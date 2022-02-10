Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Aston Martin reveals AMR22 Formula 1 car with updated livery
Formula 1 / Aston Martin launch News

Vettel: 2022 F1 season will be true test for Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel says the 2022 Formula 1 season will be the ‘true test’ of how good the Aston Martin team is.

Vettel: 2022 F1 season will be true test for Aston Martin
Jonathan Noble
By:
Listen to this article

Speaking at the launch of the team's AMR22 at Aston Martin's Gaydon facility on Thursday, Vettel said that factors that held the team back last year would not matter this season.

In particular, he suggested that the Silverstone-based squad's decision not to upgrade its car throughout much of 2021 meant it could not show off progress.

"At this stage, everybody is hoping to be at the top," said the four-time world champion. "If you look at the podium, it will still look the same this year, so it's only space for one.

"But we hope we are in much better shape than last year. We have the ability this year to develop the car and we didn't do that last year for probably more than three quarters of the season. So it will be very different.

"Obviously, last year we knew from the start that it is going to be a long and difficult season. So we hope for a better one."

Aston Martin Racing AMR22

Aston Martin Racing AMR22

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

Aston Martin is undergoing a dramatic transformation under owner Lawrence Stroll, and has also had a management shake-up over the winter.

Former team principal Otmar Szafnauer has left the squad, and the team has appointed Mike Krack in his place.

Asked by Motorsport.com if there was a danger that the rapid expansion and changes would remove the benefits the squad had in the past of being a lean and mean operation, Vettel said: "If you say the past was lean and mean, then I hope that the present is not fat and nice.

"I think that the truth is the team is growing, obviously. Having a shuffle in management is always a bit of a hiccup or shake up, and it will take time to overcome.

"But hopefully we manage to pull together and, despite growing in size, becoming leaner, or more efficient in our processes

"I think this year will be a true test for us. And we will see how good we are. Because as I said last year, we didn't show anything because we didn't focus on bringing any updates whereas this year it's all about this set of regulations, this year's cars or this generation of cars, and we will be able to show what we can produce. And we should be measured based on that."

While expressing some sadness at the departure of Szafnauer, Vettel said he was looking forward to working with Krack.

"I've always liked Otmar and got along with him: and I think it is difficult not to get along with him.

"He definitely had a very central role in the team. A lot of guys knew him because he had been there for so long and for sure it is a big reshuffle.

"But I am looking forward. I think Mike is great, and I'm very much looking forward to work with him again.

"He is highly rated by everyone who has shared the way with him. So let's see is the honest answer, because it's been some years. But I think, he's a great, great guy and has a great spirit. So hopefully it's a strong addition to the team."

