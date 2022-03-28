Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / FIA created 'unnecessary mess' with late F1 call, says Sainz Next / Ocon: Jeddah F1 battle with teammate Alonso “like a go-kart race”
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP Analysis

Is Verstappen v Leclerc F1’s new big rivalry?

Formula 1’s newest rivalry may be brewing courtesy of Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen after their latest wheel-to-wheel fight for victory in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Luke Smith
By:
Listen to this article

After losing out in Bahrain one week earlier, Verstappen managed to make in 1-1 by beating Leclerc to victory in Jeddah courtesy of an overtaking with four laps remaining.

It was a move many laps in the planning for Verstappen, who had seen his initial move at the final corner backfire as it gave Leclerc DRS for the main straight, allowing the Ferrari driver to get back ahead on the long run to Turn 1.

The two drivers played cat and mouse for a few laps before Verstappen finally got the move done, taking advantage of Leclerc’s rear tyre struggles to grab the lead and eventually hold on by half a second at the chequered flag.

In the latest edition of our Paddock Packdown series, we take a look at the DRS tactics Verstappen and Leclerc employed in their fight for victory, and whether it proved DRS can actually be a good thing for F1.

Read Also:
shares
comments
FIA created 'unnecessary mess' with late F1 call, says Sainz
Previous article

FIA created 'unnecessary mess' with late F1 call, says Sainz
Next article

Ocon: Jeddah F1 battle with teammate Alonso “like a go-kart race”

Ocon: Jeddah F1 battle with teammate Alonso “like a go-kart race”
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Wolff: No "arm twisting" to convince F1 drivers to race in Saudi Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Wolff: No "arm twisting" to convince F1 drivers to race in Saudi

Wolff: Painful Mercedes F1 form an "exercise in humility" Saudi Arabian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Wolff: Painful Mercedes F1 form an "exercise in humility"

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter Bahrain March testing Prime
Formula 1

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter

Latest news

Norris says Saudi Arabian GP result "massive" for McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris says Saudi Arabian GP result "massive" for McLaren

Michael Schumacher’s 1998 Japanese GP F1 Ferrari for sale
Formula 1 Formula 1

Michael Schumacher’s 1998 Japanese GP F1 Ferrari for sale

Why Jeddah's victory fight showed DRS still has a place in F1 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Jeddah's victory fight showed DRS still has a place in F1

Ferrari has cost cap concern in F1 2022 development war
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari has cost cap concern in F1 2022 development war

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Jeddah's victory fight showed DRS still has a place in F1 Prime

Why Jeddah's victory fight showed DRS still has a place in F1

With Formula 1's shift to ground effect aerodynamics, it was hoped that the championship could eventually do away with DRS if the new cars could catch and pass each other more effectively. But DRS enhanced the duel between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, showing the drag reduction system still has a place in F1

Formula 1
1 h
The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from Prime

The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from

Lewis Hamilton took a surprise podium in the Bahrain F1 season opener, but his struggles in Jeddah underlined that much work still needs to be done for Mercedes to be contending for wins again. The team will hope that Hamilton's upturn in form after a sluggish start to a season featuring a new rules set, in 2009, can be replicated

Formula 1
5 h
2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's second visit to Jeddah's high-speed street track produced a spectacular battle between Red Bull and Ferrari at the sharp end, this time with a different result to the Bahrain season-opener. But on a weekend that was thrown into doubt amid off-track distractions, several drivers in cars without race-winning pedigree produced equally valiant performances

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2022
How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller Prime

How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller

For the second Formula 1 race in a row, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen contested a thrilling battle for victory that involved multiple passes through DRS detection zones. But, unlike in Bahrain, it was Verstappen who won out in Jeddah to get Red Bull's title challenge back on track

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2022
Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer Prime

Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer

With the Formula 1 weekend in Saudi Arabia now going ahead as planned, there's the small matter of a race to prepare for. After winning in Bahrain, Ferrari is looking to continue its battle with Red Bull over the victory spoils. But, after both drivers crashed in FP2, the Scuderia has made life difficult for itself in Jeddah.

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2022
The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era Prime

The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era

Formula 1's 2022 rules centre around the move towards ground effect cars, but the tyres had to advance along with the cars for the new regulations to have actually worked. Despite concerns the early signs are positive.

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2022
What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era Prime

What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era

OPINION: Formula 1’s long-awaited new car formula made its race debut in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. There were good signs it may achieve its key aims, but those came alongside issues causing for alarm for some of the championship’s big players.

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2022
Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order Prime

Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order

Ferrari’s celebrations for its 1-2 at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix were arguably matched both in and out of the paddock by Kevin Magnussen finishing fifth for Haas. After years of toil and trouble, the Haas recovery plan has yielded instant rewards in 2022 and ensures the US team returns to the midfield fight.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.