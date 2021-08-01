Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ocon credits Alonso for role in shock Hungary F1 race victory Next / Vettel "disappointed" to finish second behind faultless Ocon
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Vettel among drivers summoned over pre-race ceremony procedure

By:

Sebastian Vettel is one of four drivers who has been summoned by the Formula 1 race stewards over the pre-race ceremony procedure ahead of Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Vettel among drivers summoned over pre-race ceremony procedure

Vettel charged from 10th on the grid to finish second for Aston Martin at the Hungaroring after a chaotic race that saw seven drivers get caught up in crashes at the first corner.

Vettel moved up to third under the early red flag before taking second when Lewis Hamilton pitted one lap later than the field for slicks, leaving the Aston Martin driver only trailing Esteban Ocon.

Despite feeling he had more pace than Ocon, Vettel could not catch and pass the Alpine driver, leaving him to finish second.

But Vettel will now see the stewards after being summoned along with Carlos Sainz Jr, Valtteri Bottas and Lance Stroll for "alleged not following Race Director's instruction" over "pre-race procedure".

The document cited relates to the pre-race ceremony surrounding the We Race As One recognition and national anthem, setting out drivers' duties in a three-minute period.

As it does not relate to the race, it is unlikely that a material penalty would be awarded, but it is the first time that the FIA stewards have investigated drivers over such a matter.

Vettel wore a rainbow-coloured t-shirt throughout the pre-race ceremonies on the grid with the words "Same Love" on it, having also worn rainbow shoes earlier this week as part of his support for the LGBTQ+ community in Hungary.

Part of the document from the FIA about the pre-race ceremony states that drivers must "remove their t-shirts" during the national anthem.

Read Also:

Asked about the summons on Sky Sports after the race, Vettel said he believed that it was related to his T-shirt.

"I heard it's because I left my shirt on for the national anthem," Vettel said.

"I'm happy if they disqualify me. They can do whatever they want to me, I don't care. I would do it again."

Race winner Ocon has also been summoned by the stewards over his post-race procedure, having failed to return his car to parc ferme, instead parking it at the end of the pitlane.

shares
comments
Ocon credits Alonso for role in shock Hungary F1 race victory

Previous article

Ocon credits Alonso for role in shock Hungary F1 race victory

Next article

Vettel "disappointed" to finish second behind faultless Ocon

Vettel "disappointed" to finish second behind faultless Ocon
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari, McLaren, Lotus, Williams F1 cars in new Petersen exhibit

2
Formula 1

The 2005 US GP farce: The full inside story

3
Formula 1

Vettel among drivers summoned over pre-race ceremony procedure

19 min
4
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

5
Formula 1

Norris would 'expect more racing the top guys' after Bottas crash

1 h
Latest news
Vettel "disappointed" to finish second behind faultless Ocon
Formula 1

Vettel "disappointed" to finish second behind faultless Ocon

11m
Vettel among drivers summoned over pre-race ceremony procedure
Formula 1

Vettel among drivers summoned over pre-race ceremony procedure

19m
Ocon credits Alonso for role in shock Hungary F1 race victory
Formula 1

Ocon credits Alonso for role in shock Hungary F1 race victory

26m
Grand Prix race results: Ocon wins wild Hungarian GP F1
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Ocon wins wild Hungarian GP F1

47m
Hungarian GP: Ocon holds off Vettel to score shock maiden F1 win
Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Ocon holds off Vettel to score shock maiden F1 win

49m
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix 01:05
Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021

Starting Grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula 1: Sainz forced to take third power unit for Hungarian GP 00:39
Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021

Formula 1: Sainz forced to take third power unit for Hungarian GP

Formula 1: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in second practice 00:58
Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021

Formula 1: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in second practice

Formula 1: Verstappen leads Bottas, Hamilton in FP1 in Hungary 00:58
Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen leads Bottas, Hamilton in FP1 in Hungary

Formula 1: Red Bull gutted with Hamilton's penalty review rejection 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull gutted with Hamilton's penalty review rejection

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Ocon credits Alonso for role in shock Hungary F1 race victory Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Ocon credits Alonso for role in shock Hungary F1 race victory

Bottas gets grid penalty for Belgian GP after Hungary crash Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Bottas gets grid penalty for Belgian GP after Hungary crash

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Trending Today

Ferrari, McLaren, Lotus, Williams F1 cars in new Petersen exhibit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari, McLaren, Lotus, Williams F1 cars in new Petersen exhibit

The 2005 US GP farce: The full inside story
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

The 2005 US GP farce: The full inside story

Vettel among drivers summoned over pre-race ceremony procedure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel among drivers summoned over pre-race ceremony procedure

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Norris would 'expect more racing the top guys' after Bottas crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris would 'expect more racing the top guys' after Bottas crash

Hungarian GP red-flagged as Bottas triggers Turn 1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hungarian GP red-flagged as Bottas triggers Turn 1 crash

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

Bottas gets grid penalty for Belgian GP after Hungary crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas gets grid penalty for Belgian GP after Hungary crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track' Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track'

Mercedes ended Friday practice at the Hungaroring with a clear gap to Red Bull thanks to Valtteri Bottas’s pace in topping FP2. But there are other reasons why the Black Arrows squad feels satisfied with its progress so far at a track many Formula 1 observers reckon favours Red Bull overall...

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks Prime

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks

OPINION: Red Bull was justified to be upset that Lewis Hamilton survived his British GP clash with Max Verstappen and went on to win. But its attempts to lobby the FIA to reconsider the severity of Hamilton's in-race penalty were always likely to backfire, and have only succeeded in creating a PR disaster that will distract from its on-track efforts

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Prime

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed.

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2021
How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Prime

How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Prime

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't Prime

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says Oleg Karpov, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021
The signs that point to F1's rude health Prime

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says Mark Gallagher, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors.

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Latest news

Vettel "disappointed" to finish second behind faultless Ocon
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel "disappointed" to finish second behind faultless Ocon

Vettel among drivers summoned over pre-race ceremony procedure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel among drivers summoned over pre-race ceremony procedure

Ocon credits Alonso for role in shock Hungary F1 race victory
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon credits Alonso for role in shock Hungary F1 race victory

Grand Prix race results: Ocon wins wild Hungarian GP F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Ocon wins wild Hungarian GP F1

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.