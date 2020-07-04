Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Race in
17 Hours
:
58 Minutes
:
49 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
110 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
117 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
131 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
145 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Austrian GP / Breaking news

Mask-less Vettel, Red Bull chat prompts FIA letter

shares
comments
Mask-less Vettel, Red Bull chat prompts FIA letter
By:
Jul 4, 2020, 6:07 PM

The FIA has reminded Red Bull and Ferrari to follow Formula 1's coronavirus protocols at all times, after Sebastian Vettel was spotted speaking to Christian Horner and Helmut without face masks in the paddock earlier today.

Photographs and video footage of Vettel chatting to the Red Bull team members were shared widely on social media on Saturday morning, prompting debate about whether or not it was a breach of the rules.

Under the strict protocols laid down by the FIA, teams have to be separated into their own bubbles and are not allowed to be in contact with other competitors.

Vettel's actions, although innocent, are in theory a breach of F1's Code of Conduct, which everyone attending the Austrian Grand Prix has had to sign up.

In the wake of what was spotted, the FIA's COVID-19 delegate has written to the team managers of both Ferrari and Red Bull to remind them that they must observe the strict protocols at all times. While the FIA's Code of Conduct is in the International Sporting Code, there is no fine or sporting penalty for any breach.

Read Also:

However, the governing body has made it clear that anyone who does not agree to follow the Code of Conduct will not be allowed to attend.

It states: "No individual is forced to agree to comply with this COVID-19 Code, and no individual will be sanctioned by the FIA for failing to do so; but any individual who does not agree to comply with this COVID-19 Code will not be granted access to and may not attend any Covered Event."

The Austrian GP weekend has passed without any positive case of coronavirus being detected, despite 2000 people present at the Red Bull Ring and more than 4000 tests having been conducted so far.

Related video

Next article
Hamilton escapes penalty, retains front-row slot

Previous article

Hamilton escapes penalty, retains front-row slot

trending Today

Mask-less Vettel, Red Bull chat prompts FIA letter
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Mask-less Vettel, Red Bull chat prompts FIA letter

Hamilton escapes penalty, retains front-row slot
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Hamilton escapes penalty, retains front-row slot

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season
WEC / WEC

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

Three men arrested in beating of NASCAR driver Mike Wallace and his daughter
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Three men arrested in beating of NASCAR driver Mike Wallace and his daughter

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans / Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

IMSA Daytona: Mazda’s Jarvis tops second practice
IMSA / IMSA
3h

IMSA Daytona: Mazda’s Jarvis tops second practice

Racing Point staff no longer "doing a lot of jobs at once"
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Racing Point staff no longer "doing a lot of jobs at once"

Latest news

Mask-less Vettel, Red Bull chat prompts FIA letter
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Mask-less Vettel, Red Bull chat prompts FIA letter

Hamilton escapes penalty, retains front-row slot
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Hamilton escapes penalty, retains front-row slot

Balance issue exaggerated gap to Mercedes - Verstappen
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Balance issue exaggerated gap to Mercedes - Verstappen

Hamilton under investigation over yellow flag infraction
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Hamilton under investigation over yellow flag infraction

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Austrian GP
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mask-less Vettel, Red Bull chat prompts FIA letter

1h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton escapes penalty, retains front-row slot

1h
3
Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

4
WEC

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

5
NASCAR Cup

Three men arrested in beating of NASCAR driver Mike Wallace and his daughter

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers

F1 2020 Season Preview 21:37
Formula 1

F1 2020 Season Preview

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July 01:06
Formula 1

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments 03:57
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments

Latest news

Mask-less Vettel, Red Bull chat prompts FIA letter
Formula 1

Mask-less Vettel, Red Bull chat prompts FIA letter

Hamilton escapes penalty, retains front-row slot
Formula 1

Hamilton escapes penalty, retains front-row slot

Balance issue exaggerated gap to Mercedes - Verstappen
Formula 1

Balance issue exaggerated gap to Mercedes - Verstappen

Hamilton under investigation over yellow flag infraction
Formula 1

Hamilton under investigation over yellow flag infraction

Norris never expected to outqualify Racing Point cars
Formula 1

Norris never expected to outqualify Racing Point cars

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.