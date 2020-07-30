Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
16 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
11 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel "not in a rush" to decide on future plans

shares
comments
Vettel "not in a rush" to decide on future plans
By:
Co-author: Jonathan Noble
Jul 30, 2020, 4:59 PM

Sebastian Vettel says he is "not in a rush" to make a decision about his Formula 1 future as he considers his options upon leaving Ferrari.

Four-time world champion Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of the season after the team opted against renewing his contract into 2021.

It is known that Vettel is in talks with Racing Point over a drive for next year when the team rebrands as Aston Martin, and that he previously spoke to Renault before it signed Fernando Alonso.

Asked by Motorsport.com when a decision was expected on his future, Vettel said he had "no answer", and was happy to take his time over his next move.

"I would give you an answer if I really knew, but at the moment I don't, and it's probably realistic to be patient and wait a little bit," Vettel said.

"That could be a couple of weeks. That could be longer than that. Again, time will tell.

"Nothing has changed to what I mentioned in the last three weeks or prior three races.

"I'm not in a rush. I want to make sure that I make the right decision for myself, and then take it from there."

Read Also:

Vettel has previously said he is open to all possible options for 2021, including joining a new team, taking a sabbatical or retiring from F1 altogether.

It marks the first time in Vettel's career that his future has been unclear, with previous moves from Toro Rosso to Red Bull in 2009 and then on to Ferrari for 2015 being planned in advance.

Vettel said he wants as much control as possible over deciding his future, reasoning his decision to not rush into any calls.

"The fact that I have been around for a long time helps as I know a lot of people," Vettel said.

"But I think the most important thing for me is that whatever the decision will be it will be the right one for me. You can never been 100% certain as only time will tell, but I think as much as I can I would like to control and make sure that the conclusion for me is the right decision.

"I never believe that good things are to be rushed and so things will take time. I cannot give a specific answer on when, as much as I cannot give a specific answer to what.

"But obviously what is at stake is remaining in F1 or not and as I said on that time will tell. It is a new situation and I don't think in terms of negotiations skills I need to pull tricks out of my sleeve.

"It is true that it is a new situation and a new challenge, because it is probably a decision about remaining or doing something different."

Vettel stressed he had no concerns about his ability, but a decision on his future largely depended on the options that were open to him.

"I've made it quite clear that given the right package etc, I have a lot more to give," Vettel said.

"I feel physically, driving, and so on, I'm no worse than I have been in the years I have been in Formula 1 before. I feel very good, and there's a lot to give.

"It depends on what the options are, and looking for the future, there's the big rule change in 2022, which might be very exciting or might not be. I think we don't know sitting here now.

"You always hope for the better, and as a fan of the sport, I hope so too. Whether I'll be there or not, I don't know."

Related video

Haas would "1000%" repeat formation lap call

Previous article

Haas would "1000%" repeat formation lap call

Next article

Verstappen: Red Bull to test “a lot of new parts” at Silverstone

Verstappen: Red Bull to test “a lot of new parts” at Silverstone
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

"Difficult to believe" Racing Point copied Mercedes so well
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

"Difficult to believe" Racing Point copied Mercedes so well

Watch: Laps of the Gods – 1992 Isle of Man TT
Video Inside
Road racing Road racing / Nostalgia

Watch: Laps of the Gods – 1992 Isle of Man TT

NHRA's 50 greatest drivers #41 -- John Mulligan
NHRA NHRA / News

NHRA's 50 greatest drivers #41 -- John Mulligan

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Spanish GP result made Rossi “worried” about MotoGP future
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Spanish GP result made Rossi “worried” about MotoGP future

Life after Justin Wilson, by wife Julia
IndyCar IndyCar / Special feature

Life after Justin Wilson, by wife Julia

Johnson’s first IndyCar run impresses Ganassi’s Hull, Dixon
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Johnson’s first IndyCar run impresses Ganassi’s Hull, Dixon

Ed Carpenter Racing signs ace NASCAR crew chief Pearn for Indy
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Ed Carpenter Racing signs ace NASCAR crew chief Pearn for Indy

Latest news

Bottas to have rev lights changes to avoid start distractions
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
11m

Bottas to have rev lights changes to avoid start distractions

Hamilton "really appreciative" of Grosjean anti-racism talks
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
21m

Hamilton "really appreciative" of Grosjean anti-racism talks

Verstappen: Red Bull to test “a lot of new parts” at Silverstone
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
32m

Verstappen: Red Bull to test “a lot of new parts” at Silverstone

Vettel "not in a rush" to decide on future plans
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
44m

Vettel "not in a rush" to decide on future plans

Trending

1
Formula 1

"Difficult to believe" Racing Point copied Mercedes so well

2h
2
Road racing

Watch: Laps of the Gods – 1992 Isle of Man TT

3
NHRA

NHRA's 50 greatest drivers #41 -- John Mulligan

4
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

5
MotoGP

Spanish GP result made Rossi “worried” about MotoGP future

Latest videos

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1 07:09
Formula 1

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1 04:14
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments 04:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech? 05:51
Formula 1

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech?

#ThinkingForward with Rodi Basso and Nick Turner 36:24
Formula 1

#ThinkingForward with Rodi Basso and Nick Turner

Latest news

Bottas to have rev lights changes to avoid start distractions
Formula 1

Bottas to have rev lights changes to avoid start distractions

Hamilton "really appreciative" of Grosjean anti-racism talks
Formula 1

Hamilton "really appreciative" of Grosjean anti-racism talks

Verstappen: Red Bull to test “a lot of new parts” at Silverstone
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull to test “a lot of new parts” at Silverstone

Vettel "not in a rush" to decide on future plans
Formula 1

Vettel "not in a rush" to decide on future plans

Haas would "1000%" repeat formation lap call
Formula 1

Haas would "1000%" repeat formation lap call

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.