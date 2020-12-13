Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP / Breaking news

Vettel admits Ferrari farewell an "emotional day"

shares
comments
Vettel admits Ferrari farewell an "emotional day"
By:

Sebastian Vettel says his final Formula 1 outing for Ferrari formed an "emotional day", as the four-time world champion finished 14th in the 2020 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Vettel was given a guard of honour by his Ferrari mechanics as he left his pit garage ahead of the race, which ended in disappointment for the Scuderia as both Vettel and teammate Charles Leclerc slipped back from their starting positions.

Ferrari announced back in May that Vettel would leave the team at the end of the 2020 season and he later signed a deal to replace Sergio Perez at the Racing Point squad that will become Aston Martin for next season.

"It was an emotional day," Vettel told Motorsport.com after the race at the Yas Marina track.

"I mean the result is nothing to mention, the race is nothing to mention, but yeah, I really enjoyed the little gestures starting from the beginning of the weekend.

[From] The mechanics, the engineers – all these people that I worked with for so long in those years, and so hard. So yeah, I shall miss a few of them very much.

"But it's good to be around [in F1 next season] and I'll get to see them."

Vettel also said that he was "happy obviously that the season is over" because "it was quite tough and tiring. I'm looking forward to the next one."

The German used the cool-down lap to sing his version of popular Italian song 'Azzurro' for Ferrari.

 

Vettel and Leclerc ran together in the early stages of the race after the latter's grid penalty meant they lined up alongside each other in P12 and P13 on the grid.

They were boosted up the order as Ferrari opted not to stop during the virtual safety car period triggered by Sergio Perez's retirement – which was later upgraded to a fully safety car – but the duo were overcome by the cars that had been running ahead of them and did chose to come as the race wore.

"At some stage obviously I struggled and the safety car didn't really help us because obviously we were on a mirror strategy to most of the cars," Vettel said of his race on Sunday.

"So, yeah, it didn't really work in our favour. But yeah, we still tried to hang in there as much as possible."

Related video

Kvyat: No decision from AlphaTauri on F1 future "a shame"

Previous article

Kvyat: No decision from AlphaTauri on F1 future "a shame"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Abu Dhabi GP
Drivers Sebastian Vettel
Teams Ferrari
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending Today

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

McLaren retains third after Sainz escapes Abu Dhabi penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren retains third after Sainz escapes Abu Dhabi penalty

2021 Formula 1 season: Calendar, rules changes, drivers and more
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

2021 Formula 1 season: Calendar, rules changes, drivers and more

Vettel admits Ferrari farewell an "emotional day"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel admits Ferrari farewell an "emotional day"

Mercedes turns down power in Abu Dhabi amid MGU-K concerns
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes turns down power in Abu Dhabi amid MGU-K concerns

Alonso says R25 runs showed what F1 is missing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso says R25 runs showed what F1 is missing

Hamilton says COVID effects affected him "massively" in race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton says COVID effects affected him "massively" in race

Albon feels he has "done everything" to save Red Bull seat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albon feels he has "done everything" to save Red Bull seat

Latest news

Vettel admits Ferrari farewell an "emotional day"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel admits Ferrari farewell an "emotional day"

Kvyat: No decision from AlphaTauri on F1 future "a shame"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kvyat: No decision from AlphaTauri on F1 future "a shame"

Verstappen feared Imola tyre failure repeat while leading
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen feared Imola tyre failure repeat while leading

McLaren retains third after Sainz escapes Abu Dhabi penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren retains third after Sainz escapes Abu Dhabi penalty

Trending

1
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

2
Formula 1

McLaren retains third after Sainz escapes Abu Dhabi penalty

1h
3
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 season: Calendar, rules changes, drivers and more

4
Formula 1

Vettel admits Ferrari farewell an "emotional day"

13min
5
Formula 1

Mercedes turns down power in Abu Dhabi amid MGU-K concerns

6h

Latest news

Vettel admits Ferrari farewell an "emotional day"
Formula 1

Vettel admits Ferrari farewell an "emotional day"

Kvyat: No decision from AlphaTauri on F1 future "a shame"
Formula 1

Kvyat: No decision from AlphaTauri on F1 future "a shame"

Verstappen feared Imola tyre failure repeat while leading
Formula 1

Verstappen feared Imola tyre failure repeat while leading

McLaren retains third after Sainz escapes Abu Dhabi penalty
Formula 1

McLaren retains third after Sainz escapes Abu Dhabi penalty

Albon feels he has "done everything" to save Red Bull seat
Formula 1

Albon feels he has "done everything" to save Red Bull seat

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
Dec 12, 2020

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1's Abu Dhabi 'Biosphere' Lockdown Plans Explained 08:53
Formula 1
Dec 11, 2020

F1's Abu Dhabi 'Biosphere' Lockdown Plans Explained

The Double Stack Pit Stop, EXPLAINED | 2020 Sakhir GP F1 Race Debrief 19:42
Formula 1
Dec 10, 2020

The Double Stack Pit Stop, EXPLAINED | 2020 Sakhir GP F1 Race Debrief

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Yas Marina Circuit 02:25
Formula 1
Dec 10, 2020

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Yas Marina Circuit

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP greatest moments 04:48
Formula 1
Dec 9, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP greatest moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.