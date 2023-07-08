Verstappen urges Norris to keep faith in McLaren amid past Red Bull doubts
Max Verstappen has urged Lando Norris to keep faith that McLaren can deliver him a Formula 1 race-winning car, after revealing he even considered quitting Red Bull at times.
The two-time world champion, who looks well on course to take his third title this season, is in the form of his career as rivals are left scratching their heads about how to beat him.
Red Bull's domination has meant that opportunities for others to win are slim, and it means that rising youngsters like Norris are having to tread water until they can get hold of more competitive machinery.
Although Norris is currently locked into a contract at McLaren until 2026, the team's lacklustre start to the campaign prompted suggestions that the Briton could be tempted to look elsewhere if things did not turn around.
But Verstappen, who is friends with Norris, thinks that the young Briton should avoid being tempted to think that things could be better elsewhere.
Instead, he cites his own experience at Red Bull, where he stuck at it – despite times he thought he would have to leave – and that commitment is now paying off.
"If Lando was in a race-winning car, he would win races. It's as simple as that," explained Verstappen at the British Grand Prix.
"Sometimes you have to stick to the process, and you believe in the process. People can say: 'Yeah, we believe in it.' But you really have to believe in it.
"You really have to know and see that you are attracting the right people to make a winning team. And you really have to get everything into place. And I did trust our process around it."
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Verstappen confesses, however, that amid Red Bull's struggles to find the perfect engine partner, there were times when even he pondered if he would be better set somewhere else on the grid.
"Of course, sometimes I've been sceptical with a new engine partner, and is this going to work out? But then you can see how much they were determined to make it work.
"Sometimes I had my doubts, and I guessed, is it actually going to work? I didn't know. Of course, sometimes, I had this sort of[feeling] maybe I should leave. But at the same time in those years, I was also developing a lot as a driver.
"And you never forget who put you in F1 in the first place. You also have to be loyal to that, I find.
"People sometimes say the grass is greener on the other side, but most of the time it's not. And I think it's very important to remember these kinds of things in situations like that."
Speaking earlier this year, Norris said that while it was not ideal to wait so long for his maiden win, he was not desperate to move on.
"At times, it's tough because I'm a competitive guy and I want to win," he said. "Of course, at times you think what could you do in order to get into the position earlier.
"But also, I'm very comfortable with where I am right now. I have good confidence in the team... and that's the most important thing for myself, to give myself that confidence, but also for the team to have it at the same time."
Related video
Tsunoda reckons AlphaTauri F1 upgrades not working
Pirelli: F1 drivers make "easy" complaints about tyres
Norris concerned over 'stupid and selfish' Silverstone F1 protest repeat
Norris concerned over 'stupid and selfish' Silverstone F1 protest repeat Norris concerned over 'stupid and selfish' Silverstone F1 protest repeat
Norris: Rain visibility now one of the biggest safety topics
Norris: Rain visibility now one of the biggest safety topics Norris: Rain visibility now one of the biggest safety topics
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
What has triggered confusion in Red Bull’s F1 chasing pack
What has triggered confusion in Red Bull’s F1 chasing pack What has triggered confusion in Red Bull’s F1 chasing pack
V8 engines, no hybrids, smaller tyres - Verstappen reveals his F1 dream
V8 engines, no hybrids, smaller tyres - Verstappen reveals his F1 dream V8 engines, no hybrids, smaller tyres - Verstappen reveals his F1 dream
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Latest news
WEC Monza: Peugeot beats Ferrari to lead final practice
WEC Monza: Peugeot beats Ferrari to lead final practice WEC Monza: Peugeot beats Ferrari to lead final practice
Mercedes reveals involvement in Brad Pitt's F1 movie
Mercedes reveals involvement in Brad Pitt's F1 movie Mercedes reveals involvement in Brad Pitt's F1 movie
F3 Britain: Colapinto takes first win of 2023
F3 Britain: Colapinto takes first win of 2023 F3 Britain: Colapinto takes first win of 2023
Pirelli: F1 drivers make "easy" complaints about tyres
Pirelli: F1 drivers make "easy" complaints about tyres Pirelli: F1 drivers make "easy" complaints about tyres
Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect
Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect
The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles
The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles
The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo
The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph
The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.