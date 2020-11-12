Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
13 Hours
:
45 Minutes
:
24 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Turkish GP / Breaking news

Verstappen prefers 'head to fall off' from Turn 8 forces

Tickets
shares
comments
Verstappen prefers 'head to fall off' from Turn 8 forces
By:

Max Verstappen says he would rather his 'head fall off' through Turn 8 in Istanbul than wear neck padding for the 'brutal' forces Formula 1 drivers are expected to face.

The comeback of the Turkish Grand Prix to the calendar this weekend means a return of the Istanbul circuit's famous Triple 8 left hander, which is widely regarded as one of the best corners in F1.

And with grand prix machinery having ramped up the downforce levels hugely since it last raced there in 2011, F1 drivers are bracing themselves for a physical challenge through what could be now a completely flat-out complex.

Williams driver George Russell said: "I've learned that it's going to be brutal for us drivers.

"With the current speeds of these modern-day Formula 1 cars, that should be flat, and hopefully for half of the race, it should be flat out.

"I can't remember how long the duration of that corner is, but it's 4-5 G of load, which is like the equivalent of 45 kilos, 50 kilos on our necks that we have to sustain for the six seconds. That's going to be a real task."

While drivers will have the option of adding some extra padding to their cockpit to help rest their neck, Verstappen says under no circumstance will he consider it.

He says the ribbing he got from his father Jos after using padding during his first F3 test means he doesn't want to risk any repeat banter.

"I remember my very first F3 test I did," he said. "After one day I couldn't hold my neck straight. And then I had to put the padding in, and my dad was laughing at me for using that.

"Since that day I refused to put padding next to my head. I prefer that my head falls off, than running with padding. So it will be the same also this weekend."

Alex Albon said he has no qualms about using a small amount of padding, as he felt Verstappen's comments were a bit extreme.

"I prefer that my head doesn't fall off," smiled the Thai driver. "I tend to use more padding than you [Verstappen] do."

Other drivers say they have discussed the issue of padding with their teams, but so far think they will be able to get through the weekend without it.

Esteban Ocon said: "Turn 8 is going to be quite a challenge. It's probably going to kill the neck on the left side. My engineer asked me if I wanted padding, so I'm going for no padding, so let's try."

Renault teammate Daniel Ricciardo added: "My engineer asked me the same question, I laughed him off, so we'll see if my confidence bites me.".

Related video

Ricciardo: Portimao surface lessons will help Renault in Turkey

Previous article

Ricciardo: Portimao surface lessons will help Renault in Turkey

Next article

Brazilian GP set to remain at Interlagos until 2025

Brazilian GP set to remain at Interlagos until 2025
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Turkish GP Tickets
Drivers Max Verstappen
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Safety car unlapping requirement "embarrassing" - Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Safety car unlapping requirement "embarrassing" - Vettel

Ferrari team principal Binotto to skip Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari team principal Binotto to skip Turkish GP

Daniel Hemric joins JGR Xfinity Series program for 2021
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Daniel Hemric joins JGR Xfinity Series program for 2021

Rusty Wallace, wife in car accident, uninjured
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Rusty Wallace, wife in car accident, uninjured

Rossi explains why he thinks Suzuki is so strong in 2020
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi explains why he thinks Suzuki is so strong in 2020

Iannone’s four-year doping ban “ridiculous”, says Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Iannone’s four-year doping ban “ridiculous”, says Espargaro

Espargaro not "super nervous" to get first MotoGP win
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro not "super nervous" to get first MotoGP win

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?
MotoGP MotoGP / Analysis

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?

Latest news

Brazilian GP set to remain at Interlagos until 2025
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brazilian GP set to remain at Interlagos until 2025

Verstappen prefers 'head to fall off' from Turn 8 forces
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen prefers 'head to fall off' from Turn 8 forces

Ricciardo: Portimao surface lessons will help Renault in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Portimao surface lessons will help Renault in Turkey

Safety car unlapping requirement "embarrassing" - Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Safety car unlapping requirement "embarrassing" - Vettel

Trending

1
Formula 1

Safety car unlapping requirement "embarrassing" - Vettel

1h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari team principal Binotto to skip Turkish GP

9h
3
NASCAR XFINITY

Daniel Hemric joins JGR Xfinity Series program for 2021

42min
4
NASCAR Cup

Rusty Wallace, wife in car accident, uninjured

5
MotoGP

Rossi explains why he thinks Suzuki is so strong in 2020

21h

Latest news

Brazilian GP set to remain at Interlagos until 2025
Formula 1

Brazilian GP set to remain at Interlagos until 2025

Verstappen prefers 'head to fall off' from Turn 8 forces
Formula 1

Verstappen prefers 'head to fall off' from Turn 8 forces

Ricciardo: Portimao surface lessons will help Renault in Turkey
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Portimao surface lessons will help Renault in Turkey

Safety car unlapping requirement "embarrassing" - Vettel
Formula 1

Safety car unlapping requirement "embarrassing" - Vettel

Hamilton opens up on new Mercedes contract delay
Formula 1

Hamilton opens up on new Mercedes contract delay

Latest videos

Turkish GP: Red Bull and AlphaTauri on the Istanbul streets 01:52
Formula 1
5h

Turkish GP: Red Bull and AlphaTauri on the Istanbul streets

Red Bull: Back in Turkey 02:06
Formula 1
5h

Red Bull: Back in Turkey

The Genius Ways F1 Cars Illegally Used Weight To Their Advantage 07:59
Formula 1
23h

The Genius Ways F1 Cars Illegally Used Weight To Their Advantage

The Awesome Race Circuits F1 Drivers Want On The Calendar 05:40
Formula 1
Nov 10, 2020

The Awesome Race Circuits F1 Drivers Want On The Calendar

Grand Prix Greats – Turkish GP greatest moments 03:09
Formula 1
Nov 8, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Turkish GP greatest moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.