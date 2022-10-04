Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Saudi GP chiefs meet F1 teams and drivers over security Next / How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap
Formula 1 / Singapore GP News

Verstappen: "Zero" pleasure from fighting through pack in Singapore GP

Max Verstappen says he took “zero” pleasure from fighting with other cars as he tried to make his way through the field at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

Adam Cooper
By:
Verstappen: "Zero" pleasure from fighting through pack in Singapore GP
Listen to this article

Verstappen started eighth after being obliged to abort his final qualifying lap, and then dropped to 12th after anti-stall kicked in at the start.

He was making progress through the pack, but after a safety car restart he locked up and went off while trying to pass Lando Norris, which forced him to make an extra stop to change his flat-spotted tyres.

After that, he charged through the field from the back of the pack to eventually finish seventh, passing Sebastian Vettel on the final lap.

In recent seasons Verstappen has rarely been in situations where he's had to pass slower cars, and he insisted that it was not an enjoyable experience.

Asked if he took any pleasure from it, he said: "Zero. This is not what I enjoy. [I want to] win or at least be competitively fighting at the front.

"This is just frustrating, being stuck behind cars, having a problem at the start, then having a big lock-up, being again at the back."

Verstappen said his disappointment was not tempered by the fact that he still has plenty of time to win the F1 world championship.

"That is normally not the problem. We're still I think 104 in the lead, but it's just a very frustrating weekend. I could say it doesn't matter.

"We have five races left, and we have a big lead. But I want to have a good weekend every single time. And this has just been a really terrible weekend, which started on Saturday with the big f**k up in qualifying."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

He admitted that little went right for him over the course of his eventful evening.

"It already happened at the start with the anti-stall, so I lost even more spots. I have no clue why or how. I felt like I just did my normal procedure.

"You put yourself in an even more difficult position to have a good result. But I got pass a few cars, but then again I got stuck, just impossible to pass around here.

"And once I was in a decent position, I tried to go for a move on Lando. But somehow I completely bottomed out as soon as I hit the brake, so my front wheels came up in the air, and I massively locked up and had a massive flat spot.

"I was struggling already a little bit on the normal racing line with bottoming under braking. I didn't even brake that late.

"Of course, your tyre pressures maybe are little bit low. But yeah, I hit the brakes, and it is a bit more bumpy off line, bottomed out massively, and the front wheels literally came up. And that's why I locked both wheels.

"So I had to box again. Put new tyres on and got back into the points. It's not what we what we wanted. But after yesterday, you can also not ask for miracles."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Saudi GP chiefs meet F1 teams and drivers over security
Previous article

Saudi GP chiefs meet F1 teams and drivers over security
Next article

How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap

How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Aston Martin has to stay “vigilant” as F1 midfield battle hots up
Formula 1

Aston Martin has to stay “vigilant” as F1 midfield battle hots up

Norris not discouraged by poor 2022 season for McLaren Singapore GP
Formula 1

Norris not discouraged by poor 2022 season for McLaren

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Chandler Smith moving up to Xfinity in 2023 with Kaulig Racing
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Chandler Smith moving up to Xfinity in 2023 with Kaulig Racing

NASCAR Truck Series title contender Chandler Smith will move up to the Xfinity Series next season with Kaulig Racing.

Aston Martin has to stay “vigilant” as F1 midfield battle hots up
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin has to stay “vigilant” as F1 midfield battle hots up

Aston Martin Formula 1 boss Mike Krack has cautioned that his team must remain vigilant after a strong race in Singapore saw it climb two spots in the constructors’ table.

Allmendinger returns to fulltime NASCAR Cup racing with Kaulig
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Allmendinger returns to fulltime NASCAR Cup racing with Kaulig

A.J. Allmendinger will return to fulltime competition in the NASCAR Cup Series next season with Kaulig Racing.

FIA delays release of F1 cost cap certificates until Monday
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA delays release of F1 cost cap certificates until Monday

The FIA will delay the release of the Formula 1 cost cap certificates until Monday, owing to the “long and complex process that is ongoing.”

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Kevin Magnussen to deliver Prime

The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Kevin Magnussen to deliver

The unrelenting grasp of the tax man prompts most racing drivers to move to the likes of Monaco, Switzerland or Dubai. But, as Oleg Karpov found out, Kevin Magnussen is quite happy where he is, thank you very much – at home, with his family, in Denmark

Formula 1
3 h
How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in Prime

How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in

OPINION: Sergio Perez’s Singapore triumph arrested a big decline in his Formula 1 performances against Max Verstappen at Red Bull since his Monaco win. He now needs to maintain his form to the season’s end, while others are also seeking a change in fortunes.

Formula 1
4 h
How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap Prime

How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap

OPINION: On Wednesday, the FIA will issue F1 teams with compliance certificates if they stuck to the 2021 budget cap. But amid rumours of overspending, the governing body must set a critical precedent. It needs to carefully pick between revisiting the bitterness of Abu Dhabi, a contradictory punishment and ensuring parity for the rest of the ground-effect era

Formula 1
Oct 4, 2022
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

A testing return to the Singapore Grand Prix in tricky conditions created plenty of hazards and mistakes for the Formula 1 drivers to fall into. That partly explains a number of low scores, including from a handful of high profile runners, allowing others to take a starring role under the floodlights

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in Singapore Prime

The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in Singapore

In a marathon Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Sergio Perez’s victory was only assured hours after the race due to a stewards investigation. Throughout the contest the Red Bull driver impressively held off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in changing conditions to see the Mexican pull out enough of an advantage to negate his post-race penalty

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Prime

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2022
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Prime

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Prime

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Nyck de Vries appeared to have missed his opportunity to break into Formula 1 as he was passed over for more exciting talents who have now become frontrunners and title fighters. But after catching the eye outside of the F1 sphere, before his stunning impromptu grand prix debut in Italy, will it lead to a delayed full-time race seat?

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.