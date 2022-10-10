Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Verstappen: Second F1 title win feels ‘even more beautiful’ than maiden crown Next / Ten things we learned at the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

Vettel: Alonso "a bit aggressive" in last corner F1 fight at Suzuka

Sebastian Vettel says that Formula 1 rival Fernando Alonso “was a bit aggressive” in their fight for sixth place into and out of the final chicane in Suzuka.

Adam Cooper
By:
Vettel: Alonso "a bit aggressive" in last corner F1 fight at Suzuka
Listen to this article

Alonso was catching fast after a late stop for a fresh set of intermediate tyres gave him a significant pace advantage over rivals, allowing him to regain the places he had lost with the stop.

Vettel was the next in line and, on the final lap, Alonso dived down the inside into the right-handed first part of the chicane. As he bounced off the kerb Vettel held his ground on the outside and held the advantage into the second left-hand turn.

The pair then accelerated down the hill to the finish line side-by-side, with Vettel ultimately staying in front by 0.011s, or around a metre.

 

Co-incidentally, they had been involved in an incident at the start, with a touch from Alonso sending Vettel into a spin.

With little to lose, having dropped to the back for the restart after the red flag, Vettel took a gamble and pitted to change from wets to inters at the first opportunity. It paid off, jumping him up the field.

"Well, it was very, very close," Vettel said of the Alonso fight. "He was a bit aggressive, I would say.

"But yeah, there was a bit of a confusion because I lost radio and I looked at the pit board, and I think race direction changed their mind of how long the race is going to go, and I didn't know. I think we got away with it."

Regarding the first lap incident, he said: "We did touch. I went to the left because he had a poor start, and I had a good start.

"Then I got a lot of wheel slip and some aquaplaning and sort of lost the car, and then touched, and lost the car entirely. But then we had a great recovery in the end."

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Vettel said the possibility of an early switch to inters at the restart had been discussed before the resumption.

"Yeah, we spoke about it before. The team worked something out. And I obviously made the call judging the conditions, but it worked really well."

Having finished seventh in Singapore the previous weekend Vettel admitted that he'd really enjoyed getting another solid result in his last Japanese GP.

"Yeah, we dragged the car up to where probably doesn't belong. Even splitting the Alpines, which are a lot faster than us, But we managed to hang in there, so I really enjoyed the weekend. And I love everything about this place."

Read Also:

Asked if it was good to get strong results in the final races of his career and counter any suggestions that he's easing off, he said: "To be honest in the big picture, it doesn't matter. It only matters to me.

"I mean, I obviously live for results for winning, and I have all my life. It will be a change, but I'm happy that I had a great run around here in particular."

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen: Second F1 title win feels ‘even more beautiful’ than maiden crown
Previous article

Verstappen: Second F1 title win feels ‘even more beautiful’ than maiden crown
Next article

Ten things we learned at the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix

Ten things we learned at the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Perez: Suzuka F1 tractor incident "the lowest thing I've seen in years" Japanese GP
Formula 1

Perez: Suzuka F1 tractor incident "the lowest thing I've seen in years"

Russell and Vettel lead push for FIA to stop cranes going on track Japanese GP
Formula 1

Russell and Vettel lead push for FIA to stop cranes going on track

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Sebastian Vettel More from
Sebastian Vettel
Vettel would "seriously consider" chance for one-off F1 return at Suzuka Japanese GP
Formula 1

Vettel would "seriously consider" chance for one-off F1 return at Suzuka

Di Grassi accuses Vettel of greenwashing after FE criticisms
Formula 1

Di Grassi accuses Vettel of greenwashing after FE criticisms

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans after Vettel decision Prime
Formula 1

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans after Vettel decision

Latest news

Suarez: Roval was "the most difficult race I’ve driven in my life"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Suarez: Roval was "the most difficult race I’ve driven in my life"

Daniel Suarez was sitting in a favorable position after scoring 13 stage points at the Roval.

Gibbs: Cup teams looking for "better way forward financially"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Gibbs: Cup teams looking for "better way forward financially"

NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs remains upbeat Cup Series teams and the sanctioning body will resolve an impasse over a new revenue-sharing proposal.

IndyCar reveals new venue for first open test of 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar reveals new venue for first open test of 2023

Thermal Club in Palm Springs, California, will host the first of three IndyCar open tests next year.

W Series announces early end to 2022 season, Chadwick secures title
W Series W Series

W Series announces early end to 2022 season, Chadwick secures title

W Series has announced it will not complete the final three races of its 2022 season due to fundraising issues, but is “extremely confident” of returning in 2023.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Two drivers earn maximum scores in Motorsport.com's driver ratings as Formula 1 made its long-awaited return to Japan. In the tricky conditions that greeted the grid at one of grand prix racing's grandee circuits, here's who impressed and who flattered to deceive

Formula 1
12 h
The controversy that should never overshadow Verstappen’s Suzuka magic Prime

The controversy that should never overshadow Verstappen’s Suzuka magic

The Japanese Grand Prix had a little bit of everything – for the right and the wrong reasons. From a recovery vehicle on-track controversy to both points and penalty confusion, Formula 1 went through a difficult afternoon at a soaking Suzuka, but none of which can discredit Max Verstappen’s latest masterclass to make him a worthy 2022 world champion

Formula 1
14 h
Ten moments that won Verstappen the 2022 Formula 1 title Prime

Ten moments that won Verstappen the 2022 Formula 1 title

While Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 world championship triumph didn’t match the drama and controversy of his maiden success last year, it demonstrated how both driver and team have become an unstoppable force at the start of a new ground-effect era. Here’s a play-by-play account of the 10 key moments which decided how the season turned out

Formula 1
Oct 9, 2022
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Prime

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

After seemingly being stuck in limbo at AlphaTauri - too good to let go, but not a realistic prospect for a Red Bull return - Pierre Gasly has finally shaken off the shackles to join Alpine. A fresh start at the French team should do Gasly the world of good, but he must adapt quickly. Oh, and work with a team-mate with whom he's had a fractious relationship...

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2022
The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Kevin Magnussen to deliver Prime

The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Kevin Magnussen to deliver

The unrelenting grasp of the tax man prompts most racing drivers to move to the likes of Monaco, Switzerland or Dubai. But, as Oleg Karpov found out, Kevin Magnussen is quite happy where he is, thank you very much – at home, with his family, in Denmark

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in Prime

How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in

OPINION: Sergio Perez’s Singapore triumph arrested a big decline in his Formula 1 performances against Max Verstappen at Red Bull since his Monaco win. He now needs to maintain his form to the season’s end, while others are also seeking a change in fortunes.

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap Prime

How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap

OPINION: On Wednesday, the FIA will issue F1 teams with compliance certificates if they stuck to the 2021 budget cap. But amid rumours of overspending, the governing body must set a critical precedent. It needs to carefully pick between revisiting the bitterness of Abu Dhabi, a contradictory punishment and ensuring parity for the rest of the ground-effect era

Formula 1
Oct 4, 2022
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

A testing return to the Singapore Grand Prix in tricky conditions created plenty of hazards and mistakes for the Formula 1 drivers to fall into. That partly explains a number of low scores, including from a handful of high profile runners, allowing others to take a starring role under the floodlights

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.