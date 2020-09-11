Vettel has no regrets about his time at Ferrari

Four-time F1 world champion Vettel announced on Thursday that he had signed for Aston Martin in 2021, replacing Sergio Perez.

Ferrari opted back in May not to enter talks with Vettel over extending his existing contract beyond 2020, ending his time at Maranello after six seasons.

Vettel joined Ferrari in 2015 with the goal of winning its first drivers' title since 2007, but fell short of the target as challenges in 2017 and 2018 fell apart.

Vettel's final year with Ferrari has proven difficult amid ongoing struggles with the SF1000 car, limiting him to a finish of no higher than sixth in any of the races.

Asked how his relationship with Ferrari has changed this year, Vettel said the current struggles did little to dim the significance of his time with the team in his career, even if they had failed in their target to win a title.

"Naturally I joined Ferrari not just to join Ferrari and not just win races, but win championships and win it in the right way," Vettel said.

"Obviously, in that regard, you can say we have failed, we didn't win the championship. I think we had good moments and highlights moments that I wouldn't want to miss.

"I've got to know people that really helped me. I've got to make friends, potentially for life. So I wouldn't want to miss.

"I don't regret the years that I've spent with Ferrari. They are a big part of my life. In the very beginning Ferrari has a special place, the way I grew up looking at Michael [Schumacher], him racing at Ferrari.

"For sure, I wanted to do better than what I did. But I've certainly tried everything.

"We had good times, also bad times, but it's probably part of it and now probably for both sides, it's time to move on."

Vettel is relishing the opportunity to help further and develop the current Racing Point squad upon its rebrand as Aston Martin for 2021, believing the foundations are in place for a successful project.

"The team has huge potential," Vettel said. "I think there's some really good people on board, clever people, and I'm looking forward to help and show that those qualities are there and demonstrate that as well with the results.

"It's always great if you have great results straight away, but everything is sort of a bit of the first time, so I'm looking forward to help make that growth possible and, and enjoy the work that there is ahead of me."

