too much.

"If you can make sure it’s like two weekends in a row, I think that’s okay. Having a break in between is fine.

"Of course we have to accept it at the moment. We need to get the races in, so we just try to do the best we can.

"I think we have three triple-headers in a row, so that’s pretty much the limit I think.”

Read Also:

Williams driver George Russell actually enjoys the grind of constantly being on the road and said this season reminds him of his time in karting.

“It does,” Russell commented. “I’d go away with my mother and father every single weekend on a Friday night to circuits up and down the country, and it’s reminiscent of those days. So the memories are flooding back.  

"I think for me, I’ve been really enjoying it. It allows you just to get in a groove and we’re doing what we love.

“And this is incredible, getting to race around the best tracks in the world.”

Russell is more concerned for the well-being of the teams, which will head off to Belgium next week, immediately followed by two weekends in Monza and Mugello.

"I do feel for the teams – they are feeling it,” Russell added. “Even after the back of two British grands prix, where they stayed in their own beds on Sunday night.

"It’s going to be really tough on those guys where you’ve got a triple-header away from home, flying between all of the races.  

"I’m loving it, but this is a team sport and I’m thinking of the guys and girls who are working daily at the moment."

Related video

The inside story of F1 2010's lost teams, #2: Epsilon Euskadi

Previous article

The inside story of F1 2010's lost teams, #2: Epsilon Euskadi
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending Today

Hendrick Motorsports' plane crash takes lives
NASCAR NASCAR / Obituary

Hendrick Motorsports' plane crash takes lives

Why Alonso’s latest McLaren reunion has cause for optimism Prime
IndyCar IndyCar / Analysis

Why Alonso’s latest McLaren reunion has cause for optimism

Austin Cindric to make GRC debut with Bryan Herta
Global Rallycross Global Rallycross / Breaking news

Austin Cindric to make GRC debut with Bryan Herta

Ferrari launches own Esports championship
Esports Esports / Breaking news

Ferrari launches own Esports championship

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Mercedes close to breaking 1000bhp barrier with F1 engine
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes close to breaking 1000bhp barrier with F1 engine

Latest news

Verstappen: Nine races in 11 weeks the "limit" for F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Nine races in 11 weeks the "limit" for F1

The inside story of F1 2010's lost teams, #2: Epsilon Euskadi Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The inside story of F1 2010's lost teams, #2: Epsilon Euskadi

Ferrari wants "clarity and transparency" on car copying
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari wants "clarity and transparency" on car copying

Why Williams' sale marks the end of an era for Formula 1 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Williams' sale marks the end of an era for Formula 1

Trending

1
NASCAR

Hendrick Motorsports' plane crash takes lives

2
IndyCar

Why Alonso’s latest McLaren reunion has cause for optimism

3
Global Rallycross

Austin Cindric to make GRC debut with Bryan Herta

4
Esports

Ferrari launches own Esports championship

5
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest news

Verstappen: Nine races in 11 weeks the "limit" for F1
Formula 1

Verstappen: Nine races in 11 weeks the "limit" for F1

The inside story of F1 2010's lost teams, #2: Epsilon Euskadi
Formula 1

The inside story of F1 2010's lost teams, #2: Epsilon Euskadi

Ferrari wants "clarity and transparency" on car copying
Formula 1

Ferrari wants "clarity and transparency" on car copying

Why Williams' sale marks the end of an era for Formula 1
Formula 1

Why Williams' sale marks the end of an era for Formula 1

F1 engine mode restriction postponed until Italian GP
Formula 1

F1 engine mode restriction postponed until Italian GP

Latest videos

Formula 1: 10 things we learned from the Spanish Grand Prix 13:49
Formula 1

Formula 1: 10 things we learned from the Spanish Grand Prix

How Will Banning 07:35
Formula 1

How Will Banning "Party" Qualifying Mode Affect F1?

Ranking Every F1 Driver from the 2020 Spanish GP 26:46
Formula 1

Ranking Every F1 Driver from the 2020 Spanish GP

Starts Struggles, Double Stacks and More | 2020 Spanish GP F1 Debrief 08:36
Formula 1

Starts Struggles, Double Stacks and More | 2020 Spanish GP F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – Hamilton’s new milestone for front row F1 starts 04:34
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Hamilton’s new milestone for front row F1 starts

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.