Verstappen wants "impossible" F1 2026 weight reduction for fun, agile cars

Max Verstappen believes the proposed reduction in weight for Formula 1 cars by 30kg in 2026 should be "at least 100-150kg".

Ewan Gale
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, in the Press Conference

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The FIA released details of the new regulations set for two seasons ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, with cars set to become marginally shorter and narrower compared to the current crop of machinery.
A 30kg drop in weight is set to come with that in a welcome relief for drivers, who have campaigned for lighter cars in recent years with heavier and heavier competitors proving less pleasing to drive compared to predecessors.
But with teams already struggling to meet the minimum values and having to run overweight, which costs lap time, three-time world champion Verstappen is concerned it could lead to struggles.
"It's gonna be very tough with how everything is, but let's see," he told Motorsport.com
"I mean, even now, some teams are overweight, right? So, to go even 30 kilos less... of course, I know that the dimensions change a little bit, but I'm not sure that 30 kilos will be the perfect scenario."
On whether the planned reduction was enough to appease the wishes of drivers and provide a more exciting experience behind the wheel, Verstappen replied: "You need at least 100-150kg.
"At the moment with how everything is, for sure it's not possible. But that is also to do with the engine, right? Engine and battery related... it's very heavy and long, wide.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, celebrates on track after winning the race

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, celebrates on track after winning the race

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"At the moment it's wishful thinking but that is definitely what we need, to make it more agile and probably a bit more fun.
"Safety added a lot of weight, which of course, is good but I'm sure that we can do things a little bit differently. It depends on the regulations that you write."
DRS will not feature on the new cars as active aerodynamics and an electrical override become available to drivers.
On the override, Verstappen said: "I don't know how effective it's going to be. This is something that I haven't seen yet, how effective that is going to be."
He joked: "Maybe we need some bananas, and a red shell..."
