Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa Next / Verstappen and Leclerc reckon Russell "deserves" Mercedes F1 seat
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Verstappen "very happy" with F1 car feeling despite FP2 crash

By:

Max Verstappen felt "very happy" with the feeling of his Red Bull Formula 1 car during Friday's practice running for the Belgian Grand Prix despite crashing late in FP2.

Verstappen "very happy" with F1 car feeling despite FP2 crash

F1 title contender Verstappen finished P2 in the first session of the day at Spa before taking top spot in second practice, edging out Mercedes rival Valtteri Bottas by 0.041 seconds.

But a mistake from Verstappen led to the session being brought to an early end after losing the rear of his Red Bull RB16B exiting Les Combes, causing him to hit the barrier on the left-hand side of the track.

The incident sparked a red flag with three minutes remaining, meaning that FP2 did not resume.

Asked what happened in the crash, Verstappen replied: "I don't know, just lost the rear. A bit too much oversteer to correct and unfortunately I hit the wall."

Despite the late crash, Verstappen was generally left feeling very positive about Red Bull's running on Friday at Spa, which has traditionally been one of its weaker tracks.

"It was good, I think the whole day, we were quite happy," Verstappen said.

"Of course there are a few things to fine tune from FP1 to FP2, and overall, [I've] been very happy. I think definitely a very positive start."

Verstappen and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez opted for different wing levels through Friday's practice session as the team tried to evaluate the best set-up for Spa.

Verstappen revealed he made no changes to his wing level through the day, and that he was "happy with what I have".

"Of course [there are] a few things to take into consideration with the weather as well," Verstappen said.

"[It's] difficult to say [what would happen] in the wet because so far we haven't really driven in it. I think every day will be a bit like it was today. Definitely it will be quite interesting."

Perez finished nine tenths of a second off Verstappen's time in FP2, leaving the Mexican driver down in 10th place.

But Perez - who was announced as a Red Bull driver for 2022 on Friday afternoon - was nevertheless pleased with how the car was feeling heading into the rest of the weekend.

"The car is feeling good, I think we have good potential for the weekend," Perez said.

"It's going to be interesting just what happens with the weather tomorrow, but yeah, I look forward for it. I think we should be able to have a good qualifying session.

"We got plenty of information from today, and yeah, we just have to pick out the best bits for tomorrow, and make sure that we are able to have a strong quali."

shares
comments

Related video

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa

Previous article

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa

Next article

Verstappen and Leclerc reckon Russell "deserves" Mercedes F1 seat

Verstappen and Leclerc reckon Russell "deserves" Mercedes F1 seat
Load comments

Trending

1
IndyCar

Farewell to Robin Miller – the best of all

13 h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton says track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge

15 min
3
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview

4
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa

1 h
5
Formula 1

Banned: Why McLaren's F-duct was outlawed

Latest news
Hamilton says track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge
Formula 1

Hamilton says track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge

15m
Red Bull to await possible F1 calendar changes for penalty strategy
Formula 1

Red Bull to await possible F1 calendar changes for penalty strategy

23m
Verstappen and Leclerc reckon Russell "deserves" Mercedes F1 seat
Formula 1

Verstappen and Leclerc reckon Russell "deserves" Mercedes F1 seat

44m
Verstappen "very happy" with F1 car feeling despite FP2 crash
Formula 1

Verstappen "very happy" with F1 car feeling despite FP2 crash

1 h
Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa

1 h
Latest videos
F1 Fast Facts: Belgian GP 01:55
Formula 1
6 h

F1 Fast Facts: Belgian GP

Formula 1: Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda engines after crash damage 00:50
Formula 1
7 h

Formula 1: Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda engines after crash damage

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP greatest moments 08:37
Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP greatest moments

Formula 1: Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 driver decision 04:47
Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021

Formula 1: Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 driver decision

Formula 1: Verstappen teases Red Bull upgrades will give title edge 08:04
Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen teases Red Bull upgrades will give title edge

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Red Bull to await possible F1 calendar changes for penalty strategy Belgian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull to await possible F1 calendar changes for penalty strategy

Seidl: "Tough luck" if F1 teams need to take extra engines
Formula 1

Seidl: "Tough luck" if F1 teams need to take extra engines

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen and Leclerc reckon Russell "deserves" Mercedes F1 seat
Formula 1

Verstappen and Leclerc reckon Russell "deserves" Mercedes F1 seat

Verstappen calls for review of F1 engine penalty rules after crashes
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen calls for review of F1 engine penalty rules after crashes

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption

Trending Today

Farewell to Robin Miller – the best of all
IndyCar IndyCar

Farewell to Robin Miller – the best of all

Hamilton says track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton says track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge

2021 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa

Banned: Why McLaren's F-duct was outlawed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Banned: Why McLaren's F-duct was outlawed

Williams' F1 2021 wind sensitivity down to aero breakthrough
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams' F1 2021 wind sensitivity down to aero breakthrough

Belgian GP: Verstappen goes quickest, crashes in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian GP: Verstappen goes quickest, crashes in FP2

Williams Grove Prelim results 2006-09-29
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws

Williams Grove Prelim results 2006-09-29

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Prime

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021
How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal Prime

How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal

Michael Schumacher famously quit the Jordan team for Benetton immediately after his startling Formula 1 debut at Spa, despite potentially having committed himself for two years. This is how he did it, and why Eddie Jordan believes his team could've had Benetton's title success had one word on a contract been different.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Prime

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. Stuart Codling revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Prime

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. Stuart Codling thinks it’s time to try a better tactic.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Prime

How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

The clock may be ticking on Big Oil’s presence in Formula 1, says MARK GALLAGHER. A landmark ruling in the Netherlands is going to force energy companies to clean up their acts

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2021
How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Prime

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Mick Schumacher carries one of motorsport's most famous names at the back of the grid with Haas. But his junior titles have proved he deserves his place in Formula 1 – most crucially to the man himself, who is starting to show signs of forging his own way in motorsport's highest profile category

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2021
The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Prime

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

Mercedes chief technical officer James Allison has worked with some of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of modern times – but, says Ben Edwards, his own engineering achievements are very much worth celebrating.

Formula 1
Aug 22, 2021
The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1 Prime

The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1

Formula 1’s U.S. owners are keen to get a homegrown driving talent back in its sport, but with no immediate sign of that happening, here are three Drive to Survive-generation teenagers with their ambitions set firmly on making it all the way to the top…

Formula 1
Aug 17, 2021

Latest news

Hamilton says track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton says track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge

Red Bull to await possible F1 calendar changes for penalty strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull to await possible F1 calendar changes for penalty strategy

Verstappen and Leclerc reckon Russell "deserves" Mercedes F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen and Leclerc reckon Russell "deserves" Mercedes F1 seat

Verstappen "very happy" with F1 car feeling despite FP2 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen "very happy" with F1 car feeling despite FP2 crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.