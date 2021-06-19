Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge Next / Paul Ricard kerbs unchanged despite F1 teams complaints
Formula 1 / French GP News

Vettel's detailed feedback behind long F1 debriefs - Aston Martin

By:

Aston Martin says that Sebastian Vettel’s ‘remarkable’ recollection of how his Formula 1 car performs over a lap has triggered more lengthy engineering debriefs this year.

Vettel's detailed feedback behind long F1 debriefs - Aston Martin

Vettel has joined the Silverstone-based outfit after several years at Ferrari, but initially struggled to adapt to the team’s high rake car concept.

However, the German has made good progress in recent races and scored a podium with his runner-up spot at the recent Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Team principal Otmar Szafnauer says that one of the changes that he has noticed since Vettel arrived is how much more extensive the team is being with its car analysis – and that has been triggered by more input from the four-time world champion.

Asked about the change in debriefs, Szafnauer said: “They're more detailed than they used to be before and they are definitely longer. But we've got to make sure that, while we can go on forever, we focus on first order stuff and making stuff second order stuff.

“Sebastian’s recollection of a lap is pretty remarkable. He remembers every little detail of every little corner, probably the most detail that I've heard from a driver.

“So in that regard we do get a little bit more detail from Seb than we have in the past from the [other] drivers. Also every little aspect of the car, the power train, ergonomics, all that stuff he brings, and we work on fixing.”

Szafnauer said the strong result from Vettel in Baku was not the result of any single factor, but was just more a combination of lots of things coming together.

“It's never one thing,” he said. “He's getting used to the car more, he's getting used to the team more. It was probably a circuit that favoured us a little bit, that the circumstances of the race did help.

“But the pace was definitely there. We overtook the polesitter on track. We have unlocked a little bit of pace from the car at circuits that are a little bit like Baku, particularly with those characteristics.”

Read Also:

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Aston Martin had a more difficult Friday at the French Grand Prix, with Vettel and teammate Lance Stroll ending the afternoon session 15th and 16th on the timesheets.

Szafnauer reckoned, however, that a change to the car balance would be enough to trigger a decent step form in lap time.

“We didn't start off as good as we could have here, and we haven't found the right balance yet,” he said. “Neither driver has and their laps were messy.

“When the balance isn't quite there, you anticipate messy laps too. So, it's a little bit of a catch-22. Then it’s something that feeds on itself, because once you get the balance right, the driver feels more confident, will drive better, and get a good lap in.”

shares
comments
The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge

Previous article

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge

Next article

Paul Ricard kerbs unchanged despite F1 teams complaints

Paul Ricard kerbs unchanged despite F1 teams complaints
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

French Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

4h
2
Formula 1

The 2005 US GP farce: The full inside story

3
WEC

Leena Gade Q&A: Life as a top-level female race engineer

4
WEC

Aston Martin Racing partners with Hasselblad for 2014

5
NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? – Ernie Irvan

Latest news
Paul Ricard kerbs unchanged despite F1 teams complaints
Formula 1

Paul Ricard kerbs unchanged despite F1 teams complaints

2m
Vettel's detailed feedback behind long F1 debriefs - Aston Martin
Formula 1

Vettel's detailed feedback behind long F1 debriefs - Aston Martin

53m
The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge Prime
Formula 1

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge

2h
French Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1

French Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

4h
Mercedes may wait until winter to make Bottas/Russell decision
Formula 1

Mercedes may wait until winter to make Bottas/Russell decision

14h
Latest videos
The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021 04:35
Formula 1
14h

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021

What Makes A Track Worthy Enough For Formula 1? - FIA Track Grades Explained 06:12
Formula 1
14h

What Makes A Track Worthy Enough For Formula 1? - FIA Track Grades Explained

Formula 1: Verstappen pips Bottas by 0.008s in FP2 at the French Grand Prix 00:44
Formula 1
16h

Formula 1: Verstappen pips Bottas by 0.008s in FP2 at the French Grand Prix

Formula 1: Pirelli claims Aston Martin and Red Bull were running lower pressures 01:11
Formula 1
23h

Formula 1: Pirelli claims Aston Martin and Red Bull were running lower pressures

F1 Fast Facts: French GP 02:52
Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: French GP

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 faces "serious problem" over tyre failures, says Aston Martin French GP
Formula 1

F1 faces "serious problem" over tyre failures, says Aston Martin

Ferrari removes Mission Winnow logos for EU F1 races
Formula 1

Ferrari removes Mission Winnow logos for EU F1 races

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime
Formula 1

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge Prime

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past.

Formula 1
2h
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Prime

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
21h
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again Prime

The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021
Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future Prime

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Two tenth places in recent races have lifted Alfa Romeo to the head of Formula 1's 'Class C' battle in 2021, but longer-term the Swiss-based squad has far loftier ambitions. With the new 2022 rules set to level out the playing field, team boss Frederic Vasseur has good reason to be optimistic, as he explained to Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Prime

How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

The MP4/1 was pioneering by choice, but a McLaren by chance. STUART CODLING relates the tangled (carbon fibre) weaves which led to the creation of one of motor racing’s defining cars

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Prime

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

Wind tunnel work forms the bedrock of aerodynamic development in Formula 1. But as Pat Symonds explains, advances in virtual research are signalling the end of these expensive and complicated relics.

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2021
Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Prime

Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

The newspapers, naturally, lingered over Max Mosley’s tainted family history and niche sexual practices. But this is to trivialise the legacy of a big beast of motor racing politics. Stuart Codling weighs the life of a man whose work for safety on both road and track has saved hundreds of thousands of lives, but whose penchant for cruelty remains problematic and polarising.

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2021

Trending Today

French Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

French Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

The 2005 US GP farce: The full inside story
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

The 2005 US GP farce: The full inside story

Leena Gade Q&A: Life as a top-level female race engineer
WEC WEC

Leena Gade Q&A: Life as a top-level female race engineer

Aston Martin Racing partners with Hasselblad for 2014
WEC WEC

Aston Martin Racing partners with Hasselblad for 2014

Where are they now? – Ernie Irvan
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? – Ernie Irvan

SCC: SpeedSource announces seven car 2002 campaign
Grand-Am Grand-Am

SCC: SpeedSource announces seven car 2002 campaign

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge

French GP: Verstappen pips Bottas by 0.008s in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

French GP: Verstappen pips Bottas by 0.008s in FP2

Latest news

Paul Ricard kerbs unchanged despite F1 teams complaints
Formula 1 Formula 1

Paul Ricard kerbs unchanged despite F1 teams complaints

Vettel's detailed feedback behind long F1 debriefs - Aston Martin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel's detailed feedback behind long F1 debriefs - Aston Martin

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge

French Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

French Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.