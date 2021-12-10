Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Seidl: Messages between FIA and F1 teams shouldn't be broadcast Next / Paul Ricard to hold fire on track changes until F1 2022 rules impact is clear
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

Verstappen: My views on Mercedes/Hamilton have changed for the worse

By:

Max Verstappen says his opinion of Lewis Hamilton and the Mercedes Formula 1 team have changed this year – and not for the better.

Verstappen: My views on Mercedes/Hamilton have changed for the worse

As a tense battle between Red Bull and its Brackley-based rival comes to an end in Abu Dhabi this weekend, Verstappen has suggested that he is not comfortable with how events have played out this year.

Amid the backdrop of incidents such as the on-track collisions at the British and Italian Grands Prix, plus suspicions about the Mercedes rear wing, Verstappen says his views of both team and driver have changed.

“Very much, yeah,” he said to media at the Yas Marina circuit. “And not in a positive way.”

Earlier this week, former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone suggested that Mercedes and Hamilton had been ‘bullying’ Verstappen in the way it had spoken about the Dutchman.

Asked for his response to those remarks, Verstappen said: “Clearly he feels that something is not right. For me, I don’t experience of course bullying. But I think that what is going on is not correct.”

Verstappen also reckons that is in unfair that he is singled out by the FIA for his driving, when Hamilton came close to a warning for pushing him wide in Saudi Arabia last weekend.

“Other people do exactly the same thing and they get nothing,” he said. “Both of us were off the track [at Jeddah], we were outside of the white line into Turn 1, and somehow they judged that it was my fault, which I don’t agree with. And then also the other penalty as well, I don’t agree with.

“And afterwards, he pushes me off the track. He even looks at me [in his mirrors], and doesn't turn in, and just pushes me outside of the white line, the track edge. And he only gets a warning for that.

“Definitely, it’s not how it should be, I think, and also not fair, because it seems like other drivers can do different things, and only I get a penalty.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Verstappen also explained the suspicions that Red Bull had about the Mercedes rear wing were genuine – although there was now no way of proving if the team had been pushing the rules earlier in the season.

“Of course checks will always be carried out,” he said. “Unfortunately we can’t check again how it was in previous races throughout the season, because there was definitely some things going on. But yeah, it is what it is.”

While Verstappen’s countback advantage in the standings has prompted some to suggest that he could take a riskier approach to the finale – as a retirement for both him and Hamilton would secure him the crown – he is adamant that he wants to win in the right way.

“From my side, I just try to be the best I can and I try to win this weekend," he said. "That’s, at the end of the day, how you win a championship.

“But I feel very good actually. Very relaxed. I arrive here to win, it has been that way every single weekend, and that’s what I’ll try to do this weekend again. Like I said before, for sure it won’t change my life.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Seidl: Messages between FIA and F1 teams shouldn't be broadcast
Previous article

Seidl: Messages between FIA and F1 teams shouldn't be broadcast
Next article

Paul Ricard to hold fire on track changes until F1 2022 rules impact is clear

Paul Ricard to hold fire on track changes until F1 2022 rules impact is clear
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Paul Ricard to hold fire on track changes until F1 2022 rules impact is clear
Formula 1

Paul Ricard to hold fire on track changes until F1 2022 rules impact is clear

Why Abu Dhabi's F1 track changes are about more than just overtaking Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Why Abu Dhabi's F1 track changes are about more than just overtaking

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Saudi Arabia GP Prime
Formula 1

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton hopes “everyone wants to do it in the right way” in Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Hamilton hopes “everyone wants to do it in the right way” in Abu Dhabi

What we learned from Verstappen and Hamilton's F1 head-to-head before finale Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

What we learned from Verstappen and Hamilton's F1 head-to-head before finale

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight Prime
Formula 1

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Masi warns F1 title rivals of possible points deduction in Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Masi warns F1 title rivals of possible points deduction in Abu Dhabi

Hamilton can be "very wily" in F1 track battles, says Horner
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton can be "very wily" in F1 track battles, says Horner

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP Qatar GP Prime
Formula 1

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP

Latest news

Paul Ricard to hold fire on track changes until F1 2022 rules impact is clear
Formula 1 Formula 1

Paul Ricard to hold fire on track changes until F1 2022 rules impact is clear

Verstappen: My views on Mercedes/Hamilton have changed for the worse
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: My views on Mercedes/Hamilton have changed for the worse

Seidl: Messages between FIA and F1 teams shouldn't be broadcast
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: Messages between FIA and F1 teams shouldn't be broadcast

Ricciardo facing two-week quarantine on Australia return
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo facing two-week quarantine on Australia return

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Prime

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

As Formula 1 heads to its Abu Dhabi season finale, the FIA and race director Michael Masi are under increased scrutiny, with radio messages broadcast during last weekend's race prompting discussion and controversy. But what can they learn from the Saudi Arabia debacle?

Formula 1
22 h
The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race Prime

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

OPINION: Max Verstappen has made the 2021 Formula 1 championship. He’s taken the fight to the all-conquering Mercedes squad and its dominant champion, produced driving displays few can match. But he’s been on a controversial course too, and finally crossed a particular line in Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Prime

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

OPINION: Saudi Arabia's new F1 circuit delivered a memorable first event, although not necessarily for all the right reasons. In the wake of the chaotic race, drivers voiced their concerns about the track but small changes could make significant improvements ahead of a return in four months.

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain Prime

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain

From ranking as one of the most impressive new teams to join the Formula 1 grid, Haas’s stock has plummeted along with its on-track performances over the past two seasons. Everything now hangs on whether its reforged alliance with Ferrari can deliver a better car – and whether its rookie drivers can set aside their quarrels. Oleg Karpov asks if any of these goals are achievable…

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An ill-tempered Saudi Grand Prix made Formula 1 more soap opera than sporting spectacle at times, but there were some strong performances up and down the field on the world championship's first visit to Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series Prime

How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a race packed full of incident as Formula 1 2021's title contenders repeatedly clashed on track. Lewis Hamilton won out over Max Verstappen to level the scores heading into next weekend's Abu Dhabi finale, as Jeddah turned F1 into a drama series

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance Prime

The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance

Dropped by Red Bull last season, Alexander Albon has fought back into a Formula 1 seat with Williams. ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains what Albon has done to earn the place soon to be vacated by the highly rated George Russell

Formula 1
Dec 5, 2021
The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes Prime

The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton...

Formula 1
Dec 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.